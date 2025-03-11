Finally! Motorola might be cooking up a foldable to rival Galaxy Z Fold
Motorola is known for creating some of the most stylish foldable phones with its Razr series, which is actually about to welcome the next generation Razr (2025) soon. However, the company still doesn’t have a book-style foldable, but now, at least, we know it is thinking about one.
Motorola’s latest patent hints that the company is working on a book-style foldable phone equipped with a low-profile patch antenna for satellite connectivity.
If Motorola moves forward with this, adding satellite connectivity would be a smart play, especially with phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 already offering satellite capabilities. The Z Fold 6 was actually one of the first phones in the US to tap into the T-Mobile Starlink satellite network.
But if it does, I think it could be a smart move for the company. The foldable smartphone market has come a long way in recent years, with top players like Samsung, Google and OnePlus now offering solid options. Chinese brands like Oppo, vivo and Honor are making the foldable scene even more diverse with their sleek designs.
Meanwhile, Motorola has stuck to clamshell-style foldables so far, staying out of the competition in the book-style foldable space. But if it decides to jump in, especially if it can keep the sleek design of the Razr series, I think it could do really well, especially in the US market.
Why? For one, Motorola has already proven it can compete on price with its clamshell foldables. Take the Razr Plus (2024), for example. It’s much cheaper than the Galaxy Z Flip 6, yet it offers similar features.
If Motorola can launch a book-style foldable at a competitive price, it could attract a huge audience – especially those who want a large-screen foldable without breaking the bank. So, come on, Moto, give us a sleek new foldable to get excited about!
Now, keep in mind that companies are constantly filing patents to showcase their innovative ideas, but only a few actually make it to the market as real products. So, it is still uncertain whether Motorola’s patent for a foldable device with a low-profile patch antenna for satellite connectivity will ever become a reality.
Oppo, for example, just recently launched the world’s thinnest book-style foldable, the Find N5. However, that title might not hold for long, as Honor could be ready to snatch it back with the upcoming Magic V4.
