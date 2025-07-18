Comments

Arena Apprentice
Avalanche1
Avalanche1
Arena Apprentice
Original poster
• 16h ago

Why does it take five minutes to load the comments on this site? Or is it my phone?

1
ECPirate37
ECPirate37
Arena Apprentice
• 9h ago

I think it is the service provider they use for comments. Sometimes my load instantly, and other times it takes like a minute of so. I don't notice it often because by the time I read the article they're loaded. But if I click the comments when someone reacts, it takes me straight to them and the wait begins. I have no idea why it's like that, but I've noticed that with a lot services that handle comments. My GUESS is that that to make the web page load quicker, they have the comments set on a delay so it doesn't try to load too much at once. But I don't know anything about web design. Just wanted you to know you are not alone in your weight. And my Speedtest says I download at over 500Mbps.

gbakakos
gbakakos
Arena Apprentice
• 8h ago

exactly how is this free when I pay $720 for a phone and get fait to poor service in many areas?

Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
Arena Legend
• 8h ago
↵Avalanche1 said:

Why does it take five minutes to load the comments on this site? Or is it my phone?

This site is poorly designed and structured. Sometimes comments won't even post.

