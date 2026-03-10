Get $5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans
What Samsung didn't want you to see is already listed at a carrier

This carrier shares important (and possibly, final) details about the next Galaxy A-Series.

Samsung Galaxy A Series
Galaxy A56 and A36 held by a person's hand.
Galaxy A56 and A36 for illustrative purposes. | Image by PhoneArena
Remember when a Spanish retailer accidentally leaked the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro before their official announcement? Well, history has repeated itself — but this time, it's the upcoming Galaxy A37 and A57 that have surfaced online before launch.

The first unfiltered look at Samsung's upcoming mid-rangers is here


The Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 have surfaced at a South African carrier early. This tidbit was first spotted back on March 7 by well-known X leaker Evan Blass. Although initially the listing was expected to be quickly taken down by the carrier — it's now March 10, and both devices can still be found at Vodacom.



But while the Galaxy S26 Ultra comes with some notable changes to last year's flagship, I really can't say the same about the mid-range devices. In fact, the specs revealed at the carrier are quite similar to last year's options.

Will the Galaxy A57 become a mid-range hit?
9 Votes


Galaxy A57 vs Galaxy A56 specs (based on leaks)


Galaxy A57 (rumored)Galaxy A56
6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ display, 120Hz refresh rate6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate
50MP (with OIS) + 12MP + 5MP rear camera50MP (with OIS) + 12MP + 5MP rear camera
Exynos 1680 chipExynos 1580 chip
5,000mAh battery, 45W charging5,000mAh battery, 45W charging
6.9 mm profile7.4 mm profile
AI Best Face and Auto TrimAI Best Face

Evidently, not much has changed. If all rumors stick, you may be looking at a slightly slimmer profile and a new chip. Let's face it, that doesn't exactly qualify as a meaningful change.

In terms of pricing, the South African retailer has listed the Galaxy A57 with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage at R10,999 (but somehow, the device is currently discounted by R1,000), which converts roughly to $675. In contrast, the Galaxy A56 arrives at $549.99 in its 256GB storage configuration.

Galaxy A37 vs Galaxy A36 specs (according to rumors)


Galaxy A37 (rumored)Galaxy A36
6.7-inch AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate6.7-inch AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate
50MP (with OIS) + 8MP + 5MP rear camera50MP (with OIS) + 8MP + 5MP rear camera
Exynos 1480 chipSnapdragon 6 Gen 3
5,000mAh battery, 45W charging5,000mAh battery, 45W charging
196 g195 g

According to the spec listing at the South African carrier, the Galaxy A37 won't have an upgraded camera. This contradicts a recent report at Android Headlines, which suggested the device would come with a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, not an 8MP one. 


But even if the carrier's listing turns out to be wrong, one has to wonder whether the Galaxy A37 will be worth it, especially if you're coming from a Galaxy A36. When it comes to prices, the device will supposedly cost R7,999, which is roughly equivalent to $490. 

Do we really need the Galaxy A37 and A57?



Samsung doesn't appear to be strictly focused on developing new hardware for its A-Series devices this year — at least judging by the rumored specs. But if the South Korean tech giant isn't paying as much attention, why should users? 

To me, the upcoming phones still have a chance to secure a place in the mid-range segment. However, whether they'll sell well depends heavily on price. If the A37 and A57 end up costing $100 more, I doubt many would be tempted.

