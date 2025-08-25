Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

The iPhone 17 Pro Max might cost $1,249 – but this crazy case will set you back $11,490!

The Russian Roulette case by luxury case brand Caviar is about ten times as expensive as the next Apple flagship itself.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple iPhone
Two iPhone 17 Pro Max phones in Caviar cases.
If you feel like the alleged $50 price hike that'll hit the iPhone 17 Pro Max just doesn't cut it, and you need to spend a ton of money on Apple's upcoming flagship, here's a case that costs eleven and a half grand.

As some of you might suggest – and rightly so – this phone comes straight out of Caviar, the luxury brand known for redesigning smartphones and other products into elaborate creations that it presents as art pieces.

Image by Caviar - The iPhone 17 Pro Max might cost $1,249 – but this crazy case will set you back $11,490!
Image by Caviar


In their "Desperado" collection (consisting of cases with concealable blades, brass knuckles and bullets covered with 24K gold) there's a model called Russian Roulette, and it's the flagship of the series, as Caviar puts it. At its heart, there's a real rotating revolver cylinder with a single bullet. You might find it a bit too kitsch for your taste, but here's what Caviar has to say about it:

A bold symbol of risk, resolve, and the courage to go all in. Russian Roulette is not for the cautious. It's for those who understand: to win, you must dare. Because luck only follows the fearless.

– Caviar team on Russian Roulette case, 2025

Interestingly enough, this flagship case isn't meant just for the new iPhone 17 Pro Max – one can get it for the iPhone 16 Pro Max as well… and for a whole thousand dollars cheaper. The case for the current model costs $10,490 on the Caviar website.

Bruce Willis fans, gather round!



If Russian Roulette brings back bad memories, you might want to check out what any Bruce Willis fan would buy instantly – if all Bruce Willis fans had $10,340 to spend on a phone case.

In the Desperado collection, there's a case called Die Hard and it's meant for the following phones:


This is "a daring tribute to iconic cinema weaponry" and it features gold inlays, fine steel accents, and cool engravings.

At the center of the case, there's a miniature of the legendary Beretta 92, "the sidearm immortalized by Bruce Willis as John McClane in the cult classic Die Hard".

Would you ever spend $10,000 on a phone case?

Vote View Result


The iPhone 17 Pro Max might cost $1,249 – but this crazy case will set you back $11,490!
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile

With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 15

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 3

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile users report two curious connectivity changes
T-Mobile users report two curious connectivity changes
Pixel 9 Pro decimates Pixel 10 Pro in GPU benchmark; both far behind Galaxy S25+ and iPhone 16 Pro
Pixel 9 Pro decimates Pixel 10 Pro in GPU benchmark; both far behind Galaxy S25+ and iPhone 16 Pro
iPhone 17 release date: Apple’s next event is now basically an open secret
iPhone 17 release date: Apple’s next event is now basically an open secret
Google Messages loses a distinctive element
Google Messages loses a distinctive element
T-Mobile's latest acquisition brings U.S. Internet into the fold
T-Mobile's latest acquisition brings U.S. Internet into the fold
T-Mobile is going to send you a text, doing what it says will make things easier for you
T-Mobile is going to send you a text, doing what it says will make things easier for you

Latest News

Apple is redesigning the iPhone each year until 2027, which one will you choose?
Apple is redesigning the iPhone each year until 2027, which one will you choose?
Affordable OnePlus Nord N30 gets a lovely discount on Amazon
Affordable OnePlus Nord N30 gets a lovely discount on Amazon
iPhone 17 release date: Apple’s next event is now basically an open secret
iPhone 17 release date: Apple’s next event is now basically an open secret
It all adds up! Google Calculator gets its Material 3 Expressive redesign
It all adds up! Google Calculator gets its Material 3 Expressive redesign
Is Pixel 10 from the future, or has Google become a snake oil salesman?
Is Pixel 10 from the future, or has Google become a snake oil salesman?
T-Mobile users report two curious connectivity changes
T-Mobile users report two curious connectivity changes
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless