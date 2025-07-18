Home Discussions You are here Comments General Avalanche1 • Published: Jul 18, 2025, 1:32 AM Arena Apprentice Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. Avalanche1 Arena Apprentice Original poster • 16h ago ... Why does it take five minutes to load the comments on this site? Or is it my phone? Like 1 Reactions All Quote ECPirate37 Arena Apprentice • 9h ago ... I think it is the service provider they use for comments. Sometimes my load instantly, and other times it takes like a minute of so. I don't notice it often because by the time I read the article they're loaded. But if I click the comments when someone reacts, it takes me straight to them and the wait begins. I have no idea why it's like that, but I've noticed that with a lot services that handle comments. My GUESS is that that to make the web page load quicker, they have the comments set on a delay so it doesn't try to load too much at once. But I don't know anything about web design. Just wanted you to know you are not alone in your weight. And my Speedtest says I download at over 500Mbps. Like Reactions All Quote gbakakos Arena Apprentice • 8h ago ... exactly how is this free when I pay $720 for a phone and get fait to poor service in many areas? Like Reactions All Quote Bruce_Wayne Arena Legend • 8h ago ↵Avalanche1 said: Why does it take five minutes to load the comments on this site? Or is it my phone? ... This site is poorly designed and structured. Sometimes comments won't even post. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Comments by Avalanche1 AT&T Too Good to Be True by JinVentura • 3d ago 4 What is your favorite piece of technology that no one is talking about? by Stanislav Serbezov • 4d ago 4 You cannot count on Samsung to repair their phones by ourslander • 1w ago 5 View all discussions
Why does it take five minutes to load the comments on this site? Or is it my phone?