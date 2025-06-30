Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!

Leaked Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL specs will make you wonder why bother with an upgrade this year

Google's upcoming Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL are likely to look virtually identical to last year's Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL... and not just from a cosmetic perspective.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Google Google Pixel
Leaked Google Pixel 10 Pro XL renders
We've all seen smartphone manufacturers rehash their high-end designs multiple years in a row while leaving many key specs largely unchanged as well, but at first glance, what Google is reportedly preparing to do with the Pixel 10 family might be (almost) completely unprecedented.

Essentially rendered as carbon copies of their predecessors more than three whole months ago, the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL are today getting (nearly) comprehensive spec sheets that look oddly familiar... to say the least. Granted, the information leaked by Android Headlines is by no means official or final, but given the typical credibility of that source, you can pretty much take all the following details and numbers to the bank.

The Pixel 10 Pro has a newer processor and slightly bigger battery


  • 6.3-inch OLED display with 2856 x 1280 pixel resolution, up to 3,000 nits of brightness, and 120Hz refresh rate technology;
  • Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 screen protection;
  • Google Tensor G5 SoC;
  • 16GB RAM;
  • 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage variants;
  • 50MP primary rear-facing camera;
  • 48MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens;
  • 48MP tertiary telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom;
  • 42MP front-facing camera;
  • 4,870mAh battery;
  • 29W wired and 15W wireless charging support.

What's the biggest upgrade Google's next compact powerhouse is expected to bring to the table over last year's 6.3-inch Pixel 9 Pro? Without a doubt, a brand spanking new Tensor G5 chipset.


But no matter how fast the TSMC-manufactured processor (based on 3nm technology) will prove in real-life use compared to the Tensor G4 (which Google developed in collaboration with Samsung leveraging older 4-nanometer tech), that feels like a disappointingly... mundane key selling point for a new Android flagship.

Mobile phones improve the raw power of their forerunners with every new generation, so even the most devoted Google fans might need something extra to be convinced of the Pixel 10 Pro's value. Unfortunately, that something is probably not a 4,870mAh battery, which is only ever so slightly larger than the 4,700mAh cell inside the Pixel 9 Pro.

Are you disappointed by these Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL specs?

Vote View Result

The wired charging speeds are also barely expected to be improved (from 27 to 29 watts), while the resolution of all three cameras and the 6.3-inch screen will almost certainly go totally unchanged. Of course, the imaging sensors themselves might be upgraded in ways that are not always obvious simply by looking at specifications like the ones listed above, so let's wait and hope for the best before criticizing Google too harshly.

The Pixel 10 Pro XL will start at 256GB storage


  • 6.8-inch OLED screen with 2992 x 1344 pixel resolution, up to 3,000 nits of brightness, and 120Hz refresh rate support;
  • Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2;
  • Google Tensor G5;
  • 16GB RAM;
  • 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options;
  • 50 + 48 + 48MP triple rear-facing camera system;
  • 42MP front-facing camera;
  • 5,200mAh battery;
  • 39W wired and 15W wireless charging capabilities.

Yes, the most affordable Pixel 10 Pro XL model will apparently be capable of accommodating double the data of the cheapest Pixel 9 Pro XL variant internally. If that sounds like a major upgrade you could actually learn to appreciate or even love, then you must not be aware of a rumor from a while back calling for a price hike for this exact device.

Recommended Stories

Unlike the Pixel 10 Pro, which is expected to start at the same $999 point as the Pixel 9 Pro with the same 128 gigs of internal storage space, the Pixel 10 Pro XL could cost $1,199 instead of $1,099 in an entry-level configuration with 256GB local digital hoarding room instead of 128GB.

That's unlikely to be received well by many prospective buyers when you consider all the far-too-familiar other specs listed above, the marginal wired charging support bump from 37 to 39W, and a slightly bigger but not that important battery capacity improvement from 5,060 to 5,200mAh.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Stop Playing

by Doug Fresh 123 • 3

Is buying a Fairphone really ethical?

by DomtheCuber • 4

Samsung Galaxy S23 recall?

by la19CSK • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Google says you must disable this setting now to stop attacks from malicious texts
Google says you must disable this setting now to stop attacks from malicious texts
Promised T-Mobile feature is live in T-Life for real this time
Promised T-Mobile feature is live in T-Life for real this time
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
Two Apple Watch models are reportedly about to get major upgrades — and one is long overdue
Two Apple Watch models are reportedly about to get major upgrades — and one is long overdue
New Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 renders show off Samsung’s much thinner side profile
New Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 renders show off Samsung’s much thinner side profile
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 sold me on foldables before the foldable iPhone could
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 sold me on foldables before the foldable iPhone could

Latest News

YouTube blows away the competition, even TikTok
YouTube blows away the competition, even TikTok
Apple may be working on a budget MacBook powered by iPhone silicon
Apple may be working on a budget MacBook powered by iPhone silicon
Google's latest AI rollout targets students and teachers in surprising ways
Google's latest AI rollout targets students and teachers in surprising ways
Apple turns to OpenAI and Anthropic for Siri, considers abandoning in-house models
Apple turns to OpenAI and Anthropic for Siri, considers abandoning in-house models
Galaxy Z Fold 7 battery less than 4,400 mAh, IP rating also disappoints
Galaxy Z Fold 7 battery less than 4,400 mAh, IP rating also disappoints
iPhone 17 Air displays cracking, Apple excludes BOE from supply
iPhone 17 Air displays cracking, Apple excludes BOE from supply
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless