T-Mobile confirms not one but two cool summer freebies are coming to a store near you soon

That That leaked item from last week is today confirmed as Magenta's next big gift for all customers, but that's actually not everything the operator is preparing to throw at you at no cost this summer. After you claim your potentially life-saving water bottle on July 29, the time will come to count the days until August 26, when you'll be eligible to get a gratis stadium bag as well.





T-Mobile Tuesdays section, find the offer (on July 29 and August 26, remember), and visit a store around you to actually get your hands on your latest Magenta-themed (and, presumably, magenta-colored) swag. The terms and conditions should be as simple and as straightforward as always... in the sense that they pretty much don't exist. All you need to do is fire up your T-Life app (ugh!), access theTuesdays section, find the offer (on July 29 and August 26, remember), and visit a store around you to actually get your hands on your latest Magenta-themed (and, presumably, magenta-colored) swag.





Both items are meant to celebrate and promote the return of a Friday Night 5G Lights competition that enjoyed a "wildly successful" debut last year. This is not exactly something most regular T-Mo customers need to be interested in, but if you happen to be a US high school teacher, football coach, administrator, or other "authorized" official in a town with less than 150,000 people, you may want to look into entering the contest.





That's because there's a prize pool of over $4 million to be split between more than 450 schools, with weekly $5K Fridays giveaways set to take place through September 12 and various votes deciding an additional 26 winners of $25K prizes each and one school that will receive, get this, a $1 million football field upgrade, a renovated weight room, and an all-expense-paid trip to the SEC Championship Game for "select" officials and students.





T-Mobile That's certainly more valuable than a water bottle or a stadium bag, but it's still mighty nice ofto give everyone a little something, something this summer... in addition to free Slurpees every month , that is.