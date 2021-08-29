Feature added to 5G Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 saves their batteries from an early demise

Feature added to 5G Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 saves their batteries from an early demise0
Samsung's new foldable models, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, both ship with the One UI 3.1.1interface on top of Android 11. This is a minor update over One UI 3.1 but one of the additional features is designed to give your phone's battery a nice long life. Called Protect battery, it is found on most Samsung Galaxy tablets and works by preventing the battery on your Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 from charging beyond 85%.
Protect battery has the same goal as the Optimized Battery Charging feature on the iPhone. But Apple goes about this a different way. Using on-device machine learning, the iPhone learns your daily charging routine and in certain situations, it will stop charging at 80%. Knowing that you normally take your device off the charger at a certain time, the iPhone uses an algorithm to compute when it should start charging again so that the phone can be fully charged by the time you unplug it from the outlet.