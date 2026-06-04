At 41% off, the mid-range Sony ULT WEAR headphones are too good to pass up

Sony ULT Wear: Save $102 on Amazon! $102 off (41%) Amazon has slashed the price of the Sony ULT Wear by a whopping $102, dropping these capable cans to under $149. This makes them a no-brainer for commuters who want great sound and effective noise cancellation without spending a fortune. On top of that, a comfy fit paired with up to 30 hours of battery life ensures they can keep up with long listening sessions. Act fast and save while you can! Buy at Amazon

Recommended For You

Sony WH-1000XM6

Positioned just below Sony’s flagship headphones, these puppies boast 360-degree audio and head-tracking, offering a top-tier listening experience. While their default tuning packs an aggressive bass, you can tailor their sound to your taste via the EQ in the Sony Sound Connect companion app.The app also lets you customize the strength of the ANC, which does a pretty solid job of stopping pesky noises. That said, since these headphones aren’t high-end, don’t expect their active noise canceling to rival the one on the Sony flagship.On the flip side, you get comfortable headphones with well-padded, faux-leather ear cups. This plush design works hand-in-hand with their battery life of up to 30 hours, providing you with enough power for your commute to work or school and back—and then some.So, yeah! The bottom line is that these are perfect for shoppers who want to enjoy great sound, solid ANC, and dependable battery life but don’t want to break the bank on the top-of-the-line. If you, too, fall into this group, act quickly and save $102 on a pair of Sony ULT WEAR now before it's too late!