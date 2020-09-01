iPhone 11 was the best selling phone in the world so far in 2020 and no other phone came even close





The iPhone 11 is priced more affordably than its iPhone 11 Pro series, but it uses the same powerful Apple A13 Bionic chip on the inside, and features the same main and ultra-wide cameras as the Pro series. Sales of the iPhone 11 model reached a whopping 37.7 million in the first half of the year, basically repeating the success of the iPhone XR from last year, but on a larger scale. In the same period last year, the iPhone XR was the most popular phone in the world with 26.9 million units sold, so the iPhone 11 is an even bigger success.









Interestingly, Apple has five iPhones in the top 10 best-sold phones in the first half of 2020. The $400 iPhone SE (2020), despite being released in late April, managed to sell 8.7 million units by the end of June, and ranked at number 5. Last year's XR still sold extremely good at 8 million units.













Apart from the fruit company, the rest of the phones in this top 10 list were all super affordable phones priced well below the $300 mark.



The runner-up Samsung Galaxy A51 raked in 11.4 million unit sales in the first half of the year, not even a third of the iPhone 11 sales figures.

Redmi phones by Chinese phone maker Xiaomi were the others that sold in big numbers: the Redmi Note 8 was number three in this top 10 list with sales of 11 million units, while the slightly better Redmi Note 8 Pro model scored 10.2 million in sales.

Another curious insight is that the larger iPhone 11 Pro Max model is enjoying better success than the smaller iPhone 11 Pro model. Apple sold 7.7 million units of the iPhone 11 Pro Max, and 6.7 million of the smaller iPhone 11 Pro.

The information comes from analytical firm Omdia which recently published a list of the top 10 best selling phone globally in H1 2020.