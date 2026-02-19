The wait is (almost) over — Samsung's Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 appear on IMDA listing ahead of launch
Samsung's next mid-range options might arrive in just a few weeks.
Galaxy A56 for reference. | Image by PhoneArena
New details have popped up regarding the Galaxy A37 and A57, indicating that launch may be imminent. Samsung's next mid-range lineup has appeared on multiple certification databases. While this often precedes an official debut, the exact release date is still under wraps.
IMDA certification suggests launch is just around the corner
According to Gizmochina, the Galaxy A37 (model SM-A376B/DS) and the Galaxy A57 (model SM-A576B/DS) have appeared on Singapore's IMDA certification website, suggesting a launch is imminent.
Historically, IMDA listings appear just weeks before a device hits the shelves. Based on Samsung's release timeline for the Galaxy A3X and the A5X models, a March announcement actually fits the bill. Even an earlier release date might not be out of the question.
Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57: a real upgrade?
New phone releases also bring out a certain level of excitement, but do the Galaxy A57 and A37 deliver enough upgrades to make them worth waiting for?
Galaxy A57 renders. | Images by TENAA
Galaxy A57 key specs (rumored)
- Display: 6.7-inch, AMOLED
- Processor: Exynos 1680
- Camera: 50MP main rear camera
- OS: Android 16 out of the box
What's the most exciting thing about the upcoming Galaxy A phones?
In comparison, the Galaxy A56 packs a 6.7-inch screen, a 50MP main camera, and an Exynos 1580 chip. Clearly, the difference between these devices won't be massive. Then again, if it's well optimized, the A57 might actually feel like a big step up from its predecessor.
What about the Galaxy A37? Some leaks indicate that it might feature the same display size as last year's option: 6.7 inches. We also expect either an Exynos 1480 chip or a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 under the hood. Reports indicate a camera upgrade is also possible, with a focus on sensor quality instead of megapixel changes.
Galaxy A37 key specs (rumored)
- Display: 6.7-inch, AMOLED
- Processor: Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 or Exynos 1480
- Camera: 50MP main rear sensor
- OS: Android 16 out of the box
Is a price increase on the way?
The Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 certainly won't break new ground. But with small (but hopefully meaningful) changes, the upcoming devices may actually make a worthwhile option. For users with a Galaxy A53 device, for instance, one of these upcoming Samsung phones will certainly be a worthwhile pick.
Then again, it all depends on price. To truly succeed, the upcoming devices shouldn't come with a big price increase.
