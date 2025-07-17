Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

T-Mobile confirms not one but two cool summer freebies are coming to a store near you soon

July 29 and August 26 are the dates on which all T-Mobile customers will be able to score the "Un-carrier's" next football-themed gifts via the Tuesdays program.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Mobile Friday Night 5G Lights promotional banner
If you're only into T-Mobile's loyalty-rewarding Tuesdays program for the free stuff rather than the occasional ultra-affordable movie ticket or perennial gas discounts, the "Un-carrier's" latest press release hides two nuggets of information that might make you forget about your recent price hikes for a few minutes.

That leaked item from last week is today confirmed as Magenta's next big gift for all customers, but that's actually not everything the operator is preparing to throw at you at no cost this summer. After you claim your potentially life-saving water bottle on July 29, the time will come to count the days until August 26, when you'll be eligible to get a gratis stadium bag as well.

Will you claim T-Mobile's next freebies?

Vote View Result

The terms and conditions should be as simple and as straightforward as always... in the sense that they pretty much don't exist. All you need to do is fire up your T-Life app (ugh!), access the T-Mobile Tuesdays section, find the offer (on July 29 and August 26, remember), and visit a store around you to actually get your hands on your latest Magenta-themed (and, presumably, magenta-colored) swag.

Video Thumbnail

Both items are meant to celebrate and promote the return of a Friday Night 5G Lights competition that enjoyed a "wildly successful" debut last year. This is not exactly something most regular T-Mo customers need to be interested in, but if you happen to be a US high school teacher, football coach, administrator, or other "authorized" official in a town with less than 150,000 people, you may want to look into entering the contest.

That's because there's a prize pool of over $4 million to be split between more than 450 schools, with weekly $5K Fridays giveaways set to take place through September 12 and various votes deciding an additional 26 winners of $25K prizes each and one school that will receive, get this, a $1 million football field upgrade, a renovated weight room, and an all-expense-paid trip to the SEC Championship Game for "select" officials and students.

That's certainly more valuable than a water bottle or a stadium bag, but it's still mighty nice of T-Mobile to give everyone a little something, something this summer... in addition to free Slurpees every month, that is.

Get a Motorola Razr 2025 for just $199.99!

Switch to a 2-month Total 5G or 5G+ plan with Total Wireless and score this foldable deal.


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

AT&T Too Good to Be True

by JinVentura • 4

What is your favorite piece of technology that no one is talking about?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 4

You cannot count on Samsung to repair their phones

by ourslander • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile users should update settings if they don't want sensitive info to be shared with other firms
T-Mobile users should update settings if they don't want sensitive info to be shared with other firms
Verizon's promo is giving customers a pricey surprise
Verizon's promo is giving customers a pricey surprise
T-Mobile's network meets Mint Mobile's price and makes unlimited wireless stupid cheap
T-Mobile's network meets Mint Mobile's price and makes unlimited wireless stupid cheap
Google and Samsung are making me more and more excited about the Pixel 10 series
Google and Samsung are making me more and more excited about the Pixel 10 series
FCC approves T-Mobile-USCellular deal paving the way for it to close soon
FCC approves T-Mobile-USCellular deal paving the way for it to close soon
Everyone can get a free Galaxy Z Flip 7 from T-Mobile with or without a trade-in and minimal effort
Everyone can get a free Galaxy Z Flip 7 from T-Mobile with or without a trade-in and minimal effort

Latest News

Pixel Watch 4 finally brings the one upgrade Google fans have been begging for
Pixel Watch 4 finally brings the one upgrade Google fans have been begging for
So, how thin would a Chinese foldable go with Samsung's abysmal battery?
So, how thin would a Chinese foldable go with Samsung's abysmal battery?
I love the Galaxy Fold 7. I just can’t open It without a fight
I love the Galaxy Fold 7. I just can’t open It without a fight
Apple just found a new way to make one of its apps a bit more tempting
Apple just found a new way to make one of its apps a bit more tempting
3 cool Pixel 10 Pro XL features that will make you want to go Xtra Large
3 cool Pixel 10 Pro XL features that will make you want to go Xtra Large
This is it: the foldable that changes the game in 2025
This is it: the foldable that changes the game in 2025
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless