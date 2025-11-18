Refurb iPhone 15 (256 GB) – $479 at Back Market
The iPhone 17 dominated this market in October – and you'll be surprised which one

Apple's iPhone 17 just took 1 in 4 sales in the market. The massive 37% jump is historic.

By
5comments
Apple iPhone
The iPhone 17 dominated this market in October – and you'll be surprised which one
Apple's iPhone 17 sales period is going great, and a new Counterpoint research shows that the Cupertino giant is experiencing quite the success in a somewhat surprising market – China.

New research shows the iPhone 17 is well-liked in China


According to the report, one in every four smartphones sold in China for the month of October is an iPhone. Basically, this is a jump of 37% compared to a year earlier. The Cupertino tech giant has been unable to reach this success since 2022. And by the way, back then, there weren't as many competitors in the premium smartphone market as there are now.

The base iPhone 17 and the two Pro-branded models have reached double-digit percentage growth in sales. The standard iPhone 17 was leading the pack.

Counterpoint senior analyst Ivan Lam said that new iPhone models accounted for more than 80% of the sales of Apple devices in the country. In fact, this is the best start to a December quarter for Apple ever, surpassing its previous success in October 2021.


Lam adds that there's a risk for Apple to maintain this strong success because Huawei is launching the Mate 80 series on November 25. Nevertheless, the analyst says that Apple is gaining momentum.

Overall, smartphone sales in China grew 8% from last year in October, and mainly that's thanks to Apple's iPhone 17 series, but other models, including those from Chinese makers like Xiaomi, have also been quite popular. Xiaomi has grown to the number 2 position for the first time in more than ten years, actually.

Why do you think the iPhone 17 is dominating the market right now?

Vote View Result

The success of the iPhone 17 lineup


Apple seems to be experiencing quite a lot of success with the iPhone 17. The models (except for the iPhone Air, which has been greeted with a lukewarm reception) are becoming popular, at least judging by research reports.

We found in our iPhone 17 review that the base model is a great upgrade, especially with the 120Hz display refresh rate and the other improvements Apple finally brought to the table. On top of it all, the price remained the same, although you get more storage now, which is another aspect that makes it a great deal.

Apple's main rival, Samsung, is now preparing to launch its competing lineup, the Galaxy S26 series. The reveal is expected for February. Rumors claim that the Galaxy S26 Ultra is going to get some upgrade love, including a redesigned camera bump, finally faster charging, and possibly real Qi2 support this time.

Apple being that successful in China is fascinating, also because there are plenty of China-based companies making epic phones nowadays. Flagships from companies Xiaomi and OnePlus are amazing in terms of specs and capabilities, and the Chinese market is not bothered too much by the lack of Google services on Huawei's devices.

And yet, iPhones are experiencing a growth in sales.

iPhone 17: the iPhone I would upgrade to


This time, Apple has really made it worth it to upgrade to a new iPhone. The iPhone 17, to me, is now the whole deal. The lack of a ProMotion display is one of the main reasons why I've held back previously from buying base iPhones. Now, Apple has eliminated that issue.

The base model has all the features that most people would need nowadays, minus the extra Pro-ness that heavy users may need. But for regular people, who just want a good, reliable iPhone with a great display, the iPhone 17 is ideal.

Right now, I'm somewhat fascinated by the idea of Apple's first foldable iPhone, rumored to come next year. And that's the only reason why I haven't bought the iPhone 17 just yet.

Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
