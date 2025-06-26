Save $250 on Galaxy Book5 Pro 360
Prototype foldable iPhone screen specs leaked, falls behind Galaxy Z Fold 7

This year's Fold 7 may have already beaten next year's foldable iPhone.

Foldable iPhone concept render
*Image credit — AppleInsider

The foldable iPhone might finally become a reality next year, and a prototype is already under testing. Screen specs for this version of the phone have leaked, and it seems that Apple will not be surpassing the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 coming out next month, let alone a potential Fold 8.

Smaller screen, fewer pixels


The foldable iPhone, according to a very reliable industry insider (translated source), will have a main display that is 7.58 inches across. This display’s resolution is around 2713 x 1920. For comparison, the upcoming Fold 7 is all but confirmed to have an 8.2 inch main display. Its resolution is expected to be around 2224 x 2488, though that is still unconfirmed.

Is the foldable iPhone's display good enough?

Vote View Result


According to reports, Apple will not market the foldable iPhone as a separate niche. Instead, the company apparently plans to sell the phone as the next top-end variant, taking the place of the Pro Max models.

Samsung catching up in foldables



As Apple’s largest rival in the smartphone space, Samsung isn’t making things easier for the foldable iPhone. While the Galaxy Z Fold 6 was often considered outdated next to today’s competition, the Fold 7 looks much better. Samsung has genuinely put effort into catching up with its rivals, and in making the dwindling foldable industry appear more enticing to the average consumer.

The company is also launching a budget foldable model this year: the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. That means we’ll likely see a Flip 8 FE next year, which will further give Apple’s entry into the industry a run for its money.

Apple can innovate in other ways


This isn’t to say that the foldable iPhone can’t compete with Samsung at all. According to numerous reports, the reason Apple waited so long to make a foldable smartphone is because it wanted it to have an invisible crease. If the company has been able to manage that, then its phone definitely has a much stronger chance against its rivals.

Furthermore, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will unfortunately continue Samsung’s trend of small batteries and disappointing charging speeds: 4,400 mAh at 25W wired. If Apple uses a denser battery, and the Fold 8 doesn’t, that’ll be another point for the iPhone.

Of course, the device is still being finalized, so these specs are subject to change. However, with production expected to start in a couple of months, this is likely what the final product will look like.

