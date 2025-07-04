Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Beyond the Pixel 10: leak reveals Google's next-gen accessories lineup

Here's what might be launching alongside Google's next flagships, according to a fresh leak.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Google Google Pixel
Beyond the Pixel 10: leak reveals Google's next-gen accessories lineup
In August (according to rumors) we're going to see the Pixel 10 series. As you can imagine, the phones have already shown their faces in leaks and recently their entire spec sheets leaked as well. Now, a new report gives us an idea of what first-party accessories Google may announce alongside its new phones. 

The leak comes from tipster @MyseryLupin. The tipster says that there would be Google Pixel Buds 2a that would come in Hazel, Strawberry, Iris, and Fog Light colors. These colors could, more or less, correspond to a green shade, a red shade, purple, and a light blue. 

Back in 2021, Google decided to offer an affordable pair of headphones and the first Pixel Buds from the A-series debuted. Now, there will reportedly be their successor, launching alongside the Pixel 10 phones. 

In the meantime, the leak also claims there will be a new Pixel Buds Pro 2 color dubbed "Sterling". Presumably, this would be a gray color that would match the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL. 

Meanwhile, the storage and colors that leaked earlier are also getting corroborated by the tipster in another X post. It's worth noting that, reportedly, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold may be available in a version with 1TB of storage. 

Which upcoming Pixel accessory are you most curious about?

Vote View Result


Pixel 10 storage variants and colors:
  • 128, 256 GB
  • Obsidian
  • Frost
  • Indigo
  • Lemongrass
Pixel 10 Pro storage variants and colors:
  • 128, 256, 512GB, 1TB
  • Obsidian
  • Jade
  • Moonstone 
  • Porcelain 
Pixel 10 Pro XL storage variants and colors:
  • 256, 512GB, 1TB
  • Obsidian
  • Jade
  • Moonstone
  • Porcelain
Pixel 10 Pro Fold storage variants and colors:
  • 256, 512GB, 1TB
  • Moonstone
  • Jade

Meanwhile, there will reportedly also be a Google Pixel Charger option in "Rock Candy" (white shade) and a new Google Pixel Wireless Charger. The Pixel Charger may be a charging puck like Apple's MagSafe, while the Wireless Charger is expected to be a device similar to the Pixel Stand. 

The Pixel 10 series is expected to launch in August and will challenge the Galaxy S25 and the iPhone 16 series for the best phone of 2025 title. 

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Hypothetical Which Phone Would You Choose

by TBomb • 3

Stop Playing

by Doug Fresh 123 • 4

Is buying a Fairphone really ethical?

by DomtheCuber • 8
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
Samsung's groundbreaking tri-fold phone will cost a fortune and pack 'top-of-the-line' specs
Samsung's groundbreaking tri-fold phone will cost a fortune and pack 'top-of-the-line' specs
Samsung just sabotaged the Galaxy Z Fold 7. What now?
Samsung just sabotaged the Galaxy Z Fold 7. What now?
Samsung is having major profitability issues due (among others) to poor Galaxy S25 series sales
Samsung is having major profitability issues due (among others) to poor Galaxy S25 series sales
T-Mobile just got a whole lot better in Florida
T-Mobile just got a whole lot better in Florida
Garmin smartwatches soon to receive a long-awaited feature, but with a catch
Garmin smartwatches soon to receive a long-awaited feature, but with a catch

Latest News

Major iPhone 2025 battery capacity leak will have you drooling over one model
Major iPhone 2025 battery capacity leak will have you drooling over one model
Apple’s plan for an iPhone and MacBook crossover is pure genius
Apple’s plan for an iPhone and MacBook crossover is pure genius
Official Galaxy Z Fold 7 cases suggest Samsung is extra confident this year
Official Galaxy Z Fold 7 cases suggest Samsung is extra confident this year
Leaked renders of the official Galaxy Z Flip 7 cases give us an early look at Samsung’s accessories
Leaked renders of the official Galaxy Z Flip 7 cases give us an early look at Samsung’s accessories
New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
iOS 26 has a secret feature that might freeze your FaceTime video and audio
iOS 26 has a secret feature that might freeze your FaceTime video and audio
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless