After being told that "Soon" is not an answer, Carl Pei reveals when to expect Nothing OS 4

Carl Pei

Carl Pei

Carl Pei

Probably, but let's not get carried away.

Yes, it goes without saying.

Probably, but let's not get carried away.

Yes, it goes without saying.

Yes, it goes without saying. Probably, but let's not get carried away. No, that's not a TV sitcom.



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! " Iconic Phones " is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!



