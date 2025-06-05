New report reveals even more info on Google's 'official' Pixel 10 series colors

Pixel 10

This could be the Pixel 10 family's final palette





Ultra Blue, Limoncello, Iris, Midnight - Pixel 10

Sterling Gray, Light Porcelain, Midnight, Smoky Green - Pixel 10 Pro

Sterling Gray, Light Porcelain, Midnight, Smoky Green - Pixel 10 Pro XL

Sterling Gray, Smoky Green - Pixel 10 Pro Fold



Pixel 10 If that previous leak made you excited about the swanky-sounding Limoncello flavor of the "vanilla", this new rumor practically etches that shade of yellow in stone along with an Iris hue borrowed from this year's Pixel 9a mid-ranger, a Midnight paint job undoubtedly set to replace Google's signature Obsidian, and an "Ultra Blue" colorway that decidedly piques my interest with its very cool name.









Make no mistake, these are almost definitely the official marketing labels of all those color options, and according to the existing inside information, Ultra Blue is "like a royal blue" hue, Limoncello is a "mid-tone color", and Midnight comes closer to a dark gray shade than black.

Pixel 10 Pro Obsidian (aka black) is apparently out of the equation for theand 10 Pro XL as well, and perhaps even more surprisingly, another signature Google colorway is expected to be replaced with a lighter version. "Light Porcelain" will purportedly take a "more off-white" approach compared to the classic Porcelain paint job, while Sterling Gray is unsurprisingly set to sit at a lighter position than the aforementioned dark gray Midnight hue.





Pixel 10 Pro Fold Smoky Green, meanwhile, is described as a "darker green" color, apparently being one of only two flavors thewill be released in at the end of August.





What's certainly interesting about the Pixel 10 family is that the smallest member will feature no less than three unique colorways, which strongly suggests that Google expects that model to eclipse its bigger and costlier brothers in terms of global sales.

Should you expect any last-minute surprises?





Probably not. After all, this is not Samsung, and Google doesn't exactly have a habit of releasing limited editions of its in-house smartphones in special colors through its website.





These are almost surely all the Pixel 10 , 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold paint jobs, which means that shades like Wintergreen, Peony, Rose Quartz, and Hazel are also not happening in addition to Obsidian and Porcelain.



a lot of change from one generation to the next, but I'm pretty certain many of you would prefer to see other specs and features revised and upgraded. While the "regular" Pixel 10 is likely to add a third telephoto sensor to the Pixel 10 Pro , 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold could more or less retain the key characteristics of their respective predecessors. That'sof change from one generation to the next, but I'm pretty certain many of you would prefer to see other specs and features revised and upgraded. While the "regular"is likely to add a third telephoto sensor to the Pixel 9 's dual rear-facing camera setup, the, 10 Pro XL, andcould more or less retain the key characteristics of their respective predecessors.





Of course, a jump from a Tensor G4 to a vastly improved Tensor G5 processor is all but guaranteed for the entire Pixel 10 series, but other than that, you should probably not expect any substantial under-the-hood changes or enhancements.