This one stat makes the Galaxy S26 Ultra and iPhone 17 Pro Max feel seriously less impressive

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Chinese OEMs are leading the competition





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As expected, this growth is largely driven by the huge battery capacities that Chinese brands like OnePlus, Xiaomi, Honor, and others are offering in their devices. The study further reveals users' clear focus on phones with bigger batteries. Around 29% of smartphones sold in January 2026 had a battery capacity of 6,000 mAh or more. This figure also saw a big spike, as only 10% of smartphones sold globally in January 2025 had this much cell capacity.





The research firm also shared data on the top 10 best-selling smartphones of January 2026 that feature a battery with 6,000 mAh or more. The Xiaomi Redmi 15C 4G, which comes with a 6,000 mAh cell, leads the list. The Honor X70 5G sits in second position and ships with the biggest battery (8,300 mAh) among all the names on the list.



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Would you consider a phone with a larger battery over a flagship with better features? Yes, battery is everything for me. How about a phone that has both, like the OnePlus 15. I can compromise on battery for better features. Vote 1 Votes

Come on, Apple and Samsung: do something!



As mentioned above, 5,291 mAh is the average battery capacity of a smartphone in January 2026. The harsh truth is that even the most expensive smartphones from the top two brands fall short of these average numbers. For reference, the



As mentioned above, 5,291 mAh is the average battery capacity of a smartphone in January 2026. The harsh truth is that even the most expensive smartphones from the top two brands fall short of these average numbers. For reference, the iPhone 17 Pro Max has a 4,823 mAh battery, while the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra comes with exactly a 5,000 mAh cell.





Receive the latest Android news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy But the main question here is why Apple and Samsung aren't able to compete against Chinese OEMs when it comes to raw battery figures. The answer lies in the use of lithium-ion batteries. As it turns out, Chinese phone makers like Xiaomi and Honor are using silicon-carbon batteries, which, unlike lithium-ion batteries, allow them to offer more charge without compromising on battery thickness. Apple and Samsung are most likely waiting for the technology to mature before adopting it in their respective devices.

In addition to this, regions like Europe and North America have strict guidelines regarding the use of large batteries in electronic gadgets. As a result, handsets in China feature significantly bigger batteries than those you'll find in European and North American markets.



