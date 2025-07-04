Beyond the Pixel 10: leak reveals Google's next-gen accessories lineup
Here's what might be launching alongside Google's next flagships, according to a fresh leak.
In August (according to rumors) we're going to see the Pixel 10 series. As you can imagine, the phones have already shown their faces in leaks and recently their entire spec sheets leaked as well. Now, a new report gives us an idea of what first-party accessories Google may announce alongside its new phones.
Back in 2021, Google decided to offer an affordable pair of headphones and the first Pixel Buds from the A-series debuted. Now, there will reportedly be their successor, launching alongside the Pixel 10 phones.
Meanwhile, the storage and colors that leaked earlier are also getting corroborated by the tipster in another X post. It's worth noting that, reportedly, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold may be available in a version with 1TB of storage.
Pixel 10 storage variants and colors:
Meanwhile, there will reportedly also be a Google Pixel Charger option in "Rock Candy" (white shade) and a new Google Pixel Wireless Charger. The Pixel Charger may be a charging puck like Apple's MagSafe, while the Wireless Charger is expected to be a device similar to the Pixel Stand.
The Pixel 10 series is expected to launch in August and will challenge the Galaxy S25 and the iPhone 16 series for the best phone of 2025 title.
The leak comes from tipster @MyseryLupin. The tipster says that there would be Google Pixel Buds 2a that would come in Hazel, Strawberry, Iris, and Fog Light colors. These colors could, more or less, correspond to a green shade, a red shade, purple, and a light blue.
In the meantime, the leak also claims there will be a new Pixel Buds Pro 2 color dubbed "Sterling". Presumably, this would be a gray color that would match the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL.
- 128, 256 GB
- Obsidian
- Frost
- Indigo
- Lemongrass
- 128, 256, 512GB, 1TB
- Obsidian
- Jade
- Moonstone
- Porcelain
- 256, 512GB, 1TB
- Obsidian
- Jade
- Moonstone
- Porcelain
- 256, 512GB, 1TB
- Moonstone
- Jade
