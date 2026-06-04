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At 41% off, the mid-range Sony ULT WEAR headphones are too good to pass up

These are the perfect choice if you don't want to overspend.

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Preslav Mladenov
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A woman wearing a set of Sony ULT WEAR.
Premium sound and comfort without the premium price tag. | Image by Sony

Hunting for a new set of good-sounding headphones but don’t want to break the bank on premium cans like the Sony WH-1000XM6? I hear you. While it’s great to enjoy top-tier sound and industry-leading ANC, spending around $400 on new headphones can be a bit too much. Fortunately, you can currently enjoy Sony’s exceptional sound quality for less than $149, which is a way more tempting price.

The Sony ULT WEAR are discounted by a whopping 41% on Amazon right now, dropping them just below the $149 mark. This allows you to get them for $102 off their usual price, which is a deal that you definitely don’t want to miss.

Sony ULT Wear: Save $102 on Amazon!
$102 off (41%)
Amazon has slashed the price of the Sony ULT Wear by a whopping $102, dropping these capable cans to under $149. This makes them a no-brainer for commuters who want great sound and effective noise cancellation without spending a fortune. On top of that, a comfy fit paired with up to 30 hours of battery life ensures they can keep up with long listening sessions. Act fast and save while you can!
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Positioned just below Sony’s flagship headphones, these puppies boast 360-degree audio and head-tracking, offering a top-tier listening experience. While their default tuning packs an aggressive bass, you can tailor their sound to your taste via the EQ in the Sony Sound Connect companion app.

The app also lets you customize the strength of the ANC, which does a pretty solid job of stopping pesky noises. That said, since these headphones aren’t high-end, don’t expect their active noise canceling to rival the one on the Sony flagship.

On the flip side, you get comfortable headphones with well-padded, faux-leather ear cups. This plush design works hand-in-hand with their battery life of up to 30 hours, providing you with enough power for your commute to work or school and back—and then some.

So, yeah! The bottom line is that these are perfect for shoppers who want to enjoy great sound, solid ANC, and dependable battery life but don’t want to break the bank on the top-of-the-line Sony WH-1000XM6. If you, too, fall into this group, act quickly and save $102 on a pair of Sony ULT WEAR now before it's too late!
Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART
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$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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