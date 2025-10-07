iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market
Compact Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) plunges to a record-low in this color

This portable Bluetooth speaker is too good to pass up at this Prime-exclusive price!

Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) speaker on a wooden floor, with a person visible in the background.
Prime Day in October isn’t just about saving big on popular phones — it’s also the perfect time to upgrade your listening experience at unbeatable prices. Take the Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen), for example. Over the next 48 hours (or less), you can get this incredibly popular and ultra-stylish portable Bluetooth speaker at its best price ever.

There’s no typo here! This compact Bose speaker has dropped under $100 many times in the past, but we’ve never seen it go below the $95 mark — until today! Just note that this Prime-exclusive deal is only available on the Alpine Sage model, so it could disappear before Prime Big Deal Days ends. Act fast to score 37% off this $150 unit!

SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen): 37% off with Prime

$55 off (37%)
October Prime Day is the perfect time to grab the Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) at its best price ever. For a limited time, the model in Alpine Sage is going for a whopping 37% off, making it an incredibly good choice for music lovers seeking a compact and durable speaker with excellent audio quality.
Buy at Amazon

Don’t have a Prime membership? No worries — you can get the same colorway (and several others) for 34% off, which is still a solid $50 discount.

Curious why we’re so hyped when the new best price barely trumps the old one? Excellent question! First of all, discounts of 30% or more are almost as rare as unicorns. In fact, we haven’t seen this JBL Flip 7 alternative sink below $100 in three months.

Clearly, 37% off is about as rare as it gets, and we highly doubt that Amazon will launch anything even remotely similar again soon. Even Black Friday 2025 might not match this promo — yet another reason to grab the 2nd Gen SoundLink Flex right now!

But it’s not just the stunning discount — this compact speaker actually brings a lot to the table. It’s rugged, floatable, and IP67-rated for outdoor durability — and its audio quality is seriously impressive. Expect loud, clear, and balanced sound right out of the box, with EQ tuning available for bass lovers.

Factor in the 12-hour playtime and the built-in microphone for convenience, and you’ve got one of the most exciting sub-$150 Bluetooth speakers. Sounds good enough to you? In that case, hurry and grab the SoundLink Flex 2nd Gen in Alpine Sage for 37% off with Prime!

Compact Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) plunges to a record-low in this color

