The budget-friendly Galaxy Buds FE are an easy pick, thanks to Walmart's latest discount
This exclusive Walmart sale brings the Galaxy Buds FE down to a much more affordable price, so don't miss out.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Are you wondering what are the best Galaxy earbuds you can get to complete your Samsung ecosystem without paying over $100? The Galaxy Buds FE, of course. These fellas might lack some premium features you get with the Buds 3 Pro, but they nail the basics, plus they're significantly more affordable right now.
Right now, Walmart is letting you grab the affordable earbuds for only $52.29, which is a solid $48 off their original $99.99 price. However, the promo might seem less attractive than it actually is, since Walmart has lowered the MSRP to $79. Also, you can only get the model in Graphite at that price.
But what do they bring to the table? First of all, they feature a comfortable and lightweight design, letting you enjoy your favorite jams without ear fatigue. What's more, they stand out with pretty solid noise cancellation for their asking price. In fact, they're among the best sub-$100 ANC earbuds, effectively reducing unwanted noises to an unobtrusive hum, so you can focus on your music.
Other highlights include automatic audio switching and translations, a feature that lets you hear translations in real-time when your earbuds are paired with a Galaxy phone. However you look at it, the Galaxy Buds FE are a reliable music companion you just can't ignore.
So, if you'd like to get them at a cheaper price, now's the time to save. Head to Walmart and grab your pair for only $52.29 while it lasts.
Right now, Walmart is letting you grab the affordable earbuds for only $52.29, which is a solid $48 off their original $99.99 price. However, the promo might seem less attractive than it actually is, since Walmart has lowered the MSRP to $79. Also, you can only get the model in Graphite at that price.
While we've seen better promos in the past, this is still a pretty tempting offer. Actually, it's the best one right now, as there are no ongoing bargains at Amazon or Best Buy.
But what do they bring to the table? First of all, they feature a comfortable and lightweight design, letting you enjoy your favorite jams without ear fatigue. What's more, they stand out with pretty solid noise cancellation for their asking price. In fact, they're among the best sub-$100 ANC earbuds, effectively reducing unwanted noises to an unobtrusive hum, so you can focus on your music.
Sound quality is quite solid as well. The earbuds feature rich bass out of the box, delivering a consumer-pleasing audio most users should appreciate. The mids are mostly balanced, but the high frequencies might be a bit underwhelming at times. Still, that shouldn't be a dealbreaker for casual listeners.
Other highlights include automatic audio switching and translations, a feature that lets you hear translations in real-time when your earbuds are paired with a Galaxy phone. However you look at it, the Galaxy Buds FE are a reliable music companion you just can't ignore.
So, if you'd like to get them at a cheaper price, now's the time to save. Head to Walmart and grab your pair for only $52.29 while it lasts.
13 Aug, 2025The budget-friendly Galaxy Buds FE are an easy pick, thanks to Walmart's latest discount
17 Jul, 2025Samsung's underrated Galaxy Buds 3 break into the spotlight with huge 47 percent discount
08 Jul, 2025Samsung's first-class Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are on sale at a new record low price with 2-year warranty
03 Jul, 2025Best Buy makes Samsung's premium Galaxy Buds 2 Pro an undeniable bargain for a limited time
25 Jun, 2025Grab the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro with a tempting discount at Amazon
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: