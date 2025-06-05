Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
New report reveals even more info on Google's 'official' Pixel 10 series colors

Every single Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold color option may have been revealed (official names and all) well ahead of the phones' launch.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Pixel 9 Pro XL
Expected out in the second half of August... after all, the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold are in many ways as transparent as glass already. But some key details and characteristics are still either unknown or not completely clear, with various tipsters, for instance, clashing on things like color options.

The latest news on this topic comes from the almost always reliable folks at Android Headlines, whose inside sources seem to corroborate a lot of the information disclosed by a similarly trustworthy social media leaker last week while contradicting or expanding on a few important tidbits.

This could be the Pixel 10 family's final palette


  • Ultra Blue, Limoncello, Iris, Midnight - Pixel 10;
  • Sterling Gray, Light Porcelain, Midnight, Smoky Green - Pixel 10 Pro;
  • Sterling Gray, Light Porcelain, Midnight, Smoky Green - Pixel 10 Pro XL;
  • Sterling Gray, Smoky Green - Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

If that previous leak made you excited about the swanky-sounding Limoncello flavor of the "vanilla" Pixel 10, this new rumor practically etches that shade of yellow in stone along with an Iris hue borrowed from this year's Pixel 9a mid-ranger, a Midnight paint job undoubtedly set to replace Google's signature Obsidian, and an "Ultra Blue" colorway that decidedly piques my interest with its very cool name.


Make no mistake, these are almost definitely the official marketing labels of all those color options, and according to the existing inside information, Ultra Blue is "like a royal blue" hue, Limoncello is a "mid-tone color", and Midnight comes closer to a dark gray shade than black.

Obsidian (aka black) is apparently out of the equation for the Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL as well, and perhaps even more surprisingly, another signature Google colorway is expected to be replaced with a lighter version. "Light Porcelain" will purportedly take a "more off-white" approach compared to the classic Porcelain paint job, while Sterling Gray is unsurprisingly set to sit at a lighter position than the aforementioned dark gray Midnight hue.

Smoky Green, meanwhile, is described as a "darker green" color, apparently being one of only two flavors the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will be released in at the end of August.

What's certainly interesting about the Pixel 10 family is that the smallest member will feature no less than three unique colorways, which strongly suggests that Google expects that model to eclipse its bigger and costlier brothers in terms of global sales.

Should you expect any last-minute surprises?


Probably not. After all, this is not Samsung, and Google doesn't exactly have a habit of releasing limited editions of its in-house smartphones in special colors through its website.

These are almost surely all the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold paint jobs, which means that shades like Wintergreen, Peony, Rose Quartz, and Hazel are also not happening in addition to Obsidian and Porcelain.

That's a lot of change from one generation to the next, but I'm pretty certain many of you would prefer to see other specs and features revised and upgraded. While the "regular" Pixel 10 is likely to add a third telephoto sensor to the Pixel 9's dual rear-facing camera setup, the Pixel 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold could more or less retain the key characteristics of their respective predecessors.

Of course, a jump from a Tensor G4 to a vastly improved Tensor G5 processor is all but guaranteed for the entire Pixel 10 series, but other than that, you should probably not expect any substantial under-the-hood changes or enhancements.
