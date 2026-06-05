Get the best of PhoneArena in your inbox!

Weekly deals roundup: Hot discounts on the Razr Ultra (2025), Garmin Fenix 8, and more

Check out the best deals our team of elite bargain hunters found this week, and save while you can!

0
Preslav Mladenov
By
Picks Deals
Add as a preferred source on Google
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holding a Razr Ultra (2025).
There are plenty of great bargains up for grabs this week! | Image by PhoneArena
Some people say that Monday is the best day of the week, but to be honest, I strongly disagree. For me, Friday is the day that makes my heart race and puts a huge smile on my face. After all, my weekend getaway in a fancy Airbnb in the mountains is a mere eight working hours away, and all I need to do is work with the speed and enthusiasm of a corporate employee… on a Friday afternoon.

There’s no better way to spend my remaining time on the clock than browsing the incredible tech sales our elite deal hunters have uncovered throughout the week. Being a savvy shopper myself, I’m constantly looking for sweet discounts on the latest gadgets. And I can bet the $1 I just earned from crypto today that you won't find a better place to score a bargain on phones, tablets, smartwatches, and headphones than PhoneArena’s Weekly Deals roundup!

That’s right, fellow deal hunter! It’s once again time for our quick summary of the top tech deals on mobile devices for the week, so let’s not waste any more time and check them out while they are still hot and waiting to be snatched up.

These are the hottest top three deals this week


Razr Ultra (2025): Save $700 at Motorola!
$799 99
$1499 99
$700 off (47%)
Motorola is offering a massive $700 discount on the Razr Ultra (2025), dropping this bad boy below $800. On top of that, you can score a pair of Moto Buds 2 Plus as a freebie, saving you an extra $149.99. Don't miss out!
Buy at Motorola
Garmin Fenix 8 47mm: Save $250 on Amazon!
$250 off (25%)
From tackling office spreadsheets to conquering remote mountain trails, the 47mm Garmin Fenix 8 is built for every environment. This ultra-durable, feature-packed smartwatch delivers up to 16 days of battery life on a single charge to keep up with your wildest outdoor escapades. Best of all, a sweet Amazon discount has dropped the price below $750, giving you a perfect excuse to save big and snatch one up today.
Buy at Amazon
Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: Save $450 at Woot!
$549 99
$999 99
$450 off (45%)
Samsung’s first Fan Edition foldable is practically impossible to resist now that an unprecedented $450 discount has slashed its price. You even get a 1-year manufacturer warranty, which is something quite rare for Woot. If you act fast, you can grab a unit in brand-new condition in either black or white. For that low price, you're getting a gorgeous 6.7-inch inner Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display, a handy 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover screen, and a reliable 4,000mAh battery that supports both 25W wired and 15W wireless charging. Don't miss out!
Buy at Woot
Check out today's best deals!
Recommended For You

As always, it was exceptionally hard to write this section, as it isn’t easy to shortlist only three deals from the long list of unmissable offers PhoneArena’s deal writers managed to find throughout the week. But someone’s got to make those tough curation choices, which is why I shortlisted Motorola’s own exceptional $700 discount—plus free earbuds—on the former flagship Razr Ultra (2025), Amazon's sweet $250 price cut on the tough-as-nails Garmin Fenix 8, and Woot’s bonkers $450 markdown on the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE.

Don't miss these epic phone deals either


Galaxy S25 FE 256GB in Jet Black: Save $170 on Amazon!
$170 off (23%)
Enjoy top-tier performance, capable cameras, and a gorgeous display for under $580, thanks to Amazon's $170 discount on the 256GB Galaxy S25 FE in Jet Black. On top of that, you get Samsung's seven years of software updates for your new phone, keeping your investment relevant for a long time. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon
Galaxy S25 Ultra 1TB: Save $560 at Woot!
$1099 99
$1659 99
$560 off (34%)
The Galaxy S25 Ultra may not be Samsung's top-of-the-line phone anymore, but it's still a force to be reckoned with. And with Woot's massive $560 discount on the 1TB model, you can treat yourself to this powerhouse for just $1,099.99. Don't worry—the phone is in brand-new condition and comes in its original sealed box. Save while the deal lasts!
Buy at Woot
Galaxy Z Fold 7 256GB: Save $463 on Amazon!
$463 off (23%)
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is also a hot pick on Amazon. The retailer has slashed $463 off the 256GB model, dropping it below $1,538. Now, I know this is still far from affordable, but you're basically getting a flagship phone that can double as a tablet. Plus, it's a way more reasonable price compared to its usual cost of around $2,000. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon
Moto G Power (2026): Save $120 with trade-in + freebies!
$279 99
$399 99
$120 off (30%)
Trade in an eligible device with Motorola and save $120 on the latest Moto G Power (2026). On top of that, Motorola throws in a free pair of Moto Buds 2 Plus and a TurboPower Duo-Port 125W charger with two ports. Save while you can!
Buy at Motorola
Pixel 10 Pro Fold 256GB: Save $300 on Amazon!
$300 off (17%)
The 256GB Pixel 10 Pro Fold is even more tempting with Amazon's current $300 discount. Yes, it's still far from affordable, but it delivers high-end performance, packs stunning displays, and takes gorgeous photos. It's perfect for Pixel fans looking for a book-like foldable.
Buy at Amazon

