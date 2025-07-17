The biggest problem with the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is that... it exists





Fast-forward to 2024, and while Fast-forward to 2024, and while Samsung is still the world's number two tablet vendor, it's hard to look at the company's latest year-ending figures and notice much progress. Granted, the market as a whole has gone through some tough times over these last four years, but there's clearly more to Samsung's stagnation than that. After all, Apple has managed to improve its share from 32.5 to 38.6 percent in the same timeframe that the silver medalist dropped from a 19.1 to an 18.8 percent slice of the pie.





In these situations, there are obviously many factors at play, but after the latest Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra leak , I can't shake the feeling that one key detail towers above all the rest in terms of potential causes for Samsung's tablet market struggles.

We don't need no Ultra tablet!





The Galaxy Tab S7 Ultra was not in the conversation because... no such device existed, and if you ask me, Samsung should stop experimenting and go back to that simpler time for the company's high-end tablet roster. Yes, gargantuan 14-inch+ tablets are an experiment that has no place in the industry's mainstream landscape, and skipping the Galaxy Tab S10 last year and then (allegedly) the Tab S11 Plus this year suggests a lack of maturity totally unbefitting of a veteran like Samsung.









uncomfortable, unwieldy, or just plain old weird, so it's certainly... even weirder to see its maker insist with keeping the Ultra member of its tablet family alive at the expense of other models with (objectively) better chances of achieving higher commercial success. I don't know a single person who doesn't find the 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra uncomfortable, unwieldy, or just plain old weird, so it's certainly... even weirder to see its maker insist with keeping the Ultra member of its tablet family alive at the expense of other models with (objectively) better chances of achieving higher commercial success.





Now, granted, I don't have any official sales numbers for last year's Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra, but I strongly feel that a "classic" Tab S10/Tab S10 Plus duo would have proven more successful, and the same goes for a Tab S11/Tab S11+ combo this year that's reportedly not happening

We definitely don't need THIS Ultra tablet!!!





Look, I'm not going to talk about the notch that much because it's clearly not that important. Do I like it? Definitely not. Do I want to see it gone? Absolutely. Would the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra stand a significantly better chance of becoming a box-office hit without it? I don't think so.



And that's because, with or without a screen cutout, said screen is still too... darn... big. The Tab S10 Ultra 's body as a whole is totally bonkers, exceeding the height of Apple's 2024-released iPad Pro 13 by no less than 45mm. Funnily enough, a recent rumor called for an even larger than 14.6-inch display for the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, which seems equally absurd and unrealistic to me.









But even at "just" 14.6 inches, the Tab S11 Ultra sounds like a virtually guaranteed failure, especially with yet another MediaTek processor on deck. That's right, Samsung is expected to persist in its errors and snub Qualcomm's Snapdragon chipset family for the second tablet generation in a row.





Now imagine if the Galaxy S25 Ultra had packed a MediaTek SoC instead of a Snapdragon 8 Elite. Would you have still considered that the best Android phone in the world? Probably not. Would you have still been inclined to pay $1,300 for it? Almost certainly not.





So how in the world does Samsung expect anyone the least bit familiar with the mobile industry to spend (well) over $1,000 for a state-of-the-art new "Ultra" tablet with a decidedly-not-ultra MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor under the hood? It's not even about the performance of said MediaTek chip, which I know is not bad by any measure of the word, but this feeling that Samsung is making (even the tiniest of) compromises on a product that should be completely uncompromising. And that, my friends, is also what's wrong with the admittedly small but still very much present notch.

