The Galaxy A57 could feature a special AI extra for the first time

A demo of how to use the Transcript Assist feature. | Video by Samsung

Galaxy AI

Galaxy A56

Galaxy A57

Galaxy A57

Galaxy A37

How important are Galaxy AI features?

Galaxy A57

Galaxy AI

Galaxy AI

In other words, theoffers some basic AI extras to improve users' daily experience. While nothing has been confirmed, I think all of these features will likely return on the upcomingand A37.However, it remains unclear whether the rumored Transcript Assist lands exclusively on theor if it could also appear on theSamsung's next Galaxy A-Series is expected to land any day now, and the models have already been listed at several retailers (not the Samsung Store, though).If this rumor sticks, the upcomingcould pack more AI smarts than ever before. But is that truly a good thing? Well, it depends. For one thing, gettingperks on A-Series devices could give users a more premium feel.But on the other hand, rumors are increasingly pointing to a higher asking price. Suppose it costs even $50 more; one has to wonder whether the newfeatures will be enough.Another mid-range option that's expected soon is the OnePlus Nord 6. This one is rumored to pack a 9,000mAh battery and a 165Hz screen without costing an absurd price. Honestly, I can't help but feel this one could be the better pick for users prioritizing hardware over AI smarts.