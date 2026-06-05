Weekly deals roundup: Hot discounts on the Razr Ultra (2025), Garmin Fenix 8, and more
Check out the best deals our team of elite bargain hunters found this week, and save while you can!
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There are plenty of great bargains up for grabs this week! | Image by PhoneArena
Some people say that Monday is the best day of the week, but to be honest, I strongly disagree. For me, Friday is the day that makes my heart race and puts a huge smile on my face. After all, my weekend getaway in a fancy Airbnb in the mountains is a mere eight working hours away, and all I need to do is work with the speed and enthusiasm of a corporate employee… on a Friday afternoon.
There’s no better way to spend my remaining time on the clock than browsing the incredible tech sales our elite deal hunters have uncovered throughout the week. Being a savvy shopper myself, I’m constantly looking for sweet discounts on the latest gadgets. And I can bet the $1 I just earned from crypto today that you won't find a better place to score a bargain on phones, tablets, smartwatches, and headphones than PhoneArena’s Weekly Deals roundup!
That’s right, fellow deal hunter! It’s once again time for our quick summary of the top tech deals on mobile devices for the week, so let’s not waste any more time and check them out while they are still hot and waiting to be snatched up.
There’s no better way to spend my remaining time on the clock than browsing the incredible tech sales our elite deal hunters have uncovered throughout the week. Being a savvy shopper myself, I’m constantly looking for sweet discounts on the latest gadgets. And I can bet the $1 I just earned from crypto today that you won't find a better place to score a bargain on phones, tablets, smartwatches, and headphones than PhoneArena’s Weekly Deals roundup!
That’s right, fellow deal hunter! It’s once again time for our quick summary of the top tech deals on mobile devices for the week, so let’s not waste any more time and check them out while they are still hot and waiting to be snatched up.
These are the hottest top three deals this week
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As always, it was exceptionally hard to write this section, as it isn’t easy to shortlist only three deals from the long list of unmissable offers PhoneArena’s deal writers managed to find throughout the week. But someone’s got to make those tough curation choices, which is why I shortlisted Motorola’s own exceptional $700 discount—plus free earbuds—on the former flagship Razr Ultra (2025), Amazon's sweet $250 price cut on the tough-as-nails Garmin Fenix 8, and Woot’s bonkers $450 markdown on the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE.
Don't miss these epic phone deals either
While the Galaxy S25 Ultra is no longer the best Samsung phone, it's still worth getting, and with Woot's current $560 markdown on the 1TB version, it's just a no-brainer pick. In case you're after a solid mid-ranger instead, the Galaxy S25 FE is available for under $580, making it a steal for the flagship-level performance, gorgeous display, and capable cameras it brings to the table. But if you're just looking for a dependable phone that won't break the bank, you can snag the Moto G Power (2026) for $120 off after an eligible trade-in at the Motorola store. The tech giant is also tossing in a free pair of Moto Buds 2 Plus and a free ultra-fast 125W charger.
Foldable fans, on the other hand, can save $463 on the multitasking powerhouse Galaxy Z Fold 7 or $300 on the equally impressive Pixel 10 Pro Fold.
Foldable fans, on the other hand, can save $463 on the multitasking powerhouse Galaxy Z Fold 7 or $300 on the equally impressive Pixel 10 Pro Fold.
Check out these bonkers tablet deals too
If you already have a fancy phone but are looking for a capable tablet instead, you can save big on one this week as well. The 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S10+ is currently selling for $229 off at Walmart and is an absolute no-brainer for the flagship performance and stunning AMOLED display it brings to the table. If you want a mid-ranger, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ is discounted by $100, dropping below $550. In case you want something even more affordable, the budget-friendly Galaxy Tab A11+ is available for just under $210.
Of course, you can save on a tablet that's not bearing the Samsung branding. For instance, the iPad 11 is available below the $300 mark, while Lenovo is selling its powerful and compact Legion Tab Gen 5 for a whopping $150 off.
Of course, you can save on a tablet that's not bearing the Samsung branding. For instance, the iPad 11 is available below the $300 mark, while Lenovo is selling its powerful and compact Legion Tab Gen 5 for a whopping $150 off.
Upgrade your wrist game while you're at it
We found some pretty generous deals on smartwatches this week. For instance, those after a durable timepiece for the outdoors can save $150 on either the 45mm Garmin Instinct 3 or the Garmin Enduro 3. On the other hand, shoppers looking for a lifestyle smartwatch can save $100 on the 42mm GPS version of the Apple Watch Series 11, save $99 on the 41mm LTE-enabled Pixel Watch 4, or get the 44mm Galaxy Watch 7 for under $181.
Treat your ears to these awesome headphone deals
You can also elevate your audio experience for less than usual. This week we found a lovely $50 discount on Apple's high-end AirPods Pro 3 that lets you score a pair for under $200. If you're after over-ear headphones, you can save $50 on the AirPods Max 2 as well. On the other hand, Woot has slashed 44% off the international model of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, bringing them down to an absolute steal at $139.99 with a 90-day warranty. And if you're a Sony fan, you can snag the Sony ULT Wear for a whopping $105 off or the Sony WH-1000XM5 for $122 less.
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