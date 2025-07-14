Home Discussions You are here AT&T Too Good to Be True General JinVentura • Published: Jul 14, 2025, 10:19 PM Arena Apprentice Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. I'll make this short. Last week, a representative came to the door to get us to switch from Verizon to AT&T. We did because it was supposed to be better service at 1/4 the cost. I asked all the right questions and even spoke to the regional manager to get verification. We received our phones a day early. However, three of them didn't work properly because the sales person made mistakes during the setup. Here's what they don't tell you: 1) You cannot add authorized users to the account for the first 30 days so you are on your own in trying to get help from customer service, 2) the salesmen are NOT available to you whenver you need them, 3) you DO NOT get better coverage than Verizon, 4) you cannot make ANY changes to your account for the first 72 hours (not including weekend days) even if the SALESMAN made the mistake, 5) their customer service hangs up on you constantly, 6) the customer service department closes at 5pm (but SALES is open 24/7), 7) they make appointments and then do not show up or call. The salesmen that come to your door are NOT affiliated with store fronts, so they cannot help you. The speel they give is very good and enticing, but it's completely false. None of the promises they made have been kept so far. Do not make the same mistake I did. Like Reactions All Quote Rad Slavov Phonearena team • 3d ago ... Well, at least their customer service reps aren't completely replaced with AI chatbots yet. At least that's something. xD Where are you located? thonywitat Arena Apprentice • 2d ago so A) im sorry the rep messed up, that's frustrating. thats why its important the initial transaction is completed correctly, so you dont NEED to make changes in thr first 2 days. B) I think (correct me if im wrong,) but authorized user guidelines are federally regulated, as the info in your acct is spi and cpni, so when you made someone else the account holder you made it THAT person's acct. now again shouldve been remedied by placing the initial order properly so you shpuldnt have had to call in. C) at&t is NOT "BETTER than verizon" they are apples and oranges. equivalent infastructure and spending and expansion of two polar opposite networks. so what verizon service is like in one area has no bearing on what at&t service will be like. but ih the scheme of things they are the only two true high level providers. best of luck. Do not make the same mistake I did. ... so A) im sorry the rep messed up, that’s frustrating. thats why its important the initial transaction is completed correctly, so you dont NEED to make changes in thr first 2 days. B) I think (correct me if im wrong,) but authorized user guidelines are federally regulated, as the info in your acct is spi and cpni, so when you made someone else the account holder you made it THAT person’s acct. now again shouldve been remedied by placing the initial order properly so you shpuldnt have had to call in. C) at&t is NOT “BETTER than verizon” they are apples and oranges. equivalent infastructure and spending and expansion of two polar opposite networks. so what verizon service is like in one area has no bearing on what at&t service will be like. but ih the scheme of things they are the only two true high level providers. best of luck. C) customer care does not close at five, they are open until just before 930 pm est, and sales is NOT 247. the latest working sales dept in at&t works until 1015pm est. and just to mention, it is a wayYYYYTTYYYYY smaller section of call center for at&t, as there are way more calls regularly that are NOT sales related. so sales takes up maybe 6 teams in the us, a couple of at home and then a small amy of overseas. there are 5 pages of subcategories to customer care. so its a misconception that its easier to call sales. the point of those automated routes is to get you exactly where u need to be. if you throw your hands up and push for a human and end up in saless, at best youll have to be transferred right away. at worst they cant transfer you, you sat on hold no reason and have to pock back up and call all over again. Like Reactions All Quote Thesecondflood Arena Apprentice • 1d agoedited Yeah, AT&T has always been pretty shady. I can still remember when they changed the 4G icon on their customers cell phones, to read 5GEV. It was just an enhanced 4G but AT&T lied about it being 5G. My backup phone is a Boost Infinite plan, which runs on AT&T. That service has never performed better then my primary service plan through Verizon but it does depend on your own circumstances. The salesmen that come to your door are NOT affiliated with store fronts, so they cannot help you. The speel they give is very good and enticing, but it's completely false. None of the promises they made have been kept so far. Do not make the same mistake I did. ... Yeah, AT&T has always been pretty shady. I can still remember when they changed the 4G icon on their customers cell phones, to read 5GEV. It was just an enhanced 4G but AT&T lied about it being 5G. My backup phone is a Boost Infinite plan, which runs on AT&T. That service has never performed better then my primary service plan through Verizon but it does depend on your own circumstances. I'll make this short. Last week, a representative came to the door to get us to switch from Verizon to AT&T. We did because it was supposed to be better service at 1/4 the cost. I asked all the right questions and even spoke to the regional manager to get verification. We received our phones a day early. However, three of them didn't work properly because the sales person made mistakes during the setup. Here's what they don't tell you: 1) You cannot add authorized users to the account for the first 30 days so you are on your own in trying to get help from customer service, 2) the salesmen are NOT available to you whenver you need them, 3) you DO NOT get better coverage than Verizon, 4) you cannot make ANY changes to your account for the first 72 hours (not including weekend days) even if the SALESMAN made the mistake, 5) their customer service hangs up on you constantly, 6) the customer service department closes at 5pm (but SALES is open 24/7), 7) they make appointments and then do not show up or call. The salesmen that come to your door are NOT affiliated with store fronts, so they cannot help you. The speel they give is very good and enticing, but it's completely false. None of the promises they made have been kept so far. Do not make the same mistake I did.
I'll make this short. Last week, a representative came to the door to get us to switch from Verizon to AT&T. We did because it was supposed to be better service at 1/4 the cost. I asked all the right questions and even spoke to the regional manager to get verification. We received our phones a day early. However, three of them didn't work properly because the sales person made mistakes during the setup. Here's what they don't tell you: 1) You cannot add authorized users to the account for the first 30 days so you are on your own in trying to get help from customer service, 2) the salesmen are NOT available to you whenver you need them, 3) you DO NOT get better coverage than Verizon, 4) you cannot make ANY changes to your account for the first 72 hours (not including weekend days) even if the SALESMAN made the mistake, 5) their customer service hangs up on you constantly, 6) the customer service department closes at 5pm (but SALES is open 24/7), 7) they make appointments and then do not show up or call. The salesmen that come to your door are NOT affiliated with store fronts, so they cannot help you. The speel they give is very good and enticing, but it's completely false. None of the promises they made have been kept so far. Do not make the same mistake I did.