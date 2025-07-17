Oppo's upcoming gaming phones are unique in more than one way
The K13 Turbo and Turbo Pro are the first to feature full-fledged active cooling fans and waterproof certification.
Oppo has already confirmed its K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro mid-range phones will be officially introduced on July 21. The Chinese company kicked off the marketing campaign not long ago to increase the hype around its upcoming products.
One of the latest teasers dropped by Oppo offers in-depth details about the K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro’s built-in active cooling fans. Besides that, the 2-minute video shows the waterproof standout feature of the duo.
As per Oppo’s statement, because of the way the fans have been designed, the cooling efficiency is getting a 300 percent boost compared to standard cooling fans. More importantly, space usage has been reduced by 70 percent and the fan’s power was increased by 120 percent.
But the Oppo K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro are not just very “cool” gaming phones, they’re also very sturdy devices. The Chinese company confirmed both phones feature IPX6, IPX8, and IPX9 certifications for water resistance.
The video released by Oppo this week shows how the K13 Turbo’s cooling fan is used to extinguish candles, after which it’s immediately submersed under water for a few seconds.
This had to be one of the biggest challenges for Oppo’s engineers. The presence of a cooling fan typically means that the phone will not be waterproof, but the K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro overcome this limitation.
The only other information about the K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro is that they will be equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 8450 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipsets.
Oppo’s upcoming gaming phones prove that with enough ingenuity and innovation, it’s possible to overcome any design or hardware obstacle. Because they’re unique in a rather competitive gaming smartphones landscape, K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro are unlikely to face any competition, especially if the price is on the lower side.
One of the latest teasers dropped by Oppo offers in-depth details about the K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro’s built-in active cooling fans. Besides that, the 2-minute video shows the waterproof standout feature of the duo.
According to Oppo, its upcoming smartphones feature the company’s “most advanced heat dissipation system.” The cooling fans are so powerful that they can extinguish one or more candles grouped together instantly.
As per Oppo’s statement, because of the way the fans have been designed, the cooling efficiency is getting a 300 percent boost compared to standard cooling fans. More importantly, space usage has been reduced by 70 percent and the fan’s power was increased by 120 percent.
For hardcore gamers, Oppo has prepared a special Super Cooling Set kit, which can be purchased separately and includes a case with magnets that owners can use to attach additional external fans.
Oppo K13 Turbo cooling fan and waterproof feature demos | Video credit: Sparrows News
The video released by Oppo this week shows how the K13 Turbo’s cooling fan is used to extinguish candles, after which it’s immediately submersed under water for a few seconds.
This had to be one of the biggest challenges for Oppo’s engineers. The presence of a cooling fan typically means that the phone will not be waterproof, but the K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro overcome this limitation.
The only other information about the K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro is that they will be equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 8450 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipsets.
Oppo's upcoming gaming phones have many standout features | Images credits: Oppo
Oppo’s upcoming gaming phones prove that with enough ingenuity and innovation, it’s possible to overcome any design or hardware obstacle. Because they’re unique in a rather competitive gaming smartphones landscape, K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro are unlikely to face any competition, especially if the price is on the lower side.
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: