Samsung's upcoming Galaxy A37 and A57 could beat the S26 in a crucial area
Battery life on the Galaxy A57 and A37 could surpass the Galaxy S26.
Galaxy A56 for illustrative purposes. | Image by PhoneArena
Can you imagine Samsung’s upcoming mid-rangers surpassing the “vanilla” Galaxy S26 in one key area? Well, you don’t have to — the Galaxy A37 and A57 are set to outshine the 6.3-inch flagship on the battery front.
We already know the Galaxy A37 and A57 could debut in March, and spec leaks have been flying around for quite some time. And now, we might have just received another crucial part of the puzzle: battery life estimations.
EU's EPREL listing has published its registry for energy labeling, showing important details about the upcoming phones. The Galaxy A devices, model numbers SM-A376B/DS and SM-A576B/DS, will supposedly feature 1,200 charging cycles.
That's the truly significant part. The Galaxy S26 has also been added to the EPREL listing, and it shows an estimated battery life of up to 51 hours.
Without a doubt, the Galaxy S26 is the clear winner when it comes to performance and AI features. But, at the end of the day, it's more expensive than last year's model. And given that price hike, wouldn't users want to get the complete package — including better battery life?
Worst of all, the Galaxy S26 is rated for 1,200 charging cycles. While this matches the A37 and the A57, it's way behind the Galaxy S25. This one actually came with roughly 2,000 charging cycles.
So, not only does the S26 deliver slightly lower estimated battery life than the upcoming mid-rangers, but it's also less reliable in the long run compared to its predecessor.
In addition, the EPREL listing reveals that both the Galaxy A37 and the Galaxy A57 get an IP68 rating, up from IP67 on last year's options. This matches the IP rating on the flagship option.
I admit — just one or two hours of more battery life on a single charge doesn't sound like that big of a deal. But if the upcoming mid-range phones actually keep the asking price affordable while nailing it on most fronts, wouldn't they be a more appealing option than the "vanilla" S26 — especially for users on a budget? Just some food for thought.
An EPREL listing shows an uncomfortable truth
More importantly, the listing indicates battery life on a single charge is estimated at 52 hours for the Galaxy A57, while the more affordable option might deliver up to 53 hours on a single charge.
How important battery life really is
EPREL listing of the Galaxy S26 | Image by EPREL
Samsung's next mid-rangers promise a lot
