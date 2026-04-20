Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is hotter than hot at $130 off on Amazon
This is one of the most stylish smartwatches money can buy, so don't hesitate!
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A person holding a Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. | Image by PhoneArena
The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is my favorite smartwatch, which is why the deal hunter in me just can’t express how excited he is that Amazon’s offer on this beauty is still available.
That’s right, fellow bargain hunter, Samsung’s most stylish smartwatch is still selling for $130 off at the e-commerce giant. This means it’s not too late to score one for just south of $370. Just be sure to hurry up, as this is a limited-time offer that has been up for grabs for quite some time now. I don't know how long it will last, so I urge you to save as soon as possible.
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If you have an old smartwatch you can trade in, I also suggest checking out how much Samsung is willing to give you for it. You can save up to $250 on a brand-new Galaxy Watch 8 Classic with an eligible trade-in, which is notably better than the $130 discount. By the way, the same $130 price cut is available at the official store as well, but you need to select the no trade-in option to see it.
Being one of the best lifestyle smartwatches on the market, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is the timepiece you’d want to rock on your wrist if you often find yourself wearing an expensive suit to a gala or a high-stakes business meeting. With its stainless steel case and Sapphire Crystal display, not only does it look fancy, but it also delivers the premium feel you’d expect from such a sleek-looking wearable.
Its toolkit of smart functionalities is just as premium. It comes with all the health-tracking bells and whistles a modern high-end smartwatch usually features, including Samsung’s body composition analysis and sleep apnea detection. Beyond that, it has dual-band GPS for more precise satellite tracking in urban areas, NFC for those fancy twist-of-the-wrist coffee payments at Starbucks, and quick access to the Google Play Store for third-party apps like Spotify.
As for battery life, the onboard 445mAh cell has enough power to last you up to two days on a single charge, which is a pretty solid performance for such a timepiece.
Overall, I stand by the statement that you can’t go wrong with a brand-new Galaxy Watch 8 Classic if you’re already a Galaxy phone user. So, if you agree and are willing to upgrade your wrist game with this handsome fella, act fast and save today!
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