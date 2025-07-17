Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

FCC visit reveals what's missing from the base Pixel 10 model

FCC visit reveals some connectivity features will be missing from base Pixel 10 model.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Google Google Pixel
Render of a Google Pixel 10 model against a black background.
The Pixel 10 (Model numbers GLBWO, GL066, GK2MP), Pixel 10 Pro (G4QUR), and Pixel 10 Pro XL (GUL82) have visited the FCC and thanks to this mandatory visit, we learned some things about the Pixel 10 base model, There's no question that Google is improving the entry level model this year by throwing in a third rear camera-in this case a telephoto camera. One rumor last week even suggested that the Pixel 10 would feature the thermometer on its rear panel, just like the Pro models have.

But the Pixel 10 will not support Ultra-Wideband (UWB). That means it will not work with item trackers that rely on UWB for precise tracking. UWB also works to help support indoor navigation and allows your phone to act as a digital car key. You will find UWB on the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL, both of which also visited the FCC (more on that later). 

Now, we wouldn't necessarily call the Pixel 10 bare bones, especially with the new rear camera, but the Pixel 10 also will not support Thread connectivity, which is the connectivity platform used for many smart home products. 

Will the lack of UWB support stop you from buying Pixel 10?

Vote View Result

While it won't have UWB, the entry-level Pixel phone will have the Satellite SOS feature. This will allow Pixel 10 users to connect to a satellite in areas where there is no cellular or Wi-Fi service, and allow them to send an emergency message via text. You will need to have Google Messages set as your default messaging app to use Satellite SOS.

The Pixel 10 will support Wi-Fi 6E and wireless charging. Early indications are that the base model will work with the Qi2 standard. The FCC visit also revealed that the phone apparently will have a Samsung modem under the hood even though most rival phones in the Pixel 10's class employ Snapdragon modems designed by Qualcomm.

As for the Pixel 10 Pro models, both will have support for UWB and Thread connectivity, employ a Samsung modem, feature wireless charging, and come with Wi-Fi 6E. The Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL will both come out of the box with Satellite SOS support.
 
The FCC documentation included this helpful reminder to airline passengers who will be flying with a Pixel 10 series handset. | Image credit-FCC, Android Authority - FCC visit reveals what&#039;s missing from the base Pixel 10 model
The FCC documentation included this helpful reminder to airline passengers who will be flying with a Pixel 10 series handset. | Image credit-FCC, Android Authority

The Pixel 10 line will be introduced on August 20th, as Google sent out invitations the other day. The event will start at 1 pm EDT. The expected release date could be August 28th.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

AT&T Too Good to Be True

by JinVentura • 4

What is your favorite piece of technology that no one is talking about?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 4

You cannot count on Samsung to repair their phones

by ourslander • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile users should update settings if they don't want sensitive info to be shared with other firms
T-Mobile users should update settings if they don't want sensitive info to be shared with other firms
Verizon's promo is giving customers a pricey surprise
Verizon's promo is giving customers a pricey surprise
T-Mobile's network meets Mint Mobile's price and makes unlimited wireless stupid cheap
T-Mobile's network meets Mint Mobile's price and makes unlimited wireless stupid cheap
Google and Samsung are making me more and more excited about the Pixel 10 series
Google and Samsung are making me more and more excited about the Pixel 10 series
FCC approves T-Mobile-USCellular deal paving the way for it to close soon
FCC approves T-Mobile-USCellular deal paving the way for it to close soon
Everyone can get a free Galaxy Z Flip 7 from T-Mobile with or without a trade-in and minimal effort
Everyone can get a free Galaxy Z Flip 7 from T-Mobile with or without a trade-in and minimal effort

Latest News

Pixel Watch 4 finally brings the one upgrade Google fans have been begging for
Pixel Watch 4 finally brings the one upgrade Google fans have been begging for
So, how thin would a Chinese foldable go with Samsung's abysmal battery?
So, how thin would a Chinese foldable go with Samsung's abysmal battery?
I love the Galaxy Fold 7. I just can’t open It without a fight
I love the Galaxy Fold 7. I just can’t open It without a fight
T-Mobile confirms not one but two cool summer freebies are coming to a store near you soon
T-Mobile confirms not one but two cool summer freebies are coming to a store near you soon
Apple just found a new way to make one of its apps a bit more tempting
Apple just found a new way to make one of its apps a bit more tempting
3 cool Pixel 10 Pro XL features that will make you want to go Xtra Large
3 cool Pixel 10 Pro XL features that will make you want to go Xtra Large
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless