Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

The Galaxy A57 could feature a special AI extra for the first time

The upcoming Samsung phone might double down on AI smarts.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Galaxy A Series
A person holds the Galaxy A57 in landscape orientation, showing an ocean photo on the screen.
Galaxy A56 for reference. | Image by PhoneArena
Following a rather unpleasant rumor about Samsung supposedly cutting corners with its upcoming Galaxy A lineup, we now have some good news to share. According to a recent leak, the upcoming upper mid-range Galaxy A57 could debut with a very useful Galaxy AI feature — a first for the Galaxy A lineup.

A premium Galaxy AI feature could land on the A-Series


X leaker Alfaturk claims Samsung's upcoming device could be an even more desirable option for AI enthusiasts. Supposedly, the Galaxy A57 could come with Voice Transcript. This feature was previously absent in Galaxy A models, so if true, the upcoming mid-range option could deliver a very useful AI addition for the first time ever. 


Transcript Assist debuted on the Galaxy S24 series, allowing users to record speech and generate a transcription and translate it into multiple languages. 

Recommended For You

How often do you use Galaxy AI features on your phone?
3 Votes


The feature also works within the phone app. It works similarly, giving users transcriptions and translations of call recordings. It's simple and easy to use, and it can definitely improve communication in different languages. 

Video Thumbnail
A demo of how to use the Transcript Assist feature. | Video by Samsung

Galaxy AI features that are most likely returning to the A57 


While Transcript Assist could be an all-new AI feature, last year's Galaxy A56 wasn't "robbed" of AI tricks. It has Awesome Intelligence, which is basically a low-tier version of Galaxy AI, featuring: 

  • Circle to Search
  • Object Eraser
  • Custom filters for photos
  • Edit suggestions
  • AI select
  • Best Face

In other words, the Galaxy A56 offers some basic AI extras to improve users' daily experience. While nothing has been confirmed, I think all of these features will likely return on the upcoming Galaxy A57 and A37. 

However, it remains unclear whether the rumored Transcript Assist lands exclusively on the Galaxy A57 or if it could also appear on the Galaxy A37

Samsung's next Galaxy A-Series is expected to land any day now, and the models have already been listed at several retailers (not the Samsung Store, though).

How important are Galaxy AI features? 


If this rumor sticks, the upcoming Galaxy A57 could pack more AI smarts than ever before. But is that truly a good thing? Well, it depends. For one thing, getting Galaxy AI perks on A-Series devices could give users a more premium feel.

But on the other hand, rumors are increasingly pointing to a higher asking price. Suppose it costs even $50 more; one has to wonder whether the new Galaxy AI features will be enough.

Another mid-range option that's expected soon is the OnePlus Nord 6. This one is rumored to pack a 9,000mAh battery and a 165Hz screen without costing an absurd price. Honestly, I can't help but feel this one could be the better pick for users prioritizing hardware over AI smarts.

Related articles


$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 5

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

T-Mobile will distribute a season-appropriate Tuesdays gift next week
T-Mobile will distribute a season-appropriate Tuesdays gift next week
Verizon subscribers can try to score a 25% 12-month discount and here is how it can be done
Verizon subscribers can try to score a 25% 12-month discount and here is how it can be done
Samsung finally responds to complaints about the Galaxy S26 Ultra's headline feature, but the explanation feels... questionable
Samsung finally responds to complaints about the Galaxy S26 Ultra's headline feature, but the explanation feels... questionable
Galaxy S26 series fixes a frustrating fingerprint issue, and older Galaxy phones could follow: Is your device eligible for the upgrade?
Galaxy S26 series fixes a frustrating fingerprint issue, and older Galaxy phones could follow: Is your device eligible for the upgrade?
iPhone 18 Pro leaks are all good news that could guarantee its smashing success
iPhone 18 Pro leaks are all good news that could guarantee its smashing success
Foldable iPhone prices are almost impossible to believe
Foldable iPhone prices are almost impossible to believe

Latest News

The Galaxy A57 could feature a special AI extra for the first time
The Galaxy A57 could feature a special AI extra for the first time
Google's really cool Personal Intelligence feature gives you the info you need when you need it
Google's really cool Personal Intelligence feature gives you the info you need when you need it
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers are suffering due to cost-cutting
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers are suffering due to cost-cutting
T-Mobile 5G is no longer just for calls and data
T-Mobile 5G is no longer just for calls and data
Your next Galaxy may lose a key Samsung feature to cut costs
Your next Galaxy may lose a key Samsung feature to cut costs
Phone users are waking up from the Samsung and Apple flagship dream
Phone users are waking up from the Samsung and Apple flagship dream
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless