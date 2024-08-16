Samsung Galaxy Ring review: A comfortable fit for everyday fitness and health

Galaxy Ring Intro

Samsung Galaxy Ring Design, Sizes and Bands

Samsung Galaxy Ring Software & Features

Galaxy Ring is the ideal sleep-tracking device. As I said, I could barely feel it there, which means I got more inspiration to wear it every night to get a fuller picture of my sleep patterns. I tried sleep tracking with smartwatches before, but given how much I value comfort when I sleep, sleeping with a smartwatch couldn't last for more than a few days for me. But the Galaxy Ring is something else.



I find its sleep tracking quite accurate as well. It measures sleep cycle duration, sleep time, and other metrics and gives you a sleep score. It also monitors your blood oxygen levels during sleep, skin temperature, respiratory rate, and heart rate to give you a fuller picture of the quality of your sleep. The app also offers snoring detection, but it does so from the phone and not the ring.



In the morning, you get a pretty accurate Energy Score based on your sleep and activity from the previous day. Although you can't base your entire day on what Samsung Health recommends (I mean, it told me to rest a couple of times but I still had to work, so there's that), you can take into account the info it provides and slowly improve your routine.

I already mentioned Energy Score, which is a fantastic feature to stay on top of your health and closely monitor your condition each day. The Galaxy Ring also continuously monitors your stress levels, which can help identify and eliminate stressors and get to know your reactions to stuff better.



I found myself identifying a few situations where my stress levels apparently went high and I didn't even feel it (some of the times, I felt it, others - not so much). So that's very good for the Galaxi Ring, as it gives me information I may or may not have been aware of .





Battery life is big for me and the Galaxy Ring performs quite well in this department. The Ring is equipped with 18mAh - 23.5mAh battery life depending on the size you get it in. The charging case sports a 361mAh battery cell. Samsung advertises up to 7 days of usage.



I wore it non-stop for five days before it went down to 20%, and it could still go on but I decided to recharge it. Charging is also super simple - you just put it back into its case. Side note - the case is absolutely beautiful, so charging the ring felt a little bit like an experience rather than a simple "plug-in and leave" type of scenario.







Should you buy it?

If you're into fitness and health tracking but you find smartwatches bulky, the Galaxy Ring may be ideal for you. Its comfortable, has all the necessary health and fitness bells-and-whistles, and looks very good and stylish.



The only thing that you should consider is that it doesn't work with iPhones (so if you have an iPhone, you're out of luck this time). If you pair it with an Android phone (you can do so) though, it won't have the useful Energy Score feature and Galaxy AI features. For those ones, you need a Galaxy phone to pair it with. Charging is a little bit on the slow side, though: 80 minutes for a full charge. I'd reckon such a small device could get charged faster, but that's what we get (at least this time). Luckily, you get plenty of options for charging: you can charge the case with the ring with USB-C, you can also charge it wirelessly or with wireless PowerShare, which is awesome.





