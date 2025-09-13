Mid-range Galaxy A56 is once again a treat at $50 off on Amazon
This mid-range phone is much more attractive right now, so be sure to check it out.
Did you miss last month’s $100 discount on the capable Galaxy A56? Well, this is your next best chance to save. Possibly for a limited time, Amazon is offering a sweet $50 discount on the 128GB model in Awesome Graphite. Sure, it doesn’t bring the device to its best price ever, but since the Pixel 9a doesn’t sell at lower prices right now, it’s still worth checking out.
Don’t mind trading in an eligible device in good condition for an even bigger discount? In that case, consider the Samsung Store’s Galaxy A56 promo. Right now, you can get a maximum trade-in credit of $150, which lands the device to $349.99.
If you’re after solid everyday performance, this bad boy won’t let you down. It packs an Exynos 1580 chip under the hood, which is more than adequate for browsing, streaming, and even light gaming. Still, as the performance tests in our Galaxy A56 review show, this model isn’t the most powerful mid-range phone.
A standout here is the impressive software support. Although a mid-ranger, this Samsung phone gets seven years of software and security updates. This, by the way, beats Motorola’s promise on its $1,299.99 Razr Ultra (2025), so it’s a huge win for anyone seeking long-term support without breaking the bank.
Bottom line — the Galaxy A56 is a well-rounded mid-range option you should absolutely have on your radar, especially when it’s $50 off at Amazon.
Featuring a gorgeous 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate, this Android phone offers incredible visuals for its asking price. And with superb brightness levels, outdoor visibility is no issue.
What about camera capabilities? The device comes with a 50MP main sensor, plus an 8MP ultra-wide and a 5MP macro unit on the rear. While this might not sound particularly exciting for smartphone photography enthusiasts, you’re still getting mostly decent photos with a good amount of detail and vivid colors.
