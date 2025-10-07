Compact Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) plunges to a record-low in this color
This portable Bluetooth speaker is too good to pass up at this Prime-exclusive price!
Prime Day in October isn’t just about saving big on popular phones — it’s also the perfect time to upgrade your listening experience at unbeatable prices. Take the Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen), for example. Over the next 48 hours (or less), you can get this incredibly popular and ultra-stylish portable Bluetooth speaker at its best price ever.
Don’t have a Prime membership? No worries — you can get the same colorway (and several others) for 34% off, which is still a solid $50 discount.
Clearly, 37% off is about as rare as it gets, and we highly doubt that Amazon will launch anything even remotely similar again soon. Even Black Friday 2025 might not match this promo — yet another reason to grab the 2nd Gen SoundLink Flex right now!
But it’s not just the stunning discount — this compact speaker actually brings a lot to the table. It’s rugged, floatable, and IP67-rated for outdoor durability — and its audio quality is seriously impressive. Expect loud, clear, and balanced sound right out of the box, with EQ tuning available for bass lovers.
Factor in the 12-hour playtime and the built-in microphone for convenience, and you’ve got one of the most exciting sub-$150 Bluetooth speakers. Sounds good enough to you? In that case, hurry and grab the SoundLink Flex 2nd Gen in Alpine Sage for 37% off with Prime!
Curious why we’re so hyped when the new best price barely trumps the old one? Excellent question! First of all, discounts of 30% or more are almost as rare as unicorns. In fact, we haven’t seen this JBL Flip 7 alternative sink below $100 in three months.
