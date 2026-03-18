The Galaxy A57 could feature a special AI extra for the first time
The upcoming Samsung phone might double down on AI smarts.
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Galaxy A56 for reference. | Image by PhoneArena
Following a rather unpleasant rumor about Samsung supposedly cutting corners with its upcoming Galaxy A lineup, we now have some good news to share. According to a recent leak, the upcoming upper mid-range Galaxy A57 could debut with a very useful Galaxy AI feature — a first for the Galaxy A lineup.
X leaker Alfaturk claims Samsung's upcoming device could be an even more desirable option for AI enthusiasts. Supposedly, the Galaxy A57 could come with Voice Transcript. This feature was previously absent in Galaxy A models, so if true, the upcoming mid-range option could deliver a very useful AI addition for the first time ever.
The feature also works within the phone app. It works similarly, giving users transcriptions and translations of call recordings. It's simple and easy to use, and it can definitely improve communication in different languages.
While Transcript Assist could be an all-new AI feature, last year's Galaxy A56 wasn't "robbed" of AI tricks. It has Awesome Intelligence, which is basically a low-tier version of Galaxy AI, featuring:
In other words, the Galaxy A56 offers some basic AI extras to improve users' daily experience. While nothing has been confirmed, I think all of these features will likely return on the upcoming Galaxy A57 and A37.
However, it remains unclear whether the rumored Transcript Assist lands exclusively on the Galaxy A57 or if it could also appear on the Galaxy A37.
Samsung's next Galaxy A-Series is expected to land any day now, and the models have already been listed at several retailers (not the Samsung Store, though).
If this rumor sticks, the upcoming Galaxy A57 could pack more AI smarts than ever before. But is that truly a good thing? Well, it depends. For one thing, getting Galaxy AI perks on A-Series devices could give users a more premium feel.
Another mid-range option that's expected soon is the OnePlus Nord 6. This one is rumored to pack a 9,000mAh battery and a 165Hz screen without costing an absurd price. Honestly, I can't help but feel this one could be the better pick for users prioritizing hardware over AI smarts.
A premium Galaxy AI feature could land on the A-Series
X leaker Alfaturk claims Samsung's upcoming device could be an even more desirable option for AI enthusiasts. Supposedly, the Galaxy A57 could come with Voice Transcript. This feature was previously absent in Galaxy A models, so if true, the upcoming mid-range option could deliver a very useful AI addition for the first time ever.
New AI feature added to Galaxy A57 Voice transcript— Alfatürk (@Alfaturk16) March 17, 2026
Transcription and translation of voice and telephone conversation recordings.️ pic.twitter.com/E89FnyrHAn
Transcript Assist debuted on the Galaxy S24 series, allowing users to record speech and generate a transcription and translate it into multiple languages.
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How often do you use Galaxy AI features on your phone?
The feature also works within the phone app. It works similarly, giving users transcriptions and translations of call recordings. It's simple and easy to use, and it can definitely improve communication in different languages.
A demo of how to use the Transcript Assist feature. | Video by Samsung
Galaxy AI features that are most likely returning to the A57
While Transcript Assist could be an all-new AI feature, last year's Galaxy A56 wasn't "robbed" of AI tricks. It has Awesome Intelligence, which is basically a low-tier version of Galaxy AI, featuring:
- Circle to Search
- Object Eraser
- Custom filters for photos
- Edit suggestions
- AI select
- Best Face
In other words, the Galaxy A56 offers some basic AI extras to improve users' daily experience. While nothing has been confirmed, I think all of these features will likely return on the upcoming Galaxy A57 and A37.
However, it remains unclear whether the rumored Transcript Assist lands exclusively on the Galaxy A57 or if it could also appear on the Galaxy A37.
Samsung's next Galaxy A-Series is expected to land any day now, and the models have already been listed at several retailers (not the Samsung Store, though).
How important are Galaxy AI features?
If this rumor sticks, the upcoming Galaxy A57 could pack more AI smarts than ever before. But is that truly a good thing? Well, it depends. For one thing, getting Galaxy AI perks on A-Series devices could give users a more premium feel.
But on the other hand, rumors are increasingly pointing to a higher asking price. Suppose it costs even $50 more; one has to wonder whether the new Galaxy AI features will be enough.
Another mid-range option that's expected soon is the OnePlus Nord 6. This one is rumored to pack a 9,000mAh battery and a 165Hz screen without costing an absurd price. Honestly, I can't help but feel this one could be the better pick for users prioritizing hardware over AI smarts.
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- Samsung's upcoming Galaxy A37 and A57 could beat the Galaxy S26 in a crucial area
- Galaxy A57 and A37 are late, but we have a new rumor about their launch date
- The wait is (almost) over — Samsung's Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 appear on IMDA listing ahead of launch
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