While the Galaxy S25 Ultra is no longer the best Samsung phone, it's still worth getting, and with Woot's current $560 markdown on the 1TB version, it's just a no-brainer pick. In case you're after a solid mid-ranger instead, the Galaxy S25 FE is available for under $580, making it a steal for the flagship-level performance, gorgeous display, and capable cameras it brings to the table. But if you're just looking for a dependable phone that won't break the bank, you can snag the Moto G Power (2026) for $120 off after an eligible trade-in at the Motorola store. The tech giant is also tossing in a free pair of Moto Buds 2 Plus and a free ultra-fast 125W charger.

Foldable fans, on the other hand, can save $463 on the multitasking powerhouse Galaxy Z Fold 7 or $300 on the equally impressive Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Check out these bonkers tablet deals too


Galaxy Tab S10+: Save $229 at Walmart!
$770 99
$999 99
$229 off (23%)
You can currently pocket $229 in savings on the Galaxy Tab S10+ over at Walmart. This splendid discount drops the premium tablet down to a much more bearable price, making it the perfect time to grab one. With high-end performance and a stunning AMOLED display, it's a must-have for shoppers who want a 12.4-inch tablet.
Buy at Walmart
iPad 11th Gen (A16): Save $50 on Amazon!
$50 off (14%)
You can now get a tablet that delivers speedy performance and great visuals for the money, all for under $300. Amazon has cut $50 off the 128GB iPad 11, making it a bargain. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon
Galaxy Tab A11+ 128GB: Save $40 on Amazon!
$40 off (16%)
You can grab the Galaxy Tab A11+ on Amazon for just south of $210, making this budget-friendly Samsung tablet a total steal. It delivers a ton of value for the price, boasting a Full HD+ display, smooth everyday performance, and seven years of software updates. Act fast and save while the deal lasts!
Buy at Amazon
Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ 128GB: Save $100!
$100 off (15%)
If you're looking for an unmissable deal on a capable tablet, Amazon has slashed $100 off the Silver Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, dropping the 128GB model below the $550 mark. This bad boy brings so much value to the table that you'd be crazy to let this deal slip away. So, don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon
Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 5: Save $150!
$699 99
$849 99
$150 off (18%)
Driven by a high-end Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, 12GB RAM, and 256GB of internal storage, the Legion Tab Gen 5 is one of the world's most powerful and stylish tablets. And right now, you can snag one for $699.99, after a hefty $150 discount at the official store. You're also getting a gorgeous 8.8-inch display that boasts a crisp 3K resolution and a buttery-smooth 165Hz refresh rate, so don't miss out!
Buy at Lenovo


If you already have a fancy phone but are looking for a capable tablet instead, you can save big on one this week as well. The 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S10+ is currently selling for $229 off at Walmart and is an absolute no-brainer for the flagship performance and stunning AMOLED display it brings to the table. If you want a mid-ranger, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ is discounted by $100, dropping below $550. In case you want something even more affordable, the budget-friendly Galaxy Tab A11+ is available for just under $210.

Of course, you can save on a tablet that's not bearing the Samsung branding. For instance, the iPad 11 is available below the $300 mark, while Lenovo is selling its powerful and compact Legion Tab Gen 5 for a whopping $150 off.

Upgrade your wrist game while you're at it


Garmin Instinct 3 45mm, AMOLED, Black: Save $150!
$150 off (33%)
Boasting a rugged build, a plethora of features, and an impressive battery life of up to 18 days, the 45mm Garmin Instinct 3 in Black is even more tempting right now. Amazon has dropped the price of this bad boy with an AMOLED display below $300 after a sweet $150 discount. Save while the deal lasts!
Buy at Amazon
Garmin Enduro 3: Save $150 on Amazon!
$150 off (17%)
A third-party seller on Amazon has slashed a whopping $150 off the Garmin Enduro 3, dropping it to a record low price. This means you can get one for just south of $750, which is quite a tempting price for the ruggedness and the plethora of features this thing comes with. It even has solar charging, which provides up to a whopping 90 days of battery life. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon
Google Pixel Watch 4, LTE: Save $99 on Amazon!
$99 off (22%)
The Google Pixel Watch 4 with LTE connectivity is now on sale for $99 off its original price. This is the 41mm variant, which could fit perfectly on smaller wrists. Act fast and save while this limited-time sale lasts.
Buy at Amazon
Apple Watch Series 11 [GPS 42mm]: Save $100 on Amazon!
$100 off (25%)
The Apple Watch Series 11 is selling for $100 off its price on Amazon, allowing you to get its 42mm GPS version for less than $300. The watch is loaded with features and is the best companion for your iPhone. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon
Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm): Now $100 OFF on Amazon!
$100 off (36%)
In case you're in the market for a new Galaxy Watch but don't want to overspend on Samsung's latest wearables, you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 for $100 off on Amazon. The deal applies to the 44mm model and drops it below $181. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon

