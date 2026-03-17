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Your next Galaxy may lose a key Samsung feature to cut costs

The memory cost crisis may have forced Samsung to make an unprecedented compromise with some of its phones.

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Samsung Galaxy A56
Samsung Galaxy A56 featured a Samsung display. | Image by PhoneArena
Rising memory costs have already started to impact some of the leading smartphone manufacturers. Oppo was forced to raise prices for some of its existing devices, and Vivo is going to follow very soon. Apparently, even Samsung won’t be spared, which is reportedly pushing it to some drastic decisions.

Samsung may use Chinese displays for some of its upcoming phones


Samsung has decided to use lower-cost OLED panels from a Chinese supplier for some of its upcoming smartphones, according to a report from The Elec. The Mobile Experience (MX) division of the Korean company has placed an order for about 15 million displays from China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT). Those will be used in the upcoming Galaxy A57 and future Fan Edition (FE) models, like the Galaxy S26 FE.

The move was made in an attempt to offset the rising memory prices. However, that’s especially important in Samsung’s case, as the company has historically used panels from its own display arm, Samsung Display, even on most mid- and low-range devices.

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Reasonable decision



Samsung’s main reason to choose CSOT over its own displays is their price. Industry sources say that the Chinese panels are at least 20% cheaper than Samsung Display’s. Displays are also one of the few components that offer an opportunity for cutting costs.

Would you reconsider buying a Samsung smartphone because of the display change?
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Naturally, the decision wasn’t celebrated inside Samsung. Samsung Display has reportedly tried to challenge the decision, but ultimately it couldn’t reverse it. In a smartphone market that’s expected to decline by 13% this year, it’s not surprising that Samsung Display was fighting for its business.

A worthy compromise?


The change shouldn’t be noticed by consumers. While switching from its own display may sound scary, Samsung’s mobile division will certainly stick to the same quality control process as ever. Unfortunately, the move doesn’t seem to help with Samsung’s pricing problems. The latest leaks show that the Galaxy A57 will get a price hike, which is now doubly disappointing.

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Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov

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