T-Mobile's network meets Mint Mobile's price and makes unlimited wireless stupid cheap
Mint Mobile slashes its 12-month plan by 50% .
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Mint Mobile, the T-Mobile-powered carrier known for its affordable prepaid plans, has been rolling out quite a few promos lately. You might've seen its self-proclaimed "Craziest Phone Deal Yet" recently, or maybe you caught the return of some fan-favorite plan offers last month. But now? Mint might've just dropped its best deal yet.
Right now, Mint Mobile is slashing the price of its 12-month Unlimited plan by 50%. That means you'll pay just $180 for a full year of unlimited service. Normally, this plan runs $360, so you're basically saving as much as you're spending. And at $15/month, that's a seriously good value for unlimited data.
Even better, Mint recently removed the old 40 GB data cap on its Unlimited plan. But before you get too excited, the fine print still mentions that speeds might slow down after you hit 35 GB in a month – but only during times of heavy network traffic. For most people, that won't even be a blip.
Because if you're someone who regularly burns through more than 35 GB of data a month, or if you are looking for extra perks like streaming bundles, this deal might not be the best fit. Mint's keeping it simple – and that's kind of the point.
Otherwise, if you're shopping around for a new carrier and don't want to go with one of the Big Three (T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T), this limited-time offer is worth a look. You've got until September 18 to decide, so there's a bit of breathing room if you're on the fence.
And if you're not sure Mint is right for you, or want to compare other options first, check out our carrier comparisons:
Right now, Mint Mobile is slashing the price of its 12-month Unlimited plan by 50%. That means you'll pay just $180 for a full year of unlimited service. Normally, this plan runs $360, so you're basically saving as much as you're spending. And at $15/month, that's a seriously good value for unlimited data.
Mint's Unlimited plan includes unlimited talk, text and data on T-Mobile's massive 5G network. You also get a free mobile hotspot and free international calls to Mexico, Canada and the UK – which, for a lot of users, is a pretty sweet bonus.
Even better, Mint recently removed the old 40 GB data cap on its Unlimited plan. But before you get too excited, the fine print still mentions that speeds might slow down after you hit 35 GB in a month – but only during times of heavy network traffic. For most people, that won't even be a blip.
Now, if locking into a 12-month plan isn't your vibe, Mint's still offering 3-month intro plans for new customers at just $15/month. That price applies across all data tiers – whether you want 5 GB, 15 GB or Unlimited. So you can test the waters without diving in headfirst.
Because if you're someone who regularly burns through more than 35 GB of data a month, or if you are looking for extra perks like streaming bundles, this deal might not be the best fit. Mint's keeping it simple – and that's kind of the point.
Otherwise, if you're shopping around for a new carrier and don't want to go with one of the Big Three (T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T), this limited-time offer is worth a look. You've got until September 18 to decide, so there's a bit of breathing room if you're on the fence.
Last year, T-Mobile finalized its acquisition of Mint Mobile's parent company, Ka'ena Corporation. | Video credit – Mint Mobile
Owned by T-Mobile, Mint Mobile is a prepaid MVNO (mobile virtual network operator), meaning it runs on T-Mobile's network but sells service in 3, 6, or 12-month chunks. While that means you pay upfront, the monthly cost often ends up way cheaper – especially with promos like this. It's a solid option if you don't want to worry about your phone bill every month and can stomach the one-time payment.
And if you're not sure Mint is right for you, or want to compare other options first, check out our carrier comparisons:
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: