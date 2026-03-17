The semi-official Galaxy A57 shows itself with a price hike
A Thai vendor might've already listed the phone accidentally.
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Somebody couldn't wait. | Image by droidsans
Well, look what the Thai cat dragged in!
The Galaxy A57 is at the doorstep – we're expecting an official unveiling by Samsung any day now, although you won't need popcorn, as this mid-ranger most likely won't get a dedicated, big event (like with the Galaxy S26 family and the late February Galaxy Unpacked).
The variant with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage is reportedly sold for THB 17,999, which is roughly $555 (when directly converted).
If you take lots of 4K videos and you want the 512 GB option, you'll need to pay ~$650 (when directly converted).
But it seems that a price hike is in the cards, given that the Galaxy A56's starting price was $499. Don't be shocked if Samsung wants another $50 (or so) of your money for their latest and greatest mid-ranger. Which isn't even expected to bring a ton of substantial upgrades:
Here's what appears to be a side-to-side teardown comparison of the vapor chambers in the (still unofficial) Galaxy A57, the A56 and the A55:
The Galaxy A57's unconfirmed specs include a 6.7-inch 120Hz display with thinner bezels, the Exynos 1680 chipset, a 5,000 mAh battery and IP68 certification.
However, once the phone goes official, we'll dive deeper into its specs, so make sure to come back soon.
The Galaxy A57 is expected to be accompanied by the Galaxy A37 (another modest mid-ranger by the Korean tech giant) and a retailer in Thailand might've listed them on its online store prematurely.
What's the price?
A price hike might be in the cards. | Image by droidsans
The variant with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage is reportedly sold for THB 17,999, which is roughly $555 (when directly converted).
If you take lots of 4K videos and you want the 512 GB option, you'll need to pay ~$650 (when directly converted).
Keep in mind that these are not official US prices – once the Galaxy A57 and the Galaxy A37 are officially unveiled by Sammy, we'll tell you about it.
But it seems that a price hike is in the cards, given that the Galaxy A56's starting price was $499. Don't be shocked if Samsung wants another $50 (or so) of your money for their latest and greatest mid-ranger. Which isn't even expected to bring a ton of substantial upgrades:
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What's the price hike you're willing to accept?
A large vapor chamber
Here's what appears to be a side-to-side teardown comparison of the vapor chambers in the (still unofficial) Galaxy A57, the A56 and the A55:
Vapour Chamber Enlarged Galaxy A57 ️ pic.twitter.com/4YyWDReh9f— Alfatürk (@Alfaturk16) March 16, 2026
It's obvious that the vapor chamber in the A57 is larger than the ones in its predecessors, which is great news. This is how heat from the chipset is being dealt with, which translates to a better performance and fewer hiccups. Excessive heat, as you know, is your phone's nemesis.
The Galaxy A57's unconfirmed specs include a 6.7-inch 120Hz display with thinner bezels, the Exynos 1680 chipset, a 5,000 mAh battery and IP68 certification.
However, once the phone goes official, we'll dive deeper into its specs, so make sure to come back soon.
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