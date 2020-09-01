Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 Ultra

View

Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 Ultra

View
Samsung Apple Xiaomi

iPhone 11 was the best selling phone in the world so far in 2020 and no other phone came even close

Victor Hristov
by Victor Hristov
Sep 01, 2020, 5:06 AM
iPhone 11 was the best selling phone in the world so far in 2020 and no other phone came even close
Apple's iPhone 11 was the world's best selling phone in the first half of 2020, with no other model coming even close to its numbers.

The information comes from analytical firm Omdia which recently published a list of the top 10 best selling phone globally in H1 2020.

The iPhone 11 is priced more affordably than its iPhone 11 Pro series, but it uses the same powerful Apple A13 Bionic chip on the inside, and features the same main and ultra-wide cameras as the Pro series. Sales of the iPhone 11 model reached a whopping 37.7 million in the first half of the year, basically repeating the success of the iPhone XR from last year, but on a larger scale. In the same period last year, the iPhone XR was the most popular phone in the world with 26.9 million units sold, so the iPhone 11 is an even bigger success.


Interestingly, Apple has five iPhones in the top 10 best-sold phones in the first half of 2020. The $400 iPhone SE (2020), despite being released in late April, managed to sell 8.7 million units by the end of June, and ranked at number 5. Last year's XR still sold extremely good at 8 million units.

The larger iPhone 11 Pro Max was more popular than the smaller iPhone 11 Pro


Another curious insight is that the larger iPhone 11 Pro Max model is enjoying better success than the smaller iPhone 11 Pro model. Apple sold 7.7 million units of the iPhone 11 Pro Max, and 6.7 million of the smaller iPhone 11 Pro.

Apart from the fruit company, the rest of the phones in this top 10 list were all super affordable phones priced well below the $300 mark.

No Android flagship sold in sufficient quantity to make it to the top 10 most-sold phones list


The runner-up Samsung Galaxy A51 raked in 11.4 million unit sales in the first half of the year, not even a third of the iPhone 11 sales figures.

Redmi phones by Chinese phone maker Xiaomi were the others that sold in big numbers: the Redmi Note 8 was number three in this top 10 list with sales of 11 million units, while the slightly better Redmi Note 8 Pro model scored 10.2 million in sales.

Related phones

iPhone 11
Apple iPhone 11 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.5
 Read Full Review
View $679
  • Display 6.1 inches
    1792 x 828 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic
    4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3110 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
New Motorola Razr 5G leak leaves almost no question unanswered
Popular stories
Asus ZenFone 7 Pro Review
Popular stories
The Motorola One 5G is official: rebranded Moto G 5G Plus hits the States for under $500
Popular stories
The next 5G Sony Xperia flagship has leaked in full

Popular stories

Popular stories
The Apple iPhone 12, Pro, and Max prices tipped, a 5G premium over iPhone 11
Popular stories
Here is how iPhone 12 camera will allegedly outdo iPhone 11 without upping megapixels
Popular stories
When and how to watch the 2020 Apple iPhone 12 5G announcement event live stream
Popular stories
The next 5G Sony Xperia flagship has leaked in full
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 (S30) will likely come with industry’s fastest, largest-capacity 16GB LPDDR5 DRAM
Popular stories
Microsoft Surface Duo vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, it's not even funny

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless