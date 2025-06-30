Leaked Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL specs will make you wonder why bother with an upgrade this year





The Pixel 10 Pro has a newer processor and slightly bigger battery





6.3-inch OLED display with 2856 x 1280 pixel resolution, up to 3,000 nits of brightness, and 120Hz refresh rate technology;

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 screen protection;

Google Tensor G5 SoC;

16GB RAM;

128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage variants;

50MP primary rear-facing camera;

48MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens;

48MP tertiary telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom;

42MP front-facing camera;

4,870mAh battery;

29W wired and 15W wireless charging support.











But no matter how fast the TSMC-manufactured processor (based on 3nm technology) will prove in real-life use compared to the Tensor G4 (which Google developed in collaboration with Samsung leveraging older 4-nanometer tech), that feels like a disappointingly... mundane key selling point for a new Android flagship.

every new generation, so even the most devoted Google fans might need something extra to be convinced of the Pixel 10 Pro Pixel 9 Pro Mobile phones improve the raw power of their forerunners withnew generation, so even the most devoted Google fans might need something extra to be convinced of the's value. Unfortunately, that something is probably not a 4,870mAh battery, which is only ever so slightly larger than the 4,700mAh cell inside the





Are you disappointed by these Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL specs? Very Massively Moderately Not really They're actually... good Very 33.87% Massively 11.29% Moderately 24.19% Not really 19.35% They're actually... good 11.29%





The wired charging speeds are also barely expected to be improved (from 27 to 29 watts), while the resolution of all three cameras and the 6.3-inch screen will almost certainly go totally unchanged. Of course, the imaging sensors themselves might be upgraded in ways that are not always obvious simply by looking at specifications like the ones listed above, so let's wait and hope for the best before criticizing Google too harshly.

The Pixel 10 Pro XL will start at 256GB storage





6.8-inch OLED screen with 2992 x 1344 pixel resolution, up to 3,000 nits of brightness, and 120Hz refresh rate support;

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2;

Google Tensor G5;

16GB RAM;

256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options;

50 + 48 + 48MP triple rear-facing camera system;

42MP front-facing camera;

5,200mAh battery;

39W wired and 15W wireless charging capabilities.





Recommended Stories





Unlike the Pixel 10 Pro , which is expected to start at the same $999 point as the Pixel 9 Pro with the same 128 gigs of internal storage space, the Pixel 10 Pro XL could cost $1,199 instead of $1,099 in an entry-level configuration with 256GB local digital hoarding room instead of 128GB.





That's unlikely to be received well by many prospective buyers when you consider all the far-too-familiar other specs listed above, the marginal wired charging support bump from 37 to 39W, and a slightly bigger but not that important battery capacity improvement from 5,060 to 5,200mAh.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free! Secure your connection now at a bargain price!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer