FCC visit reveals what's missing from the base Pixel 10 model

Pixel 10 base model, There's no question that Pixel 10 would feature the thermometer on its rear panel, just like the Pro models have. The Pixel 10 (Model numbers GLBWO, GL066, GK2MP), Pixel 10 Pro (G4QUR), and Pixel 10 Pro XL (GUL82) have visited the FCC and thanks to this mandatory visit, we learned some things about the base model. There's no question that Google is improving the entry level model this year by throwing in a third rear camera-in this case a telephoto camera. One rumor last week even suggested that the Pixel 10 would feature the thermometer on its rear panel, just like the Pro models have.





But the Pixel 10 will not support Ultra-Wideband (UWB). That means it will not work with item trackers that rely on UWB for precise tracking. UWB also works to help support indoor navigation and allows your phone to act as a digital car key. You will find UWB on the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL, both of which also visited the FCC (more on that later).





Now, we wouldn't necessarily call the Pixel 10 bare bones, especially with the new rear camera, but the Pixel 10 also will not support Thread connectivity, which is the connectivity platform used for many smart home products.



Will the lack of UWB support stop you from buying Pixel 10? Yes. I wanted to use my phone as a digital car key. No. I never checked before to see if my phones had UWB. I'm going to buy the Pixel 10 regardless. I'm not planning on buying a Pixel 10. Yes. I wanted to use my phone as a digital car key. 10% No. I never checked before to see if my phones had UWB. 40% I'm going to buy the Pixel 10 regardless. 0% I'm not planning on buying a Pixel 10. 50%





While it won't have UWB, the entry-level Pixel phone will have the Satellite SOS feature. This will allow Pixel 10 users to connect to a satellite in areas where there is no cellular or Wi-Fi service, and allow them to send an emergency message via text. You will need to have Google Messages set as your default messaging app to use Satellite SOS.





Pixel 10 will support Wi-Fi 6E and wireless charging. Early indications are that the base model will work with the Qi2 standard. The FCC visit also revealed that the phone apparently will have a Samsung modem under the hood even though most rival phones in the Pixel 10's class employ Snapdragon modems designed by Qualcomm.





As for the Pixel 10 Pro models, both will have support for UWB and Thread connectivity, employ a Samsung modem, feature wireless charging, and come with Wi-Fi 6E. The Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL will both come out of the box with Satellite SOS support.





Pixel 10 line will be introduced on August 20th, as

Theline will be introduced on August 20th, as Google sent out invitations the other day . The event will start at 1 pm EDT. The expected release date could be August 28th.