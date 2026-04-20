Amazon slashes $100 off Galaxy Tab S11, making the 256GB model a top pick
The slate ticks all the right boxes and is a must-have if you're after a long-term investment.
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A close-up of the Galaxy Tab S11. | Image by PhoneArena
As I shared, Amazon is still offering a massive $130 discount on the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, which is my favorite smartwatch. And during my deal hunt today, I noticed that the e-commerce giant has a generous deal on the Galaxy Tab S11, too.
Shoppers looking to get one of Samsung’s latest top-tier tablets can now snag the 256GB storage model for just south of $760, which is $100 off its usual cost at the retailer. If you want to save even more, feel free to trade in an eligible device with Samsung. The tech giant offers up to $400 off this powerhouse, depending on your device’s condition, make, and model.
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Should you get a brand-new Galaxy Tab S11 with this deal? Absolutely! Powered by a Dimensity 9400+ chipset and 12GB of RAM, this thing has an enormous amount of horsepower under the hood. It’s perfect for running demanding apps and games, making it a solid choice for work and play. Plus, with such high-end specs and seven years of software support, it will serve you well for years to come, turning it into a great long-term investment.
Adding to its versatility is the 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with a sharp 2560 x 1600 resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, and support for HDR content. It’s perfect for streaming movies, your favorite TV series, and, of course, the latest videos on PhoneArena’s YouTube channel.
Factor in the 8,400mAh battery that can last a whole day without any issues and the fact that you get an S Pen inside the box, and I’m sure you’re seeing why the Galaxy Tab S11 is a true bargain right now. So, don’t miss out—upgrade your tablet game for less now!
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