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Samsung Messages isn't dead after all: there's a huge twist, and I couldn't be happier

Samsung Messages will continue to work for everyone other than citizens of this country.

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Aman Kumar
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A man showing the display of the Galaxy S22.
Samsung Galaxy S22. | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung recently gave unpleasant news to its users by announcing that it will soon discontinue its messaging application. However, the app is apparently not going away for everyone.

Samsung Messages will be usable everywhere other than this country


When Samsung made the announcement about the discontinuation of its messaging application, no particular region was mentioned in the announcement post. This made everyone believe that the app would be gone for everyone.

However, the company has recently updated its end-of-service post by mentioning that this change only affects the US market. A similar statement was recently given by a Samsung official to the German publication Bild.

Great news for non-US users



If you live anywhere outside the US, you will be able to continue using Samsung Messages even after July 2026 – the discontinuation month of the app. I live in India, and I couldn't be happier hearing this news.

In fact, it seems that most of you would also be happy knowing about this, as one of our recent polls suggests that more than 83% of our readers consider Samsung Messages better than Google Messages. Well, why wouldn't they, as the former comes with really cool features that they would not find in the messaging option from Google.

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For instance, I personally like all the customization options that the Samsung messaging app offers. Unlike Google Messages, which only allows changing the theme from light to dark in the name of customization, the SMS app from Samsung lets you choose an image from the gallery as the chat background. You can manage the opacity level of chat bubbles and control the contrast of the text as well.

Do you want Samsung Messages to stay forever?
156 Votes

The migration process hasn't been smooth for every user


Since the announcement was made, many users have uninstalled the Samsung SMS app and installed Google Messages. You would generally expect that all the previous messages would also be transferred to the new app. Unfortunately, this wasn't happening for everyone.

While I personally didn't face this issue, and all my text was transferred to the new app, I was able to find plenty of online reports where users complain that they can't find some of their previous conversations in Google Messages. Since the app isn't going away for non-US users, we would probably hear fewer of such complaints, as these users will not have to go through the transfer process. However, if you live in the US, I recently covered a story on how I moved to Google Messages without losing a single chat, so you can give that a read.

Samsung Messages will continue to work… for now


As a non-US citizen, I'm definitely thrilled to know that I can continue using Samsung's texting app. But I'm also aware that things won't be the same forever. I'm pretty confident that the US market is just the beginning, and the company will roll out this decision to other markets very soon. That's because no matter how much you and I love Samsung Messages, Google Messages has an edge due to its RCS support.

So, maybe not today or tomorrow, but one day we will all have to switch to Google Messages. Until then, let's enjoy our time with the Samsung Messages app.

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Aman Kumar Contributing Author
Aman Kumar is a tech news writer with a long-standing passion for smartphones. Aman specializes in everything smartphones, from AI features like Pixel’s Camera Coach to understanding ideal hardware combinations. He loves breaking down complex features in a simple, clear way and hopes manufacturers bring back bold designs like the Nokia N-Gage. When he’s not writing, he’s either gaming on PUBG or talking fitness as a dedicated gym enthusiast.
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