After being told that "Soon" is not an answer, Carl Pei reveals when to expect Nothing OS 4

Fans love this kind of interaction with the Nothing CEO.

Software updates Nothing
A collage of different Nothing OS 4-related features.
It's probably hard to run a multi-billion dollar company and at the same time have a sense of humor, but Carl Pei somehow manages both.

The Nothing CEO is under a lot of pressure from fans and customers who can't wait any longer for the Android-based Nothing OS 4 to drop. As we recently told you, Nothing's upcoming software update is around the corner and it'll bring lots of improvements and enhancements.

"Soon is not an answer"



Over at X, a user is complaining about having to wait for the Nothing OS 4 update and says they've refreshed their feed so many times, in hope for the update announcement, that they've "pulled a thumb muscle". They then add that "Soon" is not an acceptable answer from Carl Pei.

Then Carl Pei (being Carl Pei) just goes and answers the question. His answer is, of course:

Soon.


Who could've seen that coming, except for… everybody.

Image source – X
Image source – X


Instead of acting offended, people react positively to Pei's masterful trolling and call it "Based" and "Patience is virtue".

What's the deal with the Nothing OS 4 update


Nothing has promised a software update with a focus on cohesion, transparency, and smoother interaction. Nothing OS 4.0 should bring a range of design and functionality upgrades. The interface will feature a sharper, more unified design, standardized components, refreshed lock screen clocks, and cleaner Quick Settings. A new "Extra Dark Mode" offers a deeper dark aesthetic to reduce eye strain.

Multitasking has been improved with a Pop-up View supporting two floating app icons, while system-level optimizations are intended to speed up app launches and improve overall responsiveness.

The Camera and Gallery will get upgraded with the "TrueLens Engine" that introduces more intuitive controls and creative presets. Additionally, a new AI dashboard provides full transparency over AI functions, including usage insights and status indicators for language models.

The update seems practical and elegant. That's fine, and I'm sure most users will love it. But having a CEO that can serve it up with a joke or two – that's priceless.

Should humor exist in Big Tech?

Vote View Result

iPhone 17 is having cellular issues with T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and others
Google's Phone app has some Pixel users disoriented
T-Mobile finally confirms a change that has been rumored for months
Galaxy S26 Ultra may set a new benchmark for smartphones
Superiority of T-Mobile over AT&T and Verizon proven once again after Apple launch
AT&T and T-Mobile were tricked into granting access to customer info by teenagers who weren't even coders
Generously discounted, the Apple Watch Series 10 remains a top choice for savvy shoppers
98% of you think that T-Mobile refusing to sell you an iPhone 17 solo is practically blackmail
Galaxy S26 Ultra poll: 56% say a brighter display alone isn't enough to warrant an upgrade
High-end Beats Studio Pro offer premium sound at much cheaper price on Amazon
iPhone 17 cases that are tough, elegant, diverse: Mageasy’s modular design changes the rules
This is your chance to grab the feature-rich JBL Tour Pro 3 for 24% off at Amazon