We found some pretty generous deals on smartwatches this week. For instance, those after a durable timepiece for the outdoors can save $150 on either the 45mm Garmin Instinct 3 or the Garmin Enduro 3. On the other hand, shoppers looking for a lifestyle smartwatch can save $100 on the 42mm GPS version of the Apple Watch Series 11, save $99 on the 41mm LTE-enabled Pixel Watch 4, or get the 44mm Galaxy Watch 7 for under $181.

Treat your ears to these awesome headphone deals


Sony ULT Wear: Save $105 on Amazon!
$105 off (42%)
Amazon has slashed the price of the Sony ULT Wear by a whopping $105, dropping these capable cans to under $145. This makes them a no-brainer for commuters who want great sound and effective noise cancellation without spending a fortune. On top of that, a comfy fit paired with up to 30 hours of battery life ensures they can keep up with long listening sessions. Act fast and save while you can!
Buy at Amazon
Sony WH-1000XM5: Save $122 on Amazon!
$122 off (30%)
Between their top-tier ANC, premium audio, and ultra-comfortable design, the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are an absolute dream for music lovers, even if they aren't the latest model. Amazon has slashed a whole $122 off them, bringing them down to under $279. Act fast and save while the deal is still up for grabs!
Buy at Amazon
Save 44% on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro
$139 99
$249 99
$110 off (44%)
The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are now on sale at Woot for 44% off their original price. Although this is an international model, you get a 90-day Woot warranty. The model is brand-new. Don't miss out.
Buy at Woot
AirPods Max 2: Save $50 on Amazon!
$50 off (9%)
Amazon is selling the latest AirPods Max 2 for $50 off their price, dropping these puppies below $500. The headphones rank among the best on the market, and you just can't go wrong with them if you're an Apple user. Don't hesitate!
Buy at Amazon
AirPods Pro 3: Save $50 on Amazon!
$50 off (20%)
iPhone users in the market for new high-end earbuds can get the AirPods Pro 3 for less than $200 on Amazon, thanks to a lovely $50 discount. These puppies have it all—exceptional sound, incredible ANC, and good comfort. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon

You can also elevate your audio experience for less than usual. This week we found a lovely $50 discount on Apple's high-end AirPods Pro 3 that lets you score a pair for under $200. If you're after over-ear headphones, you can save $50 on the AirPods Max 2 as well. On the other hand, Woot has slashed 44% off the international model of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, bringing them down to an absolute steal at $139.99 with a 90-day warranty. And if you're a Sony fan, you can snag the Sony ULT Wear for a whopping $105 off or the Sony WH-1000XM5 for $122 less.
Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART
$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 16284 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 2
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
Smartphones must have user-replaceable batteries by 2027. But not your iPhone. Here's why
Smartphones must have user-replaceable batteries by 2027. But not your iPhone. Here's why
What Galaxy S22 owners feared is now practically confirmed
What Galaxy S22 owners feared is now practically confirmed
iPhone 18 Pro leaked battery capacities reveal some disappointing news
iPhone 18 Pro leaked battery capacities reveal some disappointing news
Verizon closes on $1 billion spectrum buy but customers are still not delighted
Verizon closes on $1 billion spectrum buy but customers are still not delighted
SpaceX takes direct aim at T-Mobile and Verizon in a move that AT&T users will also cheer
SpaceX takes direct aim at T-Mobile and Verizon in a move that AT&T users will also cheer
T-Mobile will hire from India after layoffs in the US
T-Mobile will hire from India after layoffs in the US
Latest News
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
Some T-Mobile reps say they have lost sales due to T-Life
Some T-Mobile reps say they have lost sales due to T-Life
Google announcing its AI Search makeover has had an unintended effect on DuckDuckGo
Google announcing its AI Search makeover has had an unintended effect on DuckDuckGo
One UI 9 slipped in one quiet change that Samsung phone thieves will hate
One UI 9 slipped in one quiet change that Samsung phone thieves will hate
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Lite makes it incredibly easy to not overspend at under $300 on Amazon
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Lite makes it incredibly easy to not overspend at under $300 on Amazon
The Galaxy S27 Ultra could outperform every flagship before it thanks to this Samsung research team
The Galaxy S27 Ultra could outperform every flagship before it thanks to this Samsung research team