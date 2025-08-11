Newly leaked Galaxy S25 FE renders won’t surprise you, but the chipset may be disappointing

$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Samsung's upcoming Fan Edition smartphone might spark some disappointment despite its nice design.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE | Image credit — PhoneArena

Samsung is far from done with the Galaxy smartphone premieres for 2025, and one of the most anticipated upcoming models is the Galaxy S25 Fan Edition. A lot has leaked about the most affordable member of the flagship Galaxy S lineup, but now we have a few new renders and a confirmation for some of the specs we’ve already heard about. 

Spotted on a British retailer’s website, the newly leaked renders (translated source) show the Galaxy S25 FE design in detail, which may be very similar to the Galaxy S25 Plus. The most noticeable difference between the two could be the slightly thicker lower bezel on the front of the Fan Edition.

Otherwise, the Galaxy S25 FE appears to be more or less identical to the rest of the Galaxy S25 family. The device may have the familiar flat frame and triple camera cutouts on the back panel. The new leak shows the device in the Jet Black version, though the phone may also be available in three more colors.



The latest leak partially confirms the specs, but the new chipset details may be a disappointment for some fans. According to the new information, the Galaxy S25 FE may use the Exynos 2400e chipset, which is the same processor used in the Galaxy S24 FE.

The chipset is probably the last detail about the Galaxy S25 FE, which remains largely unknown. We’ve heard different rumors before claiming it might use the Exynos 2400e or the Exynos 2400, which would be a better choice.

Would you get a Galaxy S25 FE?

Vote View Result


The rest of the specs appear much clearer, and the latest information matches what we’ve heard before. The S25 FE may have a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, 8GB RAM, at least 128GB storage, and a 4,900 mAh battery with 45W charging.

What’s almost sure to remain unchanged from last year’s Galaxy S24 FE are the three cameras. In fact, the triple camera could be the same as the base Galaxy S24:

  • 50MP main camera with OIS
  • 12MP ultra-wide camera
  • 8MP telephoto camera with triple optical zoom

Samsung is expected to release the device in September, and this new leak claims the sale price in Europe may be €679 ($789 when directly converted). If the US price remains the same, that’ll be a $650 smartphone, which will face the $499/€549 Pixel 9a in a tough affordable-flagship battle.

Considering the generous discounts Samsung usually offers for the Galaxy S25 models, I am not sure what the purpose of the Galaxy S25 FE is. There might be some surprises and even better deals for it, but I would carefully consider all my options before choosing it over the more powerful models.

