Galaxy S26 Ultra could fix one of Samsung's oldest annoyances, and it's about time
After years of waiting, Samsung may finally boost wireless charging speeds for the S26 Ultra.
A lot has been in the rumor mill online about Samsung's upcoming flagship trio, the Galaxy S26 series. After quite a lot of "last-minute" changes that the South Korean giant is reportedly making to the lineup, a new rumor now claims that something that Samsung hasn't upgraded in years for, the Galaxy S is going to get some attention this time around.
Galaxy S26 Ultra reportedly getting faster wireless charging speeds
Samsung has not upgraded the wireless charging speeds on Galaxy phones for more than five years now, and according to this new report, this is going to change with the Galaxy S26 models in 2026.
A new leak from ET News now claims that a faster 25W wireless charging is coming to the most premium device of the lineup. Apparently, Samsung may follow Google and Apple and add 25W Qi 2.2 wireless charging support to the S26 Ultra. If true, this will allow the phone to charge noticeably faster with compatible wireless chargers.
For reference, the Galaxy S25 Ultra can only do 15W wireless charging.
The report also claims that the Galaxy S26 (which was rumored previously to be called the S26 Pro) and the Galaxy S26 Plus (which has been brought back from the idea graveyard, apparently) are also going to get a bump in their wireless charging speeds to 20W from 15W.
Besides the increased wireless charging speed, all three phones are reportedly going to feature built-in magnets for Qi 2.2 support, similarly to how Apple's done it with MagSafe. These magnets would allow the phones to magnetically snap onto accessories.
Samsung is also said to be working on faster wireless charging support for the Galaxy Z series as well. However, it's not entirely clear if we're talking about the Galaxy Z Fold 8 next year, or further down the line. That's partially due to the trickier heat management on a foldable, especially a super-thin one like the Galaxy Z Fold.
Render of the Galaxy S26 Ultra. | Image Credit - Android Headlines
Samsung finally catching up to the competition with wireless charging
Well, almost. Some Chinese phone makers are now offering 50W wireless charging capabilities to their phones, some even more. However, Samsung (and Google, for that matter) has been stuck at 15W wireless charging for a while.
Google finally fixed that issue with the Pixel 10 Pro XL this year, where the Mountain View tech giant added Qi 2.2 support and 25W wireless charging capability. Meanwhile, Apple added 25W wireless charging to iPhones with the iPhone 16 Pro back in 2024.
In the meantime, the rumor about 60W wired charging on the Galaxy S26 Ultra is still valid. If true, this would dramatically increase the time needed for the S26 Ultra to charge and would be a big upgrade for the flagship.
Galaxy S26 Ultra for sure has reasons to get us hyped
The flagship trio is reportedly going to be unveiled in January or February of next year. Rumors have been generous with the Galaxy S26 Ultra, and even though some things are still shrouded in mystery, other aspects of the phone are out in the online space (of course, they are still rumors, not official information).
For one, the flagship phone is probably getting a redesign with rounder edges. It is said to rock the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, an upgraded main camera, and a brighter and more power-efficient display.
All in all, with all the contradictory information about the lineup in general and all the rumors surrounding it, I'm quite hyped to see what Samsung has planned for us early next year. The company is facing serious competition from Apple, Google, and Chinese rivals, so I'm excited to see how it plans to win our hearts. Or our wallets.
