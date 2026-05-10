The powerful and affordable iPad (A16) just got even cheaper on Amazon
This is the perfect choice if you don't want to overspend on a new iPad.
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A close-up of the iPad (A16). | Image by PhoneArena
The latest iPad Pro with the M5 chip is an absolute powerhouse. It breezes through tasks without breaking a sweat, and we’ve obviously reached a point where iPadOS can’t really utilize the full firepower of Apple’s M-series chips. When you factor in the stunning Ultra Retina Tandem OLED display this thing comes with, you’re getting the absolute pinnacle of Apple’s iPad.
But the truth is that not many people actually need all the bells and whistles this uber-premium tablet brings to the table. In fact, if you use your slate for basic stuff like browsing the web and watching videos and aren't after the absolute best viewing experience on an iPad, I believe you might be better off getting the 128GB Wi-Fi version of the entry-level iPad with the A16 chip for just under $300 on Amazon.
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Yes, it’s only $50 off its usual cost of $349, but it has everything you’d ever need from an iPad without straining your budget.
For instance, the A16 silicon still packs a punch, so daily stuff like watching YouTube, scrolling through Insta, and reading the latest tech news on PhoneArena.com will feel effortless. You should even be able to play demanding games like Genshin Impact without any stutters, as long as you lower the graphics settings.
Beyond the dependable performance, you’ll also be getting an 11-inch display with a 2360 × 1640 resolution. Yes, it’s an LCD panel, so you’ll be missing out on the more vibrant colors and better contrast that OLED screens offer, but I believe the picture quality is pretty great for the sub-$300 price you’ll be paying.
Then there’s the 28.93Wh battery on board, which has enough juice to offer more than 10 hours of web browsing and over six hours of streaming videos, as our battery tests showed—check out our iPad (A16) review to learn more.
My point is that the regular 11-inch iPad is more than enough for most people. If you agree and think it ticks all the right boxes for you, too, act fast and save while the deal lasts!
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