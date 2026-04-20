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Amazon slashes $100 off Galaxy Tab S11, making the 256GB model a top pick

The slate ticks all the right boxes and is a must-have if you're after a long-term investment.

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A close-up of the Galaxy Tab S11.
A close-up of the Galaxy Tab S11. | Image by PhoneArena

As I shared, Amazon is still offering a massive $130 discount on the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, which is my favorite smartwatch. And during my deal hunt today, I noticed that the e-commerce giant has a generous deal on the Galaxy Tab S11, too.

Shoppers looking to get one of Samsung’s latest top-tier tablets can now snag the 256GB storage model for just south of $760, which is $100 off its usual cost at the retailer. If you want to save even more, feel free to trade in an eligible device with Samsung. The tech giant offers up to $400 off this powerhouse, depending on your device’s condition, make, and model.

Galaxy Tab S11 256GB: Save $100 on Amazon!

$100 off (12%)
Act fast and snag the Galaxy Tab S11 with 256GB of storage for $100 off its price on Amazon. The tablet ranks among the best on the market and has an insane amount of firepower. That, combined with its stunning 11-inch display, makes it a solid pick for work and play. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Tab S11: Save up to $400 with a trade-in!

$599 99
$999 99
$400 off (40%)
Alternatively, you can trade in an eligible device with Samsung to slash up to $400 off a brand-new Galaxy Tab S11.
Buy at Samsung
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Should you get a brand-new Galaxy Tab S11 with this deal? Absolutely! Powered by a Dimensity 9400+ chipset and 12GB of RAM, this thing has an enormous amount of horsepower under the hood. It’s perfect for running demanding apps and games, making it a solid choice for work and play. Plus, with such high-end specs and seven years of software support, it will serve you well for years to come, turning it into a great long-term investment.

Adding to its versatility is the 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with a sharp 2560 x 1600 resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, and support for HDR content. It’s perfect for streaming movies, your favorite TV series, and, of course, the latest videos on PhoneArena’s YouTube channel.

Factor in the 8,400mAh battery that can last a whole day without any issues and the fact that you get an S Pen inside the box, and I’m sure you’re seeing why the Galaxy Tab S11 is a true bargain right now. So, don’t miss out—upgrade your tablet game for less now!

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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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