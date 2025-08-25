The iPhone 17 Pro Max might cost $1,249 – but this crazy case will set you back $11,490!
The Russian Roulette case by luxury case brand Caviar is about ten times as expensive as the next Apple flagship itself.
If you feel like the alleged $50 price hike that'll hit the iPhone 17 Pro Max just doesn't cut it, and you need to spend a ton of money on Apple's upcoming flagship, here's a case that costs eleven and a half grand.
As some of you might suggest – and rightly so – this phone comes straight out of Caviar, the luxury brand known for redesigning smartphones and other products into elaborate creations that it presents as art pieces.
In their "Desperado" collection (consisting of cases with concealable blades, brass knuckles and bullets covered with 24K gold) there's a model called Russian Roulette, and it's the flagship of the series, as Caviar puts it. At its heart, there's a real rotating revolver cylinder with a single bullet. You might find it a bit too kitsch for your taste, but here's what Caviar has to say about it:
Interestingly enough, this flagship case isn't meant just for the new iPhone 17 Pro Max – one can get it for the iPhone 16 Pro Max as well… and for a whole thousand dollars cheaper. The case for the current model costs $10,490 on the Caviar website.
If Russian Roulette brings back bad memories, you might want to check out what any Bruce Willis fan would buy instantly – if all Bruce Willis fans had $10,340 to spend on a phone case.
In the Desperado collection, there's a case called Die Hard and it's meant for the following phones:
This is "a daring tribute to iconic cinema weaponry" and it features gold inlays, fine steel accents, and cool engravings.
Image by Caviar
A bold symbol of risk, resolve, and the courage to go all in. Russian Roulette is not for the cautious. It's for those who understand: to win, you must dare. Because luck only follows the fearless.
– Caviar team on Russian Roulette case, 2025
Bruce Willis fans, gather round!
Image by Caviar
- iPhone 17 Pro
- iPhone 17 Pro Max
- iPhone 16 Pro
- iPhone 16 Pro Max
At the center of the case, there's a miniature of the legendary Beretta 92, "the sidearm immortalized by Bruce Willis as John McClane in the cult classic Die Hard".
