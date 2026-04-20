Galaxy S26 plunges to record low price at Amazon and Samsung
The phone ranks among the best on the market and is a hot pick right now.
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A person holding a Galaxy S26. | Image by PhoneArena
Apparently, my Sammy fanboy side is strong today, as it's guiding me to some pretty generous deals on various Galaxy devices. I’ve already reported that the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is selling for $130 off on Amazon, while the Galaxy Tab S11 is a solid long-term investment at its current $100 discount. And if that’s not enough, I just saw that the Galaxy S26 is selling for $100 off at the e-commerce giant as well.
I also checked whether Samsung has a generous Galaxy S26 deal, and it turns out you can save $100 there as well. All you need to do is select the option stating you don't have a device to trade in. However, if you do have one, you can save up to $380 instead. So, it’s definitely worth checking out how much you can save by trading in an eligible device with Sammy.
It may be the base model of the latest S26 lineup, but let me tell you this: the Galaxy S26 is probably the best pick for most people who want a phone that will serve them well for years. Equipped with Qualcomm’s flagship chipset for mobile devices, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, and 12GB of RAM, the phone delivers blazing-fast performance. And with Samsung’s generous seven years of software support, it’s perfect if you're the type to keep your handset until it becomes obsolete.
Since this is a high-end Samsung phone, I just can’t neglect its cameras. Staying true to its top-tier roots, it rocks a 50MP main snapper and a 12MP selfie unit, both of which take breathtaking photos. Whether you’re capturing the sunset or that funny new pose your cat ended up in while sleeping, every moment will come out with exceptional clarity.
Okay, but what about the battery performance? Well, our friend here comes with a 4,300mAh power cell, which is a step up compared to the 4,000mAh one on its predecessor. During our dedicated battery tests—learn more in our Galaxy S26 review—the cell delivered 15 hours and 48 minutes of web browsing, nearly nine hours of YouTube streaming, and 10 hours and six minutes of gaming.
All things considered, though, I believe the Galaxy S26 is just perfect if you’re after a semi-compact high-end phone that ticks all the right boxes and then some. It offers fast performance, a stunning display, a dependable camera, and most importantly, seven years of software support, which means you won’t be thinking about replacing it soon.
Unless, of course, you accidentally break it by dropping it on the floor while pulling it out of your pocket. Then again, you can just slap a protective case on it to keep your investment safe. So, don’t hesitate—snag a brand-new Galaxy S26 at a bargain price while you still can!
With this markdown, you can grab the 256GB model of one of Samsung’s latest high-end phones for less than $800. Not bad, considering the device would normally set you back around $900. Furthermore, this is the lowest price I’ve seen for this fella on Amazon so far, and all color options are available at the same price cut, meaning you can save regardless of the paint job you go for.
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I also checked whether Samsung has a generous Galaxy S26 deal, and it turns out you can save $100 there as well. All you need to do is select the option stating you don't have a device to trade in. However, if you do have one, you can save up to $380 instead. So, it’s definitely worth checking out how much you can save by trading in an eligible device with Sammy.
It may be the base model of the latest S26 lineup, but let me tell you this: the Galaxy S26 is probably the best pick for most people who want a phone that will serve them well for years. Equipped with Qualcomm’s flagship chipset for mobile devices, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, and 12GB of RAM, the phone delivers blazing-fast performance. And with Samsung’s generous seven years of software support, it’s perfect if you're the type to keep your handset until it becomes obsolete.
Its 6.3-inch AMOLED display is equally impressive. Boasting a high 2340 x 1080 resolution, support for HDR content, and a 120Hz refresh rate, it delivers stunning visuals with vibrant colors and deep blacks, all while making scrolling and menu navigation feel incredibly quick and responsive.
Since this is a high-end Samsung phone, I just can’t neglect its cameras. Staying true to its top-tier roots, it rocks a 50MP main snapper and a 12MP selfie unit, both of which take breathtaking photos. Whether you’re capturing the sunset or that funny new pose your cat ended up in while sleeping, every moment will come out with exceptional clarity.
Okay, but what about the battery performance? Well, our friend here comes with a 4,300mAh power cell, which is a step up compared to the 4,000mAh one on its predecessor. During our dedicated battery tests—learn more in our Galaxy S26 review—the cell delivered 15 hours and 48 minutes of web browsing, nearly nine hours of YouTube streaming, and 10 hours and six minutes of gaming.
In other words, the phone has a dependable battery that’s got your back in every scenario. If only Samsung had decided to upgrade the charging speeds, as you still get only 25W charging on board.
All things considered, though, I believe the Galaxy S26 is just perfect if you’re after a semi-compact high-end phone that ticks all the right boxes and then some. It offers fast performance, a stunning display, a dependable camera, and most importantly, seven years of software support, which means you won’t be thinking about replacing it soon.
Unless, of course, you accidentally break it by dropping it on the floor while pulling it out of your pocket. Then again, you can just slap a protective case on it to keep your investment safe. So, don’t hesitate—snag a brand-new Galaxy S26 at a bargain price while you still can!
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