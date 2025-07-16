T-Mobile's network meets Mint Mobile's price and makes unlimited wireless stupid cheap



Right now, Right now, Mint Mobile is slashing the price of its 12-month Unlimited plan by 50% . That means you'll pay just $180 for a full year of unlimited service. Normally, this plan runs $360, so you're basically saving as much as you're spending. And at $15/month, that's a seriously good value for unlimited data.



Mint's Unlimited plan includes unlimited talk, text and data on T-Mobile 's massive 5G network. You also get a free mobile hotspot and free international calls to Mexico, Canada and the UK – which, for a lot of users, is a pretty sweet bonus. Mint's Unlimited plan includes unlimited talk, text and data on's massive 5G network. You also get a free mobile hotspot and free international calls to Mexico, Canada and the UK – which, for a lot of users, is a pretty sweet bonus.





50% OFF 12-month unlimited plans $180 $360 $180 off (50%) Mint Mobile is offering a limited-time 50% discount on its 12-month unlimited plans. Buy at Mint Mobile



Even better, Even better, Mint recently removed the old 40 GB data cap on its Unlimited plan . But before you get too excited, the fine print still mentions that speeds might slow down after you hit 35 GB in a month – but only during times of heavy network traffic. For most people, that won't even be a blip.

Would you pay upfront for a full year of wireless service if it saved you money? Absolutely – $15/month for unlimited is a steal. Maybe – depends on the coverage and perks. Nope – I prefer paying monthly. I’m already on a prepaid plan. Absolutely – $15/month for unlimited is a steal. 40% Maybe – depends on the coverage and perks. 60% Nope – I prefer paying monthly. 0% I’m already on a prepaid plan. 0%





Now, if locking into a 12-month plan isn't your vibe, Mint's still offering 3-month intro plans for new customers at just $15/month. That price applies across all data tiers – whether you want 5 GB, 15 GB or Unlimited. So you can test the waters without diving in headfirst.



Because if you're someone who regularly burns through more than 35 GB of data a month, or if you are looking for extra perks like streaming bundles, this deal might not be the best fit. Mint's keeping it simple – and that's kind of the point.



Otherwise, if you're shopping around for a new carrier and don't want to go with one of the Big Three ( T-Mobile , Otherwise, if you're shopping around for a new carrier and don't want to go with one of the Big Three ( Verizon and AT&T ), this limited-time offer is worth a look. You've got until September 18 to decide, so there's a bit of breathing room if you're on the fence.





Last year, T-Mobile finalized its acquisition of Mint Mobile's parent company, Ka'ena Corporation. | Video credit – Mint Mobile



Owned by T-Mobile , Mint Mobile is a prepaid MVNO (mobile virtual network operator), meaning it runs on T-Mobile 's network but sells service in 3, 6, or 12-month chunks. While that means you pay upfront, the monthly cost often ends up way cheaper – especially with promos like this. It's a solid option if you don't want to worry about your phone bill every month and can stomach the one-time payment. Owned by, Mint Mobile is a prepaid MVNO (mobile virtual network operator), meaning it runs on's network but sells service in 3, 6, or 12-month chunks. While that means you pay upfront, the monthly cost often ends up way cheaper – especially with promos like this. It's a solid option if you don't want to worry about your phone bill every month and can stomach the one-time payment.



And if you're not sure Mint is right for you, or want to compare other options first, check out our carrier comparisons:



