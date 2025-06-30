Leaked Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL specs will make you wonder why bother with an upgrade this year
Google's upcoming Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL are likely to look virtually identical to last year's Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL... and not just from a cosmetic perspective.
We've all seen smartphone manufacturers rehash their high-end designs multiple years in a row while leaving many key specs largely unchanged as well, but at first glance, what Google is reportedly preparing to do with the Pixel 10 family might be (almost) completely unprecedented.
Essentially rendered as carbon copies of their predecessors more than three whole months ago, the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL are today getting (nearly) comprehensive spec sheets that look oddly familiar... to say the least. Granted, the information leaked by Android Headlines is by no means official or final, but given the typical credibility of that source, you can pretty much take all the following details and numbers to the bank.
The Pixel 10 Pro has a newer processor and slightly bigger battery
- 6.3-inch OLED display with 2856 x 1280 pixel resolution, up to 3,000 nits of brightness, and 120Hz refresh rate technology;
- Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 screen protection;
- Google Tensor G5 SoC;
- 16GB RAM;
- 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage variants;
- 50MP primary rear-facing camera;
- 48MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens;
- 48MP tertiary telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom;
- 42MP front-facing camera;
- 4,870mAh battery;
- 29W wired and 15W wireless charging support.
What's the biggest upgrade Google's next compact powerhouse is expected to bring to the table over last year's 6.3-inch Pixel 9 Pro? Without a doubt, a brand spanking new Tensor G5 chipset.
Yes, the Pixel 10 Pro looks virtually identical to the 9 Pro in this leak from a while back.
But no matter how fast the TSMC-manufactured processor (based on 3nm technology) will prove in real-life use compared to the Tensor G4 (which Google developed in collaboration with Samsung leveraging older 4-nanometer tech), that feels like a disappointingly... mundane key selling point for a new Android flagship.
Mobile phones improve the raw power of their forerunners with every new generation, so even the most devoted Google fans might need something extra to be convinced of the Pixel 10 Pro's value. Unfortunately, that something is probably not a 4,870mAh battery, which is only ever so slightly larger than the 4,700mAh cell inside the Pixel 9 Pro.
The wired charging speeds are also barely expected to be improved (from 27 to 29 watts), while the resolution of all three cameras and the 6.3-inch screen will almost certainly go totally unchanged. Of course, the imaging sensors themselves might be upgraded in ways that are not always obvious simply by looking at specifications like the ones listed above, so let's wait and hope for the best before criticizing Google too harshly.
The Pixel 10 Pro XL will start at 256GB storage
- 6.8-inch OLED screen with 2992 x 1344 pixel resolution, up to 3,000 nits of brightness, and 120Hz refresh rate support;
- Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2;
- Google Tensor G5;
- 16GB RAM;
- 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options;
- 50 + 48 + 48MP triple rear-facing camera system;
- 42MP front-facing camera;
- 5,200mAh battery;
- 39W wired and 15W wireless charging capabilities.
Yes, the most affordable Pixel 10 Pro XL model will apparently be capable of accommodating double the data of the cheapest Pixel 9 Pro XL variant internally. If that sounds like a major upgrade you could actually learn to appreciate or even love, then you must not be aware of a rumor from a while back calling for a price hike for this exact device.
The Pixel 10 Pro XL doesn't look very different from the 9 Pro XL either.
Unlike the Pixel 10 Pro, which is expected to start at the same $999 point as the Pixel 9 Pro with the same 128 gigs of internal storage space, the Pixel 10 Pro XL could cost $1,199 instead of $1,099 in an entry-level configuration with 256GB local digital hoarding room instead of 128GB.
That's unlikely to be received well by many prospective buyers when you consider all the far-too-familiar other specs listed above, the marginal wired charging support bump from 37 to 39W, and a slightly bigger but not that important battery capacity improvement from 5,060 to 5,200mAh.
