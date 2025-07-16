T-Mobile's network meets Mint Mobile's price and makes unlimited wireless stupid cheap

Galaxy Tab A9+ 11” 64GB - 23% off!
Mint Mobile logo on a green background.
Mint Mobile, the T-Mobile-powered carrier known for its affordable prepaid plans, has been rolling out quite a few promos lately. You might've seen its self-proclaimed "Craziest Phone Deal Yet" recently, or maybe you caught the return of some fan-favorite plan offers last month. But now? Mint might've just dropped its best deal yet.

Right now, Mint Mobile is slashing the price of its 12-month Unlimited plan by 50%. That means you'll pay just $180 for a full year of unlimited service. Normally, this plan runs $360, so you're basically saving as much as you're spending. And at $15/month, that's a seriously good value for unlimited data.

Mint's Unlimited plan includes unlimited talk, text and data on T-Mobile's massive 5G network. You also get a free mobile hotspot and free international calls to Mexico, Canada and the UK – which, for a lot of users, is a pretty sweet bonus.

50% OFF 12-month unlimited plans

$180
$360
$180 off (50%)
Mint Mobile is offering a limited-time 50% discount on its 12-month unlimited plans.
Buy at Mint Mobile

Even better, Mint recently removed the old 40 GB data cap on its Unlimited plan. But before you get too excited, the fine print still mentions that speeds might slow down after you hit 35 GB in a month – but only during times of heavy network traffic. For most people, that won't even be a blip.

Would you pay upfront for a full year of wireless service if it saved you money?

Vote View Result

Now, if locking into a 12-month plan isn't your vibe, Mint's still offering 3-month intro plans for new customers at just $15/month. That price applies across all data tiers – whether you want 5 GB, 15 GB or Unlimited. So you can test the waters without diving in headfirst.

Because if you're someone who regularly burns through more than 35 GB of data a month, or if you are looking for extra perks like streaming bundles, this deal might not be the best fit. Mint's keeping it simple – and that's kind of the point.

Otherwise, if you're shopping around for a new carrier and don't want to go with one of the Big Three (T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T), this limited-time offer is worth a look. You've got until September 18 to decide, so there's a bit of breathing room if you're on the fence.

Video Thumbnail
Last year, T-Mobile finalized its acquisition of Mint Mobile's parent company, Ka'ena Corporation. | Video credit – Mint Mobile

Owned by T-Mobile, Mint Mobile is a prepaid MVNO (mobile virtual network operator), meaning it runs on T-Mobile's network but sells service in 3, 6, or 12-month chunks. While that means you pay upfront, the monthly cost often ends up way cheaper – especially with promos like this. It's a solid option if you don't want to worry about your phone bill every month and can stomach the one-time payment.

And if you're not sure Mint is right for you, or want to compare other options first, check out our carrier comparisons:

Get a Motorola Razr 2025 for just $199.99!

Switch to a 2-month Total 5G or 5G+ plan with Total Wireless and score this foldable deal.


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
