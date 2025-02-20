Thinnest phone Oppo Find N5 ushers new era of elegance and productivity with Apple Mac control





Even that apparent design and hardware superiority was not enough for Oppo, though, as it also wants to rile the software realm, offering unsurpassed compatibility and support for that forbidden Android fruit that is Apple's ecosystem of devices. Yes, you can control and command your Mac from your Oppo Find N5, and share files or pictures with an iPhone as if it were another iPhone, but that's not even the best of it.

Design: as thin as it gets





First off, the Oppo Find N5 is not only the thinnest foldable phone at 8.93mm, breaking the 9mm barrier for the first time, but, at just 4.2mm when opened it is the thinnest handset available on the market. Granted, not that much thinner than the Magic V3, and yet the sheer fact that Oppo had to reinforce the USB-C port to hit that sub-9mm threshold, shows that the Find N5 is as thin as it gets.









Oppo went through considerable engineering pains to reduce the new, much tougher titanium hinge's footprint by more than 20% to hit that girth.









It also shaved fractions of a millimeter everywhere it could, down to the display packaging and the new ultrathin silicon carbon batteries that are slimmer than a penny. To pack higher energy density in am impossibly thin package, Oppo resorted to revolutionary chemistry that uses 10% silicon in the electrodes for the first time, up from 6% in phones with the innovative battery technology.





We asked Oppo why did it wait for two years between its foldable phone releases, and the answer was that getting iterative upgrades out every year was never the goal, but rather working on a critical mass of groundbreaking improvements with real added value is. The end result is " one of the slimmest pieces of consumer technology ever created ," and it shows both in the feel of the phone in the hand, and in the eye of the beholder.





Thin is in





Specs and display





8.12-inch main and 6.6-inch cover 1Hz-120Hz dynamic refresh displays with up to 2400 nits peak brightness

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor

50MP main and zoom cameras

16GB RAM/512GB storage

8.93 mm/4.2mm thin when closed/open





Barely thicker or heavier than an iPhone 16 Pro Max , the Find N5 still opens into a huge 8.12-inch inner screen that is more elegant, yet 70% more impact-resistant thanks to the new elastomer cover film. The 6.6-inch external display has been made more durable, too, and both Find N5 screens feature 1Hz-120 Hz dynamic refresh rates and more than 2400 nits of peak brightness.



Despite making the Find N5 the world's thinner phone, Oppo didn't skimp on hardware and equipped it with the latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, a giant 5600 mAh silicon-carbon battery, and 80W wired as well as 50W wireless speeds with magnetic charging capability and a realm of new accessories to match.





Despite the 4.2mm girth, Oppo wiggled a 50MP main and 50MP telephoto cameras with large sensors, giving the zoom camera the ability to take clean macro shots from very close instead of relegating those duties to the typically weaker ultrawide kit. It's not the dual periscope camera on the Find X7 or X8 series, but then again, its Cosmic Ring housing is much slimmer and worthy of the phone's unbridled elegance.





Productivity: works well with Apple





What good is a foldable phone with a giant display if that working canvas isn't taken advantage of, thought Oppo, and introduced some unique new productivity and connectivity features to the Find N5. Apart from the O+ Connect for iPhone software that Oppo brought with the X8 series to allow seamless file and media transfer, the Find N5 now brings O+ connect for Mac, which, as the name suggests, allows one to control their Mac from their foldable phone . Here's how it works, according to Oppo:





Oppo, February '25





The uncanny O+ Connect for Mac abilities of the Find N5 include Remote Mac Control, a feature where the phone takes over a Mac, syncing files, and even working with the Find N5 in laptop mode emulating the faraway Mac computer's display over any connection.





Aren't we forgetting something? Oh, yes, the Find N5 can work with an Oppo stylus pen, and it has a barely-there screen crease that is even flusher with the display surface than before. In other words, the Oppo Find N5 runs circles around other foldables, and is bound to find many admirers with its global release that now bring it to many markets simultaneously.