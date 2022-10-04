Best Samsung Galaxy Tab deals on Cyber Monday 2022: our expectations
Samsung offers arguably the best Android tablets on the market right now, but do you know what would make them even better? That’s right, a nice and juicy offer to drop their price tags, and what better time to find one than one of the best tech-related shopping events — Cyber Monday 2022!
Samsung’s Galaxy Tab tablets, like many other Samsung products, tend to see some awesome discounts during Cyber Monday, so it is without a doubt a great opportunity to buy one. What’s more, Samsung itself will even sometimes throw in a bundle or two with a pair of Galaxy Buds or one of its Galaxy phones, making the deal even more appealing.
Of course, the more affordable Galaxy Tab S7 FE also got a bit of love from Samsung and was going for about $100 less than its original price. Even the least expensive Galaxy Tab A7 Lite showed up for just $120, down from $160.
This year we have the Galaxy Tab S8 series, which now includes a brand new family member, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. We fully expect all of these flagship tablets from Samsung to enjoy similar discounts as their predecessors last year. The Tab S8 Ultra could go down by around $400 or even more.
The best deals on Galaxy Tab tablets you will find are usually at Samsung as well as retailers such as Best Buy and Amazon. But, in general, Samsung’s website is where you want to go if you want the best offer you can get.
Also, as we mentioned earlier, Samsung tends to come out with great bundle offers and gift options, so there’s another upside for you.
Cyber Monday 2022 is not that far away now, so if you want to buy one of Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab tablets for a great price, it is definitely worth the wait. The quality-to-price ratio, when you take into account the good discounts during that period, is a good enough reason to wait a couple of months.
So, let’s take a look at last year’s deals and try to predict what the best Samsung Galaxy Tab offers will be on Cyber Monday 2022.
- The best Galaxy Tab deals we expect on Cyber Monday 2022
- Who has the best Samsung Galaxy Tab deals on Cyber Monday?
- Should I wait until Cyber Monday to buy a Samsung Galaxy Tab?
The best Galaxy Tab deals we expect on Cyber Monday 2022
Last year we saw some pretty eye-catching offers on many of Samsung’s Galaxy Tab tablets during Cyber Monday. The Galaxy Tab S7 lineup, for example, got some of the best discounts. One of the more notable deals dropped $300 from the 128GB Galaxy Tab S7 with a keyboard, while the 512GB version of the Tab S7 got its price cut by $230!
Who has the best Samsung Galaxy Tab deals on Cyber Monday?
Should I wait until Cyber Monday to buy a Samsung Galaxy Tab?
