What is your favorite piece of technology that no one is talking about?

Stanislav Serbezov • Published: Jul 14, 2025, 3:21 AM

We all have favorite tech gadgets that barely get brought up. What is yours, and why should the rest of us check it out? 🤔

I'll go with open-source Raspberry Pi mods. It's a huge category, but that only means that there's something for everyone in there, from v-pets and gaming handhelds to off-grid communicators and hacking tools. Even if I don't try all of them out, I love browsing new arrivals in my free time, because they showcase some real creativity. 😁

Brewski Arena Master • 4d ago

Unable to leave a comment. Is the site broken or am I just blocked?

Brewski Arena Master • 4d ago

This has been happening a lot lately. I can make short posts explaining how I can't make posts, but not longer ones saying what I actually want to say.

jack4568 Arena Apprentice • 3d ago

Mine's Raspberry Pi 5 and powerful, quiet, and almost underrated.Kinda like FreeCine Premium Mod a hidden gem.
We all have favorite tech gadgets that barely get brought up. What is yours, and why should the rest of us check it out? 🤔
I'll go with open-source Raspberry Pi mods. It's a huge category, but that only means that there's something for everyone in there, from v-pets and gaming handhelds to off-grid communicators and hacking tools. Even if I don't try all of them out, I love browsing new arrivals in my free time, because they showcase some real creativity. 😁