Is your Galaxy S24 or Galaxy S25 battery draining rapidly? Try this simple fix before it gets worse



Where it all started

The Galaxy S24 family as well a couple of days later. The update featured solutions for some known bugs in the Galaxy smartphones. However, after updating the devices, many users started reporting that their phones weren't lasting as long as before.



That's probably what happened with the update that Samsung released last month. After installing it, many users reported experiencing battery drainage problems on their Galaxy S24 and S25 series phones. Fortunately, Samsung has identified the culprit and shared a solution that you can try.The Samsung Galaxy S25 line phones first received the April 2026 update, and it was then rolled out to thefamily as well a couple of days later. The update featured solutions for some known bugs in the Galaxy smartphones. However, after updating the devices, many users started reporting that their phones weren't lasting as long as before.

The rapid drainage of the battery isn't the only problem Galaxy users were facing after installing the April 2026 security update. I was also able to spot a few complaints saying that the phone is getting significantly warmer and also isn't charging properly.







So, what's actually causing the issue?



The tech giant has apparently identified the thing that's causing the battery drainage in the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S24 series phones. According to an



As it happens most of the time, affected users started investigating what exactly could be causing the issue. While different users suspected different things behind the problem, most of the affected users doubted that Knox Matrix was responsible. Other than this, some also believed that Mobile Services could be the culprit.The tech giant has apparently identified the thing that's causing the battery drainage in theandseries phones. According to an official Samsung moderator , the problem is mainly occurring on devices that are running on the T-Mobile network in the US, and it's stemming from the Mobile Services app. For reference, it's a core Samsung service and takes care of all network-related services on your smartphone.

The latest update of the app reportedly contains a bug that is causing the battery drainage issue on Galaxy smartphones. The solution that you can try in this case is to roll back the app to its previous build. This will effectively remove the bug from your device.





Are you happy with the battery life of your Galaxy smartphone? It lasts long enough to get through an entire day. My battery life has really gone down after the update. Battery life is good, but I want more mAh in Galaxy phones. Vote 113 Votes

How to uninstall the update

It's pretty straightforward to uninstall the latest update that you downloaded for the Mobile Services app. To do this, open the Settings app on your Galaxy smartphone, select Apps, then tap the Filter and sort icon, and enable the "Show system apps" toggle that appears in the new window.



Receive the latest Android news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy It's pretty straightforward to uninstall the latest update that you downloaded for the Mobile Services app. To do this, open the Settings app on your Galaxy smartphone, select Apps, then tap the Filter and sort icon, and enable the "Show system apps" toggle that appears in the new window.





Choose Mobile Services from the list of apps and services installed on your phone. Then, open the app usage and take note of the current app version. Lastly, tap Uninstall updates and choose OK to confirm your decision.



A permanent solution might be on the way

The moderator didn't mention whether a permanent solution is on the way, but I'm pretty confident that one is coming. That's because uninstalling updates can provide a temporary fix, but it definitely isn't the right solution. Hopefully, we'll see Samsung roll out an update that permanently fixes the problem.



After the process is complete, compare the current app version with the one you noted before uninstallation to ensure that the downgrade worked correctly.The moderator didn't mention whether a permanent solution is on the way, but I'm pretty confident that one is coming. That's because uninstalling updates can provide a temporary fix, but it definitely isn't the right solution. Hopefully, we'll see Samsung roll out an update that permanently fixes the problem.

All that said, I'm feeling a bit jealous of Galaxy users right now. That's because, unlike Samsung, which quickly shared a fix, even though it's only temporary, Google has yet to acknowledge the issue, let alone discuss rolling out a fix for the severe battery drain problem Pixel users have been facing after installing the March update.

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It's always recommended to download security updates, as they may contain fixes for known bugs and issues. But what if a security update itself introduces a bug?