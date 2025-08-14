$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Blood oxygen monitoring returns to Apple Watch in the US — but with a twist

A software update revives the feature months after a patent fight halted it.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Apple Watch
An Apple Watch on a wrist displaying blood oxygen results
Apple Watch owners in the US are getting back as early as today a popular health feature that was taken away last year from the Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10, and Apple Watch Ultra 2. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that blood oxygen tracking will return as part of an upcoming software update, ending a months-long absence caused by a legal dispute.

Apple had to turn off the feature in late 2023 after a patent infringement lawsuit from medical technology company Masimo Corp. In this lawsuit, Masimo claimed that Apple’s blood oxygen monitoring technology copied its patented designs. The US International Trade Commission agreed, which led to a US Customs order preventing Apple from selling watches with the feature active.

Are you looking forward to the Blood Oxygen feature being back (sort of) on the Apple Watch?

Vote View Result

Instead of removing the sensor from the hardware, Apple kept it in but disabled it for new units sold in the US. That meant customers could still buy the latest Apple Watch models but couldn’t take a blood oxygen reading. The move allowed Apple to keep products on shelves while it looked for a legal and technical workaround.

That workaround is arriving with iOS 18.6.1 and watchOS 11.6.1, which will roll out today. This has been confirmed by Apple in a post, clarifying that the update will allow readings to return for affected watches, but with a change: the measurement will now be calculated on the paired iPhone, not on the watch itself. Users will see their results in the Respiratory section of the Health app on iPhone, rather than directly in the Blood Oxygen app on the watch. Apple says this adjustment follows the updated terms of a US Customs ruling.


According to Apple this will apply to the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Series 10, and Apple Watch Ultra 2. However, there will be no impact to Apple Watch units that were purchased prior to the feature being removed or to Apple Watch units purchased in countries other than the U.S. 

This update restores a major Apple Watch health tool, especially for people who track wellness or train at high altitudes. However, some users may find the new setup less convenient, since readings no longer appear instantly on the watch screen.

Recommended Stories
Competitively, this puts Apple back in line with rivals like Samsung. Galaxy Watch models have continued to offer on-wrist blood oxygen monitoring in the US without any interruptions, giving them an advantage while Apple’s feature was offline. Apple’s new approach still falls slightly behind in convenience, but it closes the gap in functionality.

This change shows how Apple can adapt its technology to meet legal requirements without completely removing features. Luckily, for now, US Apple Watch owners will see the return of a feature many missed — even if it works a little differently than before.

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile

With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 4

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 3

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile users are having a meltdown over the latest freebie
T-Mobile users are having a meltdown over the latest freebie
The app Google Messages replaced as default on Galaxy phones might offer a life-saving feature
The app Google Messages replaced as default on Galaxy phones might offer a life-saving feature
Amazon drops the 512GB Galaxy S25+ to a bargain price
Amazon drops the 512GB Galaxy S25+ to a bargain price
iOS 26 Developer Beta 6 hands-on: Apple has some cool tricks up the sleeve
iOS 26 Developer Beta 6 hands-on: Apple has some cool tricks up the sleeve
Massive $400 discount hits the Galaxy S25 Edge in a lightning Amazon deal
Massive $400 discount hits the Galaxy S25 Edge in a lightning Amazon deal
The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info

Latest News

Your Galaxy S25 Ultra might turn the Moon purple – here's what you need to know before One UI 8 goes stable
Your Galaxy S25 Ultra might turn the Moon purple – here's what you need to know before One UI 8 goes stable
The OnePlus Pad 2 is $100 off and ships with a freebie at the official store
The OnePlus Pad 2 is $100 off and ships with a freebie at the official store
You might not want to commit to a phone yet – Xiaomi's 16 series could change everything
You might not want to commit to a phone yet – Xiaomi's 16 series could change everything
These cellular Apple Watch Series 10 models are $149 off for a limited time
These cellular Apple Watch Series 10 models are $149 off for a limited time
The FBI has a new warning for smartphone owners about a dangerous scam
The FBI has a new warning for smartphone owners about a dangerous scam
Hefty $144 discount turns loud JBL Boombox 3 into a summer favorite
Hefty $144 discount turns loud JBL Boombox 3 into a summer favorite
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless