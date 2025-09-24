After being told that "Soon" is not an answer, Carl Pei reveals when to expect Nothing OS 4
Fans love this kind of interaction with the Nothing CEO.
It's probably hard to run a multi-billion dollar company and at the same time have a sense of humor, but Carl Pei somehow manages both.
The Nothing CEO is under a lot of pressure from fans and customers who can't wait any longer for the Android-based Nothing OS 4 to drop. As we recently told you, Nothing's upcoming software update is around the corner and it'll bring lots of improvements and enhancements.
Over at X, a user is complaining about having to wait for the Nothing OS 4 update and says they've refreshed their feed so many times, in hope for the update announcement, that they've "pulled a thumb muscle". They then add that "Soon" is not an acceptable answer from Carl Pei.
Who could've seen that coming, except for… everybody.
Instead of acting offended, people react positively to Pei's masterful trolling and call it "Based" and "Patience is virtue".
Nothing has promised a software update with a focus on cohesion, transparency, and smoother interaction. Nothing OS 4.0 should bring a range of design and functionality upgrades. The interface will feature a sharper, more unified design, standardized components, refreshed lock screen clocks, and cleaner Quick Settings. A new "Extra Dark Mode" offers a deeper dark aesthetic to reduce eye strain.
The Camera and Gallery will get upgraded with the "TrueLens Engine" that introduces more intuitive controls and creative presets. Additionally, a new AI dashboard provides full transparency over AI functions, including usage insights and status indicators for language models.
The update seems practical and elegant. That's fine, and I'm sure most users will love it. But having a CEO that can serve it up with a joke or two – that's priceless.
"Soon is not an answer"
Image by Nothing
Then Carl Pei (being Carl Pei) just goes and answers the question. His answer is, of course:
Soon.
Image source – X
What's the deal with the Nothing OS 4 update
Multitasking has been improved with a Pop-up View supporting two floating app icons, while system-level optimizations are intended to speed up app launches and improve overall responsiveness.
