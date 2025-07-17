People browsing Galaxy Z Fold 7 in stores have noticed a problem
Some potential customers have observed that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 doesn't open completely flat.
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 is a huge step forward from the Fold 6, earning the phone the title of the thinnest and lightest bendable phone around. Samsung went to great lengths to achieve the new design, including redesigning the hinge. That hinge appears to be affecting how the device unfolds, though.
The Fold 7 will begin shipping on July 25. As first reported by Android Central, some customers who went to check out the device at stores claim that the Fold 7 doesn't open completely flat. The fact that it doesn't open up all the way is making some potential customers wonder if there is something wrong with the new design.
Saw the fold7 In a shop. It doesn't open all the way
—djda9l, Reddit user, July 2025
Some Galaxy Z Fold 7 demo units remain slightly arched when fully opened. | Image Credit - Reddit user djda9l
Of course, some demo units may appear to have faulty hinges because they have been handled by a lot of customers. The Fold 6 is rated for 200,000 folding and unfolding cycles, and the number should be similar or higher for the Fold 7. The units on display were likely opened and closed far too many times, affecting the hinge mechanism.
The Fold 7 features the new thinner and lighter Armor FlexHinge. Samsung claims it's more durable, and there's also aluminum in the hinge housing to increase strength and hardness.
It could be that the hinge is so firm that a little more pressure is required to open the phone all the way. We didn't come across any such problem during our hands-on time, but our Victor Hristov did notice that it's something of a struggle to open up the phone, though he didn't attribute that to the hinge. The thinner design might be making it harder to get a firm grip and open it.
There have also been complaints about the two sides of the phone looking misaligned when folded, suggesting something might be off.
The edges of this Fold 7 unit don't line up perfectly when the device is closed. | image Credit - Reddit user kyunghoonyoo
It's too soon to say if it's a widespread issue. If it's just about getting used to the thin design, it's not a big deal, but if the units truly don't open flat, then Samsung might have a problem on its hands. After all, this is a $2,000 phone, and if the hinge is flawed, most people would be hesitant to spring for it.
