Galaxy Ring now offers 7-day battery life and AI health tracking for $100 off
It’s the ideal pick for anyone who wants pro-level health tracking without the bulk of a smartwatch.
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Galaxy Ring, which is currently selling at a sweet $100 discount at the official Samsung store.Tired of wearing a bulky smartwatch? Not a fan of fitness bands either but still want a device that offers around-the-clock health tracking? Well, I believe you might find your perfect match in a smart ring—more specifically, the elegant
Should you grab a Galaxy Ring while it’s $100 off? I certainly think so, especially if you dislike wearing things on your wrist or prefer rocking a luxurious analog watch while still wanting to track your health.
While you obviously won't be taking phone calls or reading notifications on your finger, the Galaxy Ring offers the same robust suite of health sensors and features found on most modern smartwatches. For example, it keeps tabs on your activity levels, heart rate, and stress. Since it’s lightweight and slim, you can wear it while catching some Z’s, taking full advantage of its deep sleep-tracking capabilities. Plus, with a battery that lasts up to seven days on a single charge, you'll likely forget the last time you even saw your charger.
However, if you’re already part of the Samsung ecosystem and want a capable health tracker with a sleek design, I urge you to act fast and grab a brand-new Galaxy Ring at this bargain price today!
Thanks to this price cut, you can upgrade both your style and your wearable game for just $299.99. The best part? No trade-in is required to score the markdown. All you need to do is select the option stating you don’t have an eligible device to trade. However, if you do have one, you could save up to $150 instead.
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Should you grab a Galaxy Ring while it’s $100 off? I certainly think so, especially if you dislike wearing things on your wrist or prefer rocking a luxurious analog watch while still wanting to track your health.
While you obviously won't be taking phone calls or reading notifications on your finger, the Galaxy Ring offers the same robust suite of health sensors and features found on most modern smartwatches. For example, it keeps tabs on your activity levels, heart rate, and stress. Since it’s lightweight and slim, you can wear it while catching some Z’s, taking full advantage of its deep sleep-tracking capabilities. Plus, with a battery that lasts up to seven days on a single charge, you'll likely forget the last time you even saw your charger.
It is worth noting that while you can pair the ring with most Android phones, you really need to rock a Galaxy phone to unlock the full set of features like Energy Score and Galaxy AI coaching. Also, the ring doesn’t work with iPhones at all, so you’ll want to pass on this deal if you’re on Apple’s side of the fence.
However, if you’re already part of the Samsung ecosystem and want a capable health tracker with a sleek design, I urge you to act fast and grab a brand-new Galaxy Ring at this bargain price today!
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