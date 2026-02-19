Galaxy A57 and A37 are late, but we have a new rumor about their launch date
Samsung’s mid-rangers are still coming rather soon.
Last year’s Galaxy A56 and A36. | Image by Phone Arena
We’re just entering one of the busiest periods for smartphone premieres of the year, and it was inevitable for some rumors to turn out wrong. Claims about the launch of the new mid-range Samsung devices in early February have been circulating for some time but obviously didn’t materialize. We now have a new launch date, which is coming soon.
Galaxy A57 and A37 may launch in March
After missing the early-February launch window that was rumored, Samsung may release the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 sometime next month. According to a post by X tipster Sanju Choudhary, the company will introduce the devices in March.
Unfortunately, there’s nothing more specific about the launch date than the month. However, it would make sense if Samsung pushed the mid-range premiere to a later moment. The company wouldn’t want the mid-range devices to interfere with the February 25 announcement of the Galaxy S26 series. As the flagship phones are expected to go on sale on March 11, the mid-rangers may launch shortly afterward.
Certainly coming soon
Renders of the Galaxy A37 and A57. | Image by Sanju Choudhary on X
There have been multiple signals that the premiere of the two devices is imminent. Both the Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 just appeared in the Singapore IMDA certification database, which usually happens just weeks before an eventual launch. Last month, the Galaxy A57 received TÜV Rheinland and IECEE certifications, which revealed part of its specs and further confirmed the imminent premiere.
Would you choose a Galaxy A model if the Galaxy S26 prices go up?
According to the information shared by Sanju Choudhary, the Galaxy A37 will feature the following specs:
- 6.7” 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display
- Exynos 1480 chipset
- UFS 3.1 storage
- 50MP main + 8MP ultrawide + 5MP macro cameras
- 5,000 mAh battery with 45W charging
- IP67 dust and water resistance
The Galaxy A57 is expected to be a little more advanced, with the following specs:
- 6.6” 120 Hz FHD+ flat AMOLED display
- Exynos 1680 chipset
- UFS 3.1 storage
- 50MP main + 12MP ultrawide + 5MP macro cameras
- 5,000 mAh battery with 45W charging
- IP68 dust and water resistance
Both models are expected to feature 6 GB RAM and launch with Android 16. Interestingly, the charging speed of the two mid-rangers will match the flagship Galaxy S26+, though the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to bump it up to 60W.
Samsung’s new champions
With smartphone prices going up this year, I wouldn’t be surprised if the mid-rangers become even more popular than in previous years. If the Galaxy S26 series sees a shocking price increase, it would make sense for many people to opt for something more affordable.
