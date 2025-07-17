Mint Mobile is giving you a Galaxy S25 with two years of free unlimited service
Mint Mobile is one-upping its own Galaxy S25 deals.
Mint Mobile, which recently introduced a fantastic summer sale for Galaxy S25 phones, is now here with arguably an even better offer. The carrier is offering new customers a Samsung Galaxy S25 alongside two whole years of absolutely free and unlimited coverage.
New customers can get a Galaxy S25 for $720, after which they won’t have to see a phone bill for the next 24 months. To put it in the simplest terms possible, Mint Mobile is offering you a phone that just works for free.
This deal is a limited time offer, so if it’s something that you think is worth considering, you’d better hurry. Mint Mobile will ask for an upfront payment of the aforementioned $720, and then you’ll be set. After the two years have passed, your plan will then renew at the standard rates.
The only real catch here is that the unlimited data begins to slow down when you’ve crossed 35 GB of usage in a month. But, given the fact that it’s literally free, I don’t think there’s much to complain about here. It’s not like this deal is being offered for some old phone either: our Samsung Galaxy S25 review deemed the phone a solid entry, even if it is a marginal upgrade at best.
In case you’re not aware, Mint Mobile is an MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) that uses the expansive and robust network of T-Mobile. If you’re hesitating in switching to Mint, know that you’re very unlikely to face any coverage problems. Of course, each area across the U.S. is different, so some mild research before jumping all in is still recommended.
Network carriers across the States are offering better and better deals every other day to retain customers and attract new ones. This intense competition hugely benefits the average consumer, and I hope that we continue to see this in the future.
The Galaxy S25 is a solid flagship phone. | Image credit — PhoneArena
You can learn more about the Galaxy S25 deal here, where you’ll see similar plans for other excellent phones as well. The aforementioned summer sale is still on too, where new customers can get a myriad of plans at massive discounts.
