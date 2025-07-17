Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Oppo's upcoming gaming phones are unique in more than one way

The K13 Turbo and Turbo Pro are the first to feature full-fledged active cooling fans and waterproof certification.

0comments
Oppo
Oppo logo
Oppo has already confirmed its K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro mid-range phones will be officially introduced on July 21. The Chinese company kicked off the marketing campaign not long ago to increase the hype around its upcoming products.

One of the latest teasers dropped by Oppo offers in-depth details about the K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro’s built-in active cooling fans. Besides that, the 2-minute video shows the waterproof standout feature of the duo.

According to Oppo, its upcoming smartphones feature the company’s “most advanced heat dissipation system.” The cooling fans are so powerful that they can extinguish one or more candles grouped together instantly.

Is Oppo onto something with these rather unique gaming phones?

Vote View Result


As per Oppo’s statement, because of the way the fans have been designed, the cooling efficiency is getting a 300 percent boost compared to standard cooling fans. More importantly, space usage has been reduced by 70 percent and the fan’s power was increased by 120 percent.

For hardcore gamers, Oppo has prepared a special Super Cooling Set kit, which can be purchased separately and includes a case with magnets that owners can use to attach additional external fans.

But the Oppo K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro are not just very “cool” gaming phones, they’re also very sturdy devices. The Chinese company confirmed both phones feature IPX6, IPX8, and IPX9 certifications for water resistance.

Video Thumbnail

Oppo K13 Turbo cooling fan and waterproof feature demos | Video credit: Sparrows News

The video released by Oppo this week shows how the K13 Turbo’s cooling fan is used to extinguish candles, after which it’s immediately submersed under water for a few seconds.

This had to be one of the biggest challenges for Oppo’s engineers. The presence of a cooling fan typically means that the phone will not be waterproof, but the K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro overcome this limitation.

The only other information about the K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro is that they will be equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 8450 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipsets.

Oppo's upcoming gaming phones have many standout features | Images credits: Oppo

Oppo’s upcoming gaming phones prove that with enough ingenuity and innovation, it’s possible to overcome any design or hardware obstacle. Because they’re unique in a rather competitive gaming smartphones landscape, K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro are unlikely to face any competition, especially if the price is on the lower side.

Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless