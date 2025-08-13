$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

The budget-friendly Galaxy Buds FE are an easy pick, thanks to Walmart's latest discount

This exclusive Walmart sale brings the Galaxy Buds FE down to a much more affordable price, so don't miss out.

Are you wondering what are the best Galaxy earbuds you can get to complete your Samsung ecosystem without paying over $100? The Galaxy Buds FE, of course. These fellas might lack some premium features you get with the Buds 3 Pro, but they nail the basics, plus they're significantly more affordable right now.

The Galaxy Buds FE are an even easier buy with Walmart's latest sale. The earbuds are 34% off right now, but only in Graphite. That brings them under the $55 mark, but the seller has lowered their original price, so the promo might not appear as exciting as it actually is.
Right now, Walmart is letting you grab the affordable earbuds for only $52.29, which is a solid $48 off their original $99.99 price. However, the promo might seem less attractive than it actually is, since Walmart has lowered the MSRP to $79. Also, you can only get the model in Graphite at that price.

While we've seen better promos in the past, this is still a pretty tempting offer. Actually, it's the best one right now, as there are no ongoing bargains at Amazon or Best Buy.

But what do they bring to the table? First of all, they feature a comfortable and lightweight design, letting you enjoy your favorite jams without ear fatigue. What's more, they stand out with pretty solid noise cancellation for their asking price. In fact, they're among the best sub-$100 ANC earbuds, effectively reducing unwanted noises to an unobtrusive hum, so you can focus on your music.

Sound quality is quite solid as well. The earbuds feature rich bass out of the box, delivering a consumer-pleasing audio most users should appreciate. The mids are mostly balanced, but the high frequencies might be a bit underwhelming at times. Still, that shouldn't be a dealbreaker for casual listeners.

Other highlights include automatic audio switching and translations, a feature that lets you hear translations in real-time when your earbuds are paired with a Galaxy phone. However you look at it, the Galaxy Buds FE are a reliable music companion you just can't ignore.

So, if you'd like to get them at a cheaper price, now's the time to save. Head to Walmart and grab your pair for only $52.29 while it lasts.

