Pixel Watch 4 finally brings the one upgrade Google fans have been begging for
It took four tries, but Google might finally let you fix what breaks.
Google’s Pixel Watch line has always looked good — but it hasn’t always been practical. Until now. With the upcoming Pixel Watch 4, Google is finally addressing a long-standing complaint: repairability.
Unlike its three predecessors, the Pixel Watch 4 can actually be opened and serviced. That’s a huge win for users — and the environment — considering the domed glass design that’s been prone to cracks. iFixit gave the Pixel Watch 3 a dismal 4/10 repair score. We’re expecting the Watch 4 to fare much better when the teardown hits.
Externally, the Pixel Watch 4 might look familiar, but there are meaningful changes. You get 16% smaller bezels and a new 3,000-nit peak brightness display — a sharp jump from the 2,000 nits offered by the Pixel Watch 3. That puts Google’s wearable on par with the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Galaxy Watch 8 when it comes to screen brightness.
The Pixel Watch 4 is scheduled to launch on August 20, alongside the Pixel 10 series at Google’s Made by Google event. It’s shaping up to be a meaningful upgrade for those who’ve been holding out — especially for users who’ve cracked a Pixel Watch screen in the past and had no choice but to buy a whole new device.
Smarter than ever with new AI-ready chip
From smarter health tracking to better battery life, the Watch 4 is shaping up to be Google’s best yet.. | Image credit — Onleaks and 91mobiles
But it’s not just hardware durability that’s getting a boost — the Watch 4 may also be a lot smarter. As we recently reported, Google is upgrading the co-processor inside the Pixel Watch 4. While it sticks with the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 as the main chip, the watch is expected to swap out the old M33 co-processor for a more modern Cortex-M55.
Speaking of battery, the 45mm model is tipped to last up to 40 hours with always-on display turned on, and up to 72 hours in Battery Saver mode. That’s a welcome upgrade over previous generations.
That's important because the M55 is significantly more efficient and five times more capable at handling on-device AI workloads. That means features like continuous health tracking, smart notifications, and possibly even Gemini-powered voice features could become faster and more useful — all without killing the battery.
Smaller bezels, brighter screen, same sleek design
The Pixel Watch 4 keeps the familiar look but adds a brighter 3,000-nit display and slimmer bezels. | Image credit — Onleaks and 91mobiles
Under the hood, the Watch 4 is expected to ship with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage — consistent with its predecessor. Software-wise, we’re likely looking at Wear OS 5 with deeper Google AI integration.
