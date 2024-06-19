Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs Motorola Razr Plus (2024): Expected differences

Intro





foldable phones were the first to grace the market, there has been plenty of time for the competition to catch up. Last year, Motorola did just that with the While Samsung'swere the first to grace the market, there has been plenty of time for the competition to catch up. Last year, Motorola did just that with the Razr Plus , and we would even say that it was superior to the Galaxy Z Flip in some ways.





foldable phones . Motorola is set to announce the new Razr Plus (also known as the Razr 50 Ultra) on June 25, while Samsung is expected to announce the Now we are patiently waiting for the 2024 iterations of both these clamshell. Motorola is set to announce the new(also known as the Razr 50 Ultra) on June 25, while Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Z Flip 6 sometime in late July or early August.





The Z Flip 6 and Razr Plus (2024) are direct competitors to each other not only because they are clamshell foldables, but also because their prices should come with the same starting price of $1000.





Below, we will be comparing the Z Flip 6 and Razr Plus (2024) based on the leaks and reports that have come out so far. We already know a bit about their design, cameras, chipsets, and more, so there's lots to talk about.









Design and Size

No drastic changes and the same differences as last year





Neither of the two phones is expected to be too different from its predecessor, which is to say that we kind of already know what they will look like. In fact, there are renders and leaked case designs that reveal quite a bit about the Razr Plus (2024) and the Z Flip 6, check them out:













Both phones will remain fairly the same size as before, so we expect the Galaxy Z Flip 6 to be a little smaller compared to the new Razr Plus (slightly shorter and narrower). The frames will remain aluminum and the back panels will still be made out of glass, although we could see an upgraded Gorilla Glass Victus for increased durability.





The Z Flip 6 will likely have the same IPX8 water resistance certification, which we hope Motorola also includes with its new Razr Plus , as the model from 2023 was only stated to have a "water-repellent coating."





Colors-wise, the Razr Plus is expected to come in Midnight Blue, Spring Green, and Hot Pink hues, while Samsung will offer much more color variants with the Z Flip 6 including Light Blue, Mint, Silver Shadow, Yellow, Black (referred to as 'Crafted Black'), Peach, White, and Lavender.





Arguably more important, however, is how generous each company is with the unboxing experience. Motorola is undoubtedly the one that takes the cake in this case. Judging from last year, we expect the Razr Plus to come with a charger and cable, as well as a case. The Z Flip 6, on the other hand, probably won't include such gifts.





Display Differences





There are multiple rumours and leaks pointing at larger external displays for the Z Flip 6 and Razr Plus (2024). Samsung will reportedly increase the size from 3.4 inches to 3.9 inches, and Motorola could make enlarge the Razr Plus ' cover display from 3.63 inches to an even 4.0 inches. The size difference between the two would be indistinguishable in this case.





As for the main, foldable displays, the one on the Z Flip 6 is said to increase in size ever so slightly, to 6.7 inches, but it still won't be quite as large as the 6.9-inch one on the Razr Plus . The Razr will also have a maximum refresh rate of 165Hz vs the 120Hz on the Z Flip, but the truth is that anything above 120Hz is marketing talk, so we wouldn't pay too much attention there.





One thing the Z Flip 5 was much better at than the Razr Plus was the display brightness levels, as it had a 1750 nits peak brightness vs the 1400 nits on the Motorola. This year Motorola might address this and increase the new Razr Plus ' display brightness even further.





Performance and Software

The Z Flip gets the newer chip





Razr Plus (2024). The reports say that the Z Flip 6 will come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 , which is only natural given that the rest of Samsung's flagship phones in 2024 have that chip. It is the latest and greatest from Qualcomm, and offers a decent performance boost compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that's rumored to power the(2024).





As for storage and memory, the two should come in 256GB and 512GB variants, but the Razr Plus will likely get 12GB of RAM whereas the Z Flip will stick to 8GB. That being said, Samsung tends to include more power efficient and faster storage with its phones, so expect some superiority on the Z Flip 6 end.





As for software support, Samsung has started to offer 7 years of Android updates and security patches with its more premium phones, so we expect that to be the case for the Z Flip 6 too. In comparison, Motorola will probably continue to offer 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security patches with the new Razr Plus .





Camera

A proper showdown, but the Razr has better odds





Both the Z Flip 6 and the Razr Plus (2024) will still rock a dual camera system at the back, and a selfie camera embedded in the main display. Don't worry, though, the camera department is where each of these clamshell foldable phones is said to receive the most significant upgrades in 2024.





Let's start with the more surprising change, which is that Motorola will replace the ultra-wide camera on the Razr Plus with a 50MP 2X telephoto one. The company has probably reached the conclusion that buyers prefer to have the ability for better zoom quality than an ultra-wide perspective.





What's more, we could also see a new main 50MP camera, which we have high expectations of if it is anything like the camera on the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion (or better), as that one performed very well as far as photography goes.





But Samsung is not letting Motorola take the easy win when it comes to camera upgrades. The tech giant is also said to include a new 50MP main camera with the Z Flip 6, which would be a huge upgrade resolution-wise, considering the Z Flip 5 came with a 12MP one. The 12MP ultra-wide camera will likely remain the same with the new Samsung clamshell, though.





Both phones will keep the same selfie cameras, with the Galaxy rocking a 10MP one, while the Razr a 32MP snapper.





Battery Life and Charging

Fast wired charging or the ability to wireless juice yp





Samsung is rumoured to equip the Z Flip 6 with a slightly larger 4000 mah battery this time, which is exactly what we expect from the Razr Plus (2024) too. That means that if there are any differences in battery life they will be a result of how power efficient the two foldables are.



Last year the Razr Plus faired massively better in our video streaming battery tests, but the Z Flip beat by about an hour or two during our web browsing and 3D gaming battery tests.





For charging, there is a good chance the new Razr Plus will beat the Z Flip by a landslide, as it is reported to support a maximum of 68W (wired). The Galaxy, on the other hand, will probably come with the same 25W wired charging, but it should also get the same 10W of wireless charging as its predecessor, which is a bit more than the 5W the Razr might offer.





Specs Comparison





Here's a quick overview of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs Razr Plus (2024) specs:









Galaxy Z Flip 6 is said to feature a newer and more powerful chipset and slightly smaller form factor. The Razr Plus , on the other hand, will probably feature a better camera system and more RAM, as well as a larger display with a higher refresh rate. We expect a similar situation as last year's clamshell foldable phones from these manufacturers. That means theis said to feature a newer and more powerful chipset and slightly smaller form factor. The, on the other hand, will probably feature a better camera system and more RAM, as well as a larger display with a higher refresh rate.





Summary





It seems Samsung and Motorola have planned an important step in the evolution of their clamshell foldables. We are looking at increased display sizes on both sides, new cameras, and new chipsets.





Yeah, the designs don't sound too drastically different from last year's models, but this is obviously widespread spec bump. The Razr Plus (2024) sounds like the one to go for if you are looking for a great display and camera system, while the Z Flip 6 will offer better performance and more raw power in comparison.





Things will become more clear once both phones are announced, but even with the information we have right now it is somewhat clear what we can expect. Stay tuned for more updates!