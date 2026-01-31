Apple's first foldable will sport the largest battery in iPhone history
Instant Digital reveals what he says is the size of the battery that will power the iPhone Fold.
1comment
A post on Chinese social media platform Weibo from leaker Instant Digital reveals that the iPhone Fold, expected to be unveiled later this year alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series and the iPhone Air 2, will sport the largest battery ever placed inside an iPhone. Instant Digital says that the book style foldable will carry a 5500 mAh battery. The current iPhone model with the largest battery is the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which features a 4823 mAh cell.
The Pixel 11 Pro Fold could top the iPhone Fold's large battery
If Instant Digital is correct, the Phone Fold will have a larger battery than Samsung and Google's two book-style foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, respectively. The former is packed with a 4400 mAh battery and the latter is equipped with a 5015 mAh. However, by the time the iPhone Fold is expected to be introduced this coming September, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will be Sammy's top competitor to the iPhone Fold.
Early speculation calls for Samsung to rase the size of the battery on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 to 5000 mAh from the 4400 mAh cell that has been on every Galaxy Z Fold model since the Fold 3 in 2021. The Pixel 11 Pro Fold will also be released before the iPhone Fold and there is speculation that the new model could sport a battery carrying a capacity anywhere between 5100 mAh and a whopping 6000 mAh.
Weibo post by leaker Instant Digital revealing that the iPhone Fold will sport a 5500 mAh battery. | Image credit-Weibo
Latest iPhone Fold rumored specs
Thanks to the use of Silicon-Carbon (Si/C) battery technology, book-style foldables can now feature larger capacity batteries. At 6000 mAh, the Vivo X Fold 5 5G currently holds the record for having the largest cell inside a book-style foldable.
Recommended For You
The latest rumored specs for the iPhone Fold from last month include:
- A 7.8-inch internal display with no visible crease.
- A 5.5-inch cover display.
- 9mm thick when closed, 4.5mm thick when open.
- Four cameras overall with one on the cover screen, two on a camera bar at the rear of the closed device. The fourth camera will be on the internal display.
- Touch ID integrated with device's power button.
- A20 Pro application processor built by TSMC on its 2nm process node; 12GB RAM.
- With a possible $2,000-$2,500 price range, the iPhone Fold will be the most expensive iPhone model of all time.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: