Reserve your next Galaxy device here!

The wait is (almost) over — Samsung's Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 appear on IMDA listing ahead of launch

Samsung's next mid-range options might arrive in just a few weeks.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Galaxy A Series
A person holds the Galaxy A56 in landscape orientation
Galaxy A56 for reference. | Image by PhoneArena

New details have popped up regarding the Galaxy A37 and A57, indicating that launch may be imminent. Samsung's next mid-range lineup has appeared on multiple certification databases. While this often precedes an official debut, the exact release date is still under wraps. 

IMDA certification suggests launch is just around the corner


According to Gizmochina, the Galaxy A37 (model SM-A376B/DS) and the Galaxy A57 (model SM-A576B/DS) have appeared on Singapore's IMDA certification website, suggesting a launch is imminent. 

Historically, IMDA listings appear just weeks before a device hits the shelves. Based on Samsung's release timeline for the Galaxy A3X and the A5X models, a March announcement actually fits the bill. Even an earlier release date might not be out of the question.

Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57: a real upgrade? 


New phone releases also bring out a certain level of excitement, but do the Galaxy A57 and A37 deliver enough upgrades to make them worth waiting for? 

Recommended For You

Rumors have indicated the upcoming Galaxy devices might feature incremental design upgrades, possibly slimmer bezels, and possibly a thinner profile. The Galaxy A57 is also expected to pack a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and an Exynos 1680 chip.

Galaxy A57 renders. | Images by TENAA

Galaxy A57 key specs (rumored)


  • Display: 6.7-inch, AMOLED
  • Processor: Exynos 1680
  • Camera: 50MP main rear camera
  • OS: Android 16 out of the box

What's the most exciting thing about the upcoming Galaxy A phones?
4 Votes

In comparison, the Galaxy A56 packs a 6.7-inch screen, a 50MP main camera, and an Exynos 1580 chip. Clearly, the difference between these devices won't be massive. Then again, if it's well optimized, the A57 might actually feel like a big step up from its predecessor. 

What about the Galaxy A37? Some leaks indicate that it might feature the same display size as last year's option: 6.7 inches. We also expect either an Exynos 1480 chip or a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 under the hood. Reports indicate a camera upgrade is also possible, with a focus on sensor quality instead of megapixel changes. 

Galaxy A37 key specs (rumored)


  • Display: 6.7-inch, AMOLED
  • Processor: Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 or Exynos 1480
  • Camera: 50MP main rear sensor
  • OS: Android 16 out of the box

Is a price increase on the way? 


The Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 certainly won't break new ground. But with small (but hopefully meaningful) changes, the upcoming devices may actually make a worthwhile option. For users with a Galaxy A53 device, for instance, one of these upcoming Samsung phones will certainly be a worthwhile pick. 

Then again, it all depends on price. To truly succeed, the upcoming devices shouldn't come with a big price increase.

Related articles


Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 1

Samsung S4 Mini Sealed/Unopened

by darkdrak88 • 4

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Galaxy S26 Ultra's privacy display feature might make you say, "no thanks"
Galaxy S26 Ultra's privacy display feature might make you say, "no thanks"
Samsung releases a teaser showing how the Galaxy S26 Ultra's hot new feature will work
Samsung releases a teaser showing how the Galaxy S26 Ultra's hot new feature will work
Тhe OnePlus 15 has one issue no one talks about
Тhe OnePlus 15 has one issue no one talks about
Unintended T-Mobile plan change triggered by certain purchases
Unintended T-Mobile plan change triggered by certain purchases
Most of our readers say "no thanks" to flashy colors on the upcoming Unihertz Titan 2 Elite
Most of our readers say "no thanks" to flashy colors on the upcoming Unihertz Titan 2 Elite
Will Android Auto finally bring back the thing it took away from us years ago?
Will Android Auto finally bring back the thing it took away from us years ago?

Latest News

Sony’s new phones are already a hit even if we know nothing about them
Sony’s new phones are already a hit even if we know nothing about them
These rumored specs could make this upcoming phone more exciting for you than any Galaxy S26 model
These rumored specs could make this upcoming phone more exciting for you than any Galaxy S26 model
Amazon is selling Google's majestic Pixel 10 Pro Fold at its best discount in quite some time
Amazon is selling Google's majestic Pixel 10 Pro Fold at its best discount in quite some time
The Unihertz Titan 2 Elite shows off its stylish side in a new update
The Unihertz Titan 2 Elite shows off its stylish side in a new update
Is Samsung so clueless that it expects us all to let those boring Galaxy S26 specs slide?
Is Samsung so clueless that it expects us all to let those boring Galaxy S26 specs slide?
Samsung’s latest deal makes the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra a more affordable productivity powerhouse
Samsung’s latest deal makes the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra a more affordable productivity powerhouse
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless