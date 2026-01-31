Apple's first foldable will sport the largest battery in iPhone history

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold could top the iPhone Fold's large battery









Early speculation calls for Samsung to rase the size of the battery on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 to 5000 mAh from the 4400 mAh cell that has been on every Galaxy Z Fold model since the Fold 3 in 2021. The Pixel 11 Pro Fold will also be released before the iPhone Fold and there is speculation that the new model could sport a battery carrying a capacity anywhere between 5100 mAh and a whopping 6000 mAh.





Latest iPhone Fold rumored specs





Thanks to the use of Silicon-Carbon (Si/C) battery technology, book-style foldables can now feature larger capacity batteries. At 6000 mAh, the Vivo X Fold 5 5G currently holds the record for having the largest cell inside a book-style foldable.



A 7.8-inch internal display with no visible crease.

A 5.5-inch cover display.

9mm thick when closed, 4.5mm thick when open.

Four cameras overall with one on the cover screen, two on a camera bar at the rear of the closed device. The fourth camera will be on the internal display.

Touch ID integrated with device's power button.

A20 Pro application processor built by TSMC on its 2nm process node; 12GB RAM.

With a possible $2,000-$2,500 price range, the iPhone Fold will be the most expensive iPhone model of all time.

