A new T-Mobile upgrade is coming, but it may not be better for everyone



T-Mobile 's current go-to device for its home internet setup is the Arcadyan G4AR gateway. It quickly became a fan favorite for one simple reason: it includes external antenna ports. That gave DIY types and rural users a bit more flexibility to boost their signal.



But the next version is on the way – and while it brings better performance, it also takes that one feature away.



A leaked image shows the G5AR is capable of up to 2x the speed of the G4AR. I am assuming that's in ideal conditions, but still – not bad. It also promises lower latency (better ping) and improved reliability, both of which matter whether you're gaming, streaming, or stuck in a Zoom call.

Images of the upcoming G5AR.



And under the hood, it moves from the 3GPP Release 15 standard (used by the G4AR) to Release 16, which opens the door to a bunch of potential improvements, such as: And under the hood, it moves from the 3GPP Release 15 standard (used by the G4AR) to Release 16, which opens the door to a bunch of potential improvements, such as:



Lower latency: The new tech allows for quicker back-and-forth between your gateway and the tower. Don't expect fiber-tier ping, but it should shave off a few milliseconds.

The new tech allows for quicker back-and-forth between your gateway and the tower. Don't expect fiber-tier ping, but it should shave off a few milliseconds. Better beamforming (Massive MIMO): Think of this as smarter signal targeting between the tower and your gateway. More reliable signal, especially in crowded areas.

Think of this as smarter signal targeting between the tower and your gateway. More reliable signal, especially in crowded areas. Faster uploads via UL Tx Switching: This is part of "5G Advanced" and lets T-Mobile boost upload speeds using the same airwaves they're already using.

This is part of "5G Advanced" and lets boost upload speeds using the same airwaves they're already using. Improved carrier aggregation: The new gateway should also be better at juggling multiple tower connections at once, which helps with both speed and consistency.

The new gateway should also be better at juggling multiple tower connections at once, which helps with both speed and consistency. Power saving features: New features like the "wake-up signal" (WUS) are introduced to improve the battery life of IoT devices and other battery-operated equipment.



Recommended Stories T-Mobile isn't just releasing a new gateway for fun – real upgrades are expected. Now, not every feature in Release 16 is guaranteed to be implemented in the final device, but it's safe to assumeisn't just releasing a new gateway for fun – real upgrades are expected.



On the WiFi side, the G5AR is ready for the future with support for WiFi 7. That means you can get multi-gigabit speeds wirelessly – assuming your devices support it – and won't be bottlenecked by slow in-home networking.





This time there are no external antenna ports. | Image credit – The Mobile Report



But here's the bad news: T-Mobile is ditching the external antenna ports. Yeah, the feature that made the G4AR so popular among power users is gone. That means anyone who wants to use external antennas will have to take the device apart to get to the internal antenna connectors – not ideal. But here's the bad news:is ditching the external antenna ports. Yeah, the feature that made the G4AR so popular among power users is gone. That means anyone who wants to use external antennas will have to take the device apart to get to the internal antenna connectors – not ideal.





Would you trade antenna ports for faster speeds? Yes – performance is more important. No – I need those external antennas. Depends on where I live. I don't use T-Mobile Home Internet. Yes – performance is more important. 50% No – I need those external antennas. 0% Depends on where I live. 50% I don't use T-Mobile Home Internet. 0%



One last twist – T-Mobile is reportedly planning to offer this new G5AR gateway exclusively through its Amplified plan, which sits in the middle of its 5G Home Internet lineup. The All-In plan might not be getting the new gateway just yet.



Why not? That part's unclear, but it could be because the All-In plan includes a WiFi mesh, and T-Mobile may not have a mesh-compatible G5AR setup ready yet.



Yep, there's no sign yet of a mesh WiFi extender for the G5AR. The G4AR had one bundled with the All-In plan, so we might still see a mesh accessory launch later. But for now, it's just the main unit